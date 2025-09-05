Range breakout USDJPY dual breakout EA MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Bashar Isam Wadeea Kagaa
- Sürüm: 2.22
- Güncellendi: 5 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
This expert advisor settings are only for USDJPY symbol
Telegram Public channel to send alerts about non-trading days due to holidays and occasions.Telegram Privat group to send alerts about non-trading days due to holidays and occasions and chatting .If you have purchased or rented the EA, contact me to add you.
Range Breakout Dual Breakout – Smart Trading Starts Here
Are you tired of false signals and unpredictable price swings?
Ready to trade with precision and confidence?
Introducing Range Breakout Dual Breakout – the expert advisor engineered to capture explosive price movements on USDJPY with unmatched accuracy.
What Makes It Different?
Range Breakout Dual Breakout combines two powerful strategies for optimal performance:
- Range Breakout Strategy: Monitors price within a defined range and pinpoints the breakout moment with precision.
- Dual Breakout Filter: Eliminates noise and false signals, delivering cleaner, more reliable trade entries.
Technical Highlights:
- Compatible with Meta Trader 4
- Flexible settings for all trading styles
- Smart risk management system
- Intuitive interface for easy setup
- Continuous updates and dedicated support
Proven Performance
Back tested in volatile market conditions, This EA works on USDJPY.
Who Is It For?
- Traders seeking high-precision breakout signals
- USDJPY specialists
- Those who want automation without sacrificing control
- Professionals who value smart algorithms and clean execution
Requirement
Platform Meta Trader 4 (MT4)
Broker time GMT+3 like IC Markets Global
Connection Stable broadband connection
Account Type Compatible with live and demo accounts (ECN/STP brokers)
Timeframe Recommended: 1 minute
Symbol Optimized for USDJPY
Settings Default settings provided, Customizable for advanced users
Permissions Auto-trading must be enabled in MT4 settings
Minimum Deposit 200$ Recommended $500 or more for optimal risk management
VPS Hosting Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation
Minimum Leverage Recommended 1:100 or more
Expert Specifications
• No Martingale
• No Grid
• No Scalping
• No Technical Indicators
Calculates a daily time range
· Start time of the range
· End time of the range
· Daily closing time of the symbol
· Every trading day except Tuesday, the expert opens two positions if the price exceeds the range area
Trade Settings
- TP = 0 Take profit trades close at a specific time every day or upon hitting SL
- SL = Stop loss 95% of the range
- TSL = Trailing stop loss not used
Trade Comment = You can write the trade comment
Breakout Mode:
- Dual breakout strategy
Lot Mode:
- Percentage of account
- Risk recommended 2% to 4%
Working Days:
- Monday
- Wednesday
- Thursday
- Friday
Specified Amount Option
You can allocate a fixed amount from your account balance for the EA to trade with. Example: If your account balance is $1,000 and you specify $200:
- The EA will trade using $200 out of the $1,000
- It increases with profitable trades
- It decreases with losing trades
- The EA operates on the designated amount, not the full balance
If you enter 0, The EA will use the entire account balance.
This feature allows you to reserve part of your balance for other EAs and reduce overall risk.
Balance Panel Display the Expert Advisor includes a dedicated panel that clearly shows the status of both your main balance and sub-balance, allowing for quick and informed decision-making.
Smart Lot Splitting for Large Accounts For traders with very large balances, the expert offers a powerful advantage: If your broker limits the maximum lot size per position — for example, to 20 standard lots on USDJPY — and the expert attempts to open a position of 56.22 lots, it will automatically split the order as follows:
20 lots + 20 lots + 16.22 lots = 56.22 lots
This ensures that you never miss a trading opportunity, even when your desired lot size exceeds the broker's limit.
Early Closings and non-trading days due to holidays and occasions
The EA normally closes trades at 20:00, But if the market closes early (e.g., at 16:00), Then trading should be avoided on that day.
Symbols I focus on
- 🇩🇪 DAX GER30
- 🇺🇸 DOW JONES US30
- 🇺🇸 NASDAQ US100
- 🇺🇸 S&P US500
I evaluate the situation. If any of these symbols coincide with a holiday or early closing, I decide not to trade.
Important Notes:
Nothing Is Guaranteed in Trading
There are no guarantees in trading. This Expert Advisor (EA) requires patience and discipline. You may experience periods of one, Or even two months without profit. These could be loss periods or near break-even phases. On the other hand, your capital might double in just one month—or even in a single week. Or you may experience periods of one, Or even two months or more with profit.
Important I can't know the future
Tested. Proven. Prepared. Range breakout dual breakout has been back tested from 1/1/2020 until the end of 18/8/2025 Demonstrating consistent performance across dynamic market conditions. While I can't know the future, this expert advisor is built on solid strategy ready to work.
Test results are authentic and untampered, directly from Dukascopy ticks, Every tick based on real ticks, with IC Markets Raw account.
Positions should never remain open overnight.
During the first two trading days of the year and the last week of December, Volume may be low, and spreads may be high. Trading is avoided on such days.