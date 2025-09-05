Range Breakout Dual Breakout EA MT5

This expert advisor settings are only for USDJPY symbol



Requirement

Platform Meta Trader 5 (MT5)

Broker time GMT+3 like IC Markets Global



Connection Stable broadband connection

Account Type Compatible with live and demo accounts (ECN/STP brokers)

Timeframe Recommended: 1 minute

Symbol Optimized for USDJPY

Settings Default settings provided, Customizable for advanced users

Permissions Auto-trading must be enabled in MT5 settings

Minimum Deposit 200$ Recommended $500 or more for optimal risk management

VPS Hosting Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation

Minimum Leverage Recommended 1:100 or more





Expert Specifications

• No Martingale

• No Grid

• No Scalping

• No Technical Indicators





Calculates a daily time range

· Start time of the range

· End time of the range

· Daily closing time of the symbol

·

Every trading day except Tuesday, the expert opens two positions if the price exceeds the range area









Trade Settings

TP = 0 Take profit trades close at a specific time every day or upon hitting SL

SL = Stop loss 95% of the range

TSL = Trailing stop loss not used

Trade Comment = You can write the trade comment

Breakout Mode:

Dual breakout strategy

Lot Mode:

Percentage of account

Risk recommended 2% to 4%

Working Days:

Monday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday





Specified Amount Option

You can allocate a fixed amount from your account balance for the EA to trade with. Example: If your account balance is $1,000 and you specify $200:

The EA will trade using $200 out of the $1,000

It increases with profitable trades

It decreases with losing trades

The EA operates on the designated amount, not the full balance

If you enter 0, The EA will use the entire account balance.

This feature allows you to reserve part of your balance for other EAs and reduce overall risk.

Balance Panel Display the Expert Advisor includes a dedicated panel that clearly shows the status of both your main balance and sub-balance, allowing for quick and informed decision-making.

Smart Lot Splitting for Large Accounts For traders with very large balances, the expert offers a powerful advantage: If your broker limits the maximum lot size per position — for example, to 20 standard lots on USDJPY — and the expert attempts to open a position of 56.22 lots, it will automatically split the order as follows:

20 lots + 20 lots + 16.22 lots = 56.22 lots

This ensures that you never miss a trading opportunity, even when your desired lot size exceeds the broker's limit.

Early Closings and non-trading days due to holidays and occasions

The EA normally closes trades at 20:00, But if the market closes early (e.g., at 16:00), Then trading should be avoided on that day.

Symbols I focus on

🇩🇪 DAX GER30

🇺🇸 DOW JONES US30

🇺🇸 NASDAQ US100

🇺🇸 S&P US500

I evaluate the situation. If any of these symbols coincide with a holiday or early closing, I decide not to trade.

