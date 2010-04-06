Delete Objects By Name and Type MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Ynal Al Khalil
- Sürüm: 1.2
This tool can delete any object drawn on MT4 platform charts.
you can delete:
- Line_Objects (Vertical_Line, Horizontal_Line, Trend_Line, TrendLinebyAngle, Cycle_Line)
- Channel_Objects (Fibo_Channel, Equidistant, Linear_Regression, Standard_Deviation, Andrews_Pitchfork)
- Gann_Objects (Gann_Line, Gann_Fan, Gann_Grid)
- Fibonacci_Objects (Fibo_Retracement, Fibo_TimeZones, Fibo_Fan, Fibo_Arcs, Fibo_Expansion)
- Shapes_Objects (Rectangle, Triangle, Ellipse, Text, Label)
- Arrows_Objects
or you can Delete_All_Objects with one click
or you can delete_on_Partial_name (delete any objects with a name like: Line, or Fibo, or MyLine, etc ....)
you can see this tool's deletions on Expert tab.