Click2EA


Click2EA can not be used or tested in the strategy tester, download the demo here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764477 and run it in a demo account.


Features

  • Ability to create alert/email notification EAs with just a few clicks
  • Ability to create auto-trading EAs in just a few clicks
  • All EAs created have balance protection
  • All EAs created can indicate major candle patterns on the chart
  • All EAs created have auto-lotsizing for currencies
  • All EAs created have day, time and spread filters
  • Code for all EAs created is available
  • All EAs have a dashboard displaying important info.

Mostly Click2EA is used for creating advanced alert EAs. Click2EA enables you to combine many indicators so as to create advanced alerts on Mt5. If for example you wanted to combine RSI, MACD and Ichimoku so as to get alerted whenever your setup appears on the chart, Click2EA will enable you create an EA for this in just a few clicks. If you want the EA to enter a trade when the setup appears, you just have to turn the option ON and your EA will do it.

How to use the Click2EA

First in the settings we have the expert advisor name which is where you put the name you want for your expert advisor/robot.

The default theme color is where you choose your robot's theme color.

The magic number is just a unique identifier for your robot no two robots should have the same number just for safety.

Strategy summary is where you put in your robots strategy so you don't forget, all the EA main settings will appear in your robots settings.

Just below we have the prompts to use, all the indicators listed in the buy, sell, exitbuy and exitsell have prompts/conditions you can turn ON or OFF.

Mostly strategies involve buying, selling, exiting buys and exiting sells.

If you choose to only have the Buy alert prompts ON, you will only be able to set buy conditions in the buy alert prompts section and your robot will only give you buy alerts or enter buy trades. This applies to sell, exitbuy and exit sell alert prompts.

If you leave all of them on then your robot will be able to send buy, sell, exitbuy and exitsell alerts. It will also be able to enter and exit buy or sell positions.

NOTE: Click2EA includes all the major mt5 indicators and they some have been subdivided or merged for ease of use and versatility resulting in over 50 indicators. All the four ‘prompt to use’ sections have identical indicators and prompts. If a ‘prompt to use’ section is ON, at least one indicator in that section must be set to true and one of the indicator’s prompts must be turned ON otherwise you will get an error.


Buy alerts prompts

This is the first section we are going to look at. It has all the over 50 indicators and is similar to all the other sections. I will explain one indicator as an example. The first indicator we have is the accelerator oscillator

all the indicators are similar to the accelerator oscillator in the way the are presented in the settings area. Beside the indicator name on the right, the word 'and' is in brackets to remind you of how the Click2EA logic works. You are supposed to turn ON only one option under any indicator after you set the indicator true.

After setting an indicator to true and turning ON one option you say 'and', then set to true any other indicator in that section and again turn ON one option under that indicator. You can combine as many indicators as you want in one section in this case the buy alert prompts, this is provided all the options you have turned ON under all the indicators you have set to true can occur at the same time to trigger an alert or to auto-trade.

Sell alert prompts, exit buy alert prompts and exit sell alert prompts sections work in a similar way to the buy alerts prompts.


Settings of an EA created in Click2EA

General Settings

  • Default theme color – Just changes the EA main color.
  • Desktop alerts – Shows pop-up alerts on your MT5 when signals appear.
  • Email notifications – Sends alerts to your email (must be set up in MT5 through the standard process).
  • Auto-trade – If ON, the EA can open/close trades automatically.
  • Buy alert/notification text – The message you’ll see when the EA signals a buy.
  • Exit Buy alert/notification text – The message you’ll see when the EA signals an Exit buy.
  • Sell alert/notification text – The message you’ll see when the EA signals a sell.
  • Exit Sell alert/notification text – The message you’ll see when the EA signals an Exit sell.

Ea Settings

  • Magic number – A unique ID so MT5 can track your EA .
  • Strategy summary – A short description of the strategy (for your reference).
  • Trade-comment – A note added to each trade so you know which EA placed it.
  • Stop-loss pips – How many pips the trade can move against you before closing in loss.
  • Take-profit pips – How many pips profit the EA targets before closing the trade.

Lot-size Settings

  • Manual lot-size – If ON, the EA uses a fixed lot size you set, if OFF, it calculates automatically.
  • % Risk per trade – If using automatic lots, this is how much of your account balance to risk per trade.
  • Stop loss pips – Used with risk % to calculate lot size (if auto lot is active) should be the same as stop-loss above.
  • Maximum Automatic lot-size – Puts a limit on the biggest auto lot size the EA can open.
  • Manual lot-size value – The fixed lot size if Manual is ON.

Spread Settings

  • Maximum spread in pips – Stops the EA from trading if the broker’s spread is too high.

Balance Protection

  • Maximum account percentage loss per day – The max % of your balance you’re willing to lose in one day.
  • Time to calculate minimum day balance – The EA sets your minimum balance at this time as the daily starting point.
  • Second minimum balance if balance increased – A second minimum balance calculation if you made profits.

Day Settings

  • Turn ON or OFF start and stop time – If ON, the EA only works between the times you set.
  • Time to start EA – When to start the EA.
  • Time to stop EA – When to stop the EA.
  • Monday–Sunday switches – Lets you choose which days the EA runs.

Candle Patterns

Morning/Evening Star – This is where you can turn ON the Morning/Evening star candle pattern.

Total candle sizes to consider – Defines whether the EA checks the whole candle (wicks + body) or just the body.

Max ratio of the midcandle to each outer candle – How big the middle candle must be compared to the candles around it.


Bullish/Bearish Engulfing –This is where you turn ON or OFF the bullish/bearish candle pattern.

Type of engulfing – Whether only the candle body or the whole candle must engulf the previous one.


Hammer Candles – This is where you turn ON or OFF the hammer candle pattern.

Max ratio of short wick to whole candle – Ensures the “small side” wick is tiny compared to the full candle.

Min ratio of long wick to whole candle – Ensures the “long side” wick is big enough to count as a hammer.


Doji Candles – This is where you turn ON the doji candle pattern.

Bullish candle pattern color – What color the EA will mark bullish patterns.

Bearish candle pattern color – The color for bearish patterns.

Doji candle pattern color – The color for dojis.

Candle pattern size – This is where you set the font size of the candle pattern size.


Indicator Settings

Buy Indicators - This is where you can edit the settings of your buy indicators.

Sell indicators - This is where you can edit the settings of your sell indicators.

Exit Buy Indicators - This is where you can edit the settings of your exit buy indicators.

Exit Sell Indicators - This is where you can edit the settings of your exit sell indicators.


Produits recommandés
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Utilitaires
Quant Panel Pro The Ultimate Multi-EA Performance Dashboard for Quantitative Traders Stop juggling multiple charts or external tools to monitor your algorithmic strategies! Quant Panel Pro delivers institutional-grade portfolio monitoring in one sleek, professional interface. Key Features Quantitative Analytics at Your Fingertips Real-time P&L aggregation   across all Expert Advisors Statistical win rate analysis   with trade frequency metrics Advanced drawdown tracking   (realized & unrealized
Gold Scalping Matrix MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilitaires
The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price.  *Key Features:* 1. *Psychological Analysis*: The bot leverages market sentiment indicators to identify potential reversal points, allowing it to predict shifts in investor behavior and
Somi Auto Trailing stop EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Utilitaires
This is a powerful semi-automated EA designed for active traders who want enhanced control over their open trades. It combines advanced features like dynamic trailing stop , automatic DCA (dollar-cost averaging) , and a smart SL/TP synchronization system , all controlled via an intuitive on-chart button interface . Features: 1. Smart Trailing Stop Automatically adjusts your Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves in your favor. You can define: Profit thresholds to activate trailing (e.g.,
Click Sent Order
Supanat Wiboonpanit
Utilitaires
This program is a GUI for issuing orders that can be done more quickly. Faster TP SL setting This program is not an automated trading platform. Trading is risky, please manage your risk. We do not accept any responsibility. It should be tried with Demo before using it with Real. Normally, the setting sets the risk to 1:1 to shift manually or to enter the risk to x:1, where x can be entered and everything can move freely. Thank you to all customers who have purchased our products. We would like t
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Utilitaires
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Breakout Londres
Victor Paul Hamilton
Experts
Osez-Vous Trader avec des Méthodes Éprouvées par le Temps au Lieu de Fantasies de Martingale ? .  La triste vérité est que les stratégies les plus rentables semblent souvent les plus ennuyeuses dans les backtests, mais les traders particuliers veulent de l'action et de l'excitation - c'est exactement pourquoi 95% d'entre eux perdent de l'argent.   Cet EA force en fait l'interaction et la compréhension de l'utilisateur - vous devez configurer correctement les horaires des sessions, comprendre l
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
Le système de trading AO est spécifiquement conçu pour le trading de tendance, en utilisant les heures d'enchères ou de nouvelles comme points de référence pour les comparer avec d'autres heures de commande spécifiques afin d'anticiper les tendances du marché. **Tous les paramètres de temps utilisés dans l'EA sont basés sur l'heure de votre terminal. Différents courtiers peuvent fonctionner dans différents fuseaux horaires GMT, ce qui peut varier davantage en raison des ajustements liés à l'he
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
Prenez le contrôle de votre routine de trading sans effort avec le Trades Time Manager révolutionnaire. Cet outil puissant automatise l'exécution des ordres à des moments précis, transformant votre approche de trading. Créez des listes de tâches personnalisées pour diverses actions commerciales, de l'achat à la définition des commandes, le tout sans intervention manuelle. Guide d'installation et d'entrées de Trades Time Manager Si vous souhaitez recevoir des notifications sur l'EA, ajoutez notre
Algo Trader Advanced
Luiz Eduardo Ribeiro
Utilitaires
EA Algo Trader Advanced pour MetaTrader 5 Automatisation Intelligente et Flexible pour votre Trading – Compatible avec les Comptes Netting et Hedging Algo Trader Advanced est un Expert Advisor complet, conçu pour les traders recherchant efficacité, contrôle et flexibilité totale dans leurs opérations. Développé pour le Forex, les Indices, les Actions, les Cryptomonnaies et la B3, il combine stratégies configurables, gestion avancée du risque et exécution automatique dans un seul système. Automa
Trade Utility Pro
Sovannara Voan
4.36 (58)
Utilitaires
Trade Utility Pro is a bot utility designed to help you manage trades more easily, quickly, and accurately. This utility features a control panel interface and supports MetaTrader 5 exclusively. This utility does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring safety. Main Features: Open Trade Support: Lot size calculation Fixed Lot: Custom input lot required Money Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss and money risk Account % Risk Lot: Automatically calculated
FREE
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitaires
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier , a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you're mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
High Frequency Ct
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilitaires
This utility copies Market orders, Limit orders, and Stop orders with a focus on high speed and easy setup. The utility works by setting up a Master and one or more Slaves. The setup is quite simple: you just need to define which account is the Master and which account is the Slave, and then set up the same Copy Trade Id for both. For the Slave to recognize the Master's orders, the Copy Trade Id parameter must be the same. Do not use numbers or special characters when setting the Copy Trade Id
AlwaysWin MT5
Ismail Hakki Delibas
Experts
EA Description : The EA is designed based on specific trend detection algorithms and strong filters.Most of the algorithms are smart and automatic. You need to adjust some limited parameters to optimize the signal engine of the EA. Thus optimizing and using EA is very simple and easy. Supported Symbols and Timeframes : All timeframes and pairs are supported by EA. The best operation of EA is on all 28 Major and Cross Pairs of Forex. The best timeframes are M15,M30,H1 EA Inputs General Options
Chat Ai MT5
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
Assistant to easy manage multiple orders
Supattra Sumethasorn
Utilitaires
Assistant pour gérer facilement vos multiples commandes  1. « Maîtrisez la gestion multi-commandes en un seul clic – Dimensionnement des lots basé sur les risques, clôtures partielles. Met en évidence les principaux atouts du service public : contrôle automatisé des volumes et des risques, surveillance de plusieurs commandes 2. « Tradez plus intelligemment, pas plus difficilement – Un tableau de bord complet pour la gestion simultanée du commerce » Encadre l'EA comme un panneau de contrôle to
FREE
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Binance Futures Trade Panel
Ping You Jiang
Utilitaires
Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate MT5 users to directly trade Binance Futures, the program provides the following trading functions: 1. Imitate the trading style of Binance Futures and provide a friendly operation panel; 2. Enter api and secret by yourself (you need to open futures trading permission in Binance api) to get leverage, balance and other information; 3. Support limitOrder (limit order), marketOrder (market order), stopLimit (limit stop p
TerminatorTrades
Uriel Alfredo Evia Canche
Utilitaires
"Terminator Trades " EA Robot, construit sur le puissant code MQ5, est conçu pour simplifier le processus de fermeture de vos positions et de commandes en attente. Vous pouvez vous ajuster si vous souhaitez fermer tous les métiers ou par des symboles spécifiques. Avec un seul clic sur un bouton, vous pouvez gérer efficacement vos positions actuelles, en vous assurant de ne jamais manquer une opportunité de mettre fin à un métier. 
FREE
Limiter Drawdown App
Alain Bleeksma
Utilitaires
Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5 Description Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy. Main Functions Monitors equity versus balance continuously Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached Optionally removes
FREE
Tick Data Quality Analyzer
Timothy Youngblood
Utilitaires
MT5 TICK DATA QUALITY ANALYZER   Professional tick data quality analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 traders and developers Price: $69 USD (Launch Special $69 - Regular $99) Product Type: Expert Advisor / Utility Platform: MetaTrader 5 License: Lifetime, 5 Activations INTELLIGENT BACKTEST RECOMMENDATIONS  Automated Backtest Mode Selection - Tells you EXACTLY which tick data format to use in Strategy Tester Optimal Time Period Detection - Automatically identifies the BEST historical range for backtes
HFT Bot Builder
Thomas Bradley Butler
Utilitaires
Build an HFT Bot with source code.  This specialized algorithm in the bot will build an HFT bot for you, to alter, enhance and optimize to trade by.  The algorithm in the bot is a special recipe to build an HFT program.  One that you can enhance upon creation. Just follow the steps: Load the bot on a chart Wait for it to load, could takes some time depending on computer, refresh chart if needed (USE DEMO SO IT WON'T MAKE REAL TRADES WHILE YOU BUILD).  THIS IS BEING USED AS A BUILDER NOT AN EA A
LT Trail Stop with Partial Close
Thiago Duarte
Utilitaires
Are you the type that likes to protect your trades by moving the stop loss to the entry point and also using trail stop? Cool! This EA will help you with that. What's more, it also partially closes the trade when the trail stop is activated. That's it! Beyond all this it shows the stop loss projection (which you can move)   and notify you when it is activated. EA can be used by configuring the default window or by using a custom window , which makes it easy to change settings. You can test
Real Time Binance Spot Ticks Data
Ugur Ucak
4 (3)
Utilitaires
(Graphiques de crypto-monnaie) Il apporte l'historique autant que le nombre de barres que vous spécifiez et commence à afficher directement les données instantanées. Offre la possibilité de travailler dans tous les délais. Vous permet de travailler avec plusieurs symboles. Cette application est un service d'arrière-plan. Il télécharge l'historique de tous les symboles commençant par "S" sur l'écran de surveillance du marché et affiche les données des ticks. Transfère automatiquement l
Order Block Detector
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading. Enhanced by strong VSA (Volume Spread A
Connection Binance Spot to MT5 Service
Eda Kaya
Utilitaires
Connection Binance Spot to MetaTrade 5 Expert This expert is designed to receive and display live price data from the Binance Spot market within the MetaTrader 5 environment. It does not perform any trading operations. Instead, it acts solely as a bridge, retrieving real-time cryptocurrency pair price data from Binance via API and rendering them as charts inside the MetaTrader 5 chart window. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  
FREE
Market View MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilitaires
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
Hon Telegram Signal Copier
Christopher Adie
Utilitaires
Telegram Signal Copier v1.0 - Professional Trading Automation Transform Any Telegram Channel Into Your Personal Trading Robot Universal Signal Parser - Works with 95% of signal providers 100% Automated Trading - Never miss a signal again ️ Advanced Risk Management - Protect your capital with smart controls Real-Time Performance Tracking - Daily/Weekly/Monthly reports Lightning Fast Execution - 2-second signal detection 24/7 Operation - Trade around the clock Key Features
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Utilitaires
Click trade manager est notre meilleur produit à ce jour ! La meilleure solution pour les traders débutants et professionnels ! Protégez votre société d'accessoires FTMO/MFF ou vos comptes personnels contre le dépassement des limites de drawdown. L'EA ferme automatiquement toutes les transactions, afin qu'elles n'atteignent jamais vos limites de drawdown. Vous avertit si une transaction risque de dépasser votre limite de drawdown. Ferme automatiquement les transactions lorsque votre objectif d
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Utilitaires
Je voudrais vous présenter un robot efficace que j'utilise depuis plusieurs années. Il peut être utilisé en mode semi-automatique, comme en mode totalement automatique. Le programme comporte des paramètres souples pour le commerce sur les nouvelles du calendrier économique. Il est impossible de le vérifier dans le testeur des stratégies. Ce qu’il faut, c’est le travail réel. Il faut ajouter à la liste des URL autorisées, dans les paramètres du terminal, un site d'actualités. Cliquez sur Servic
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (105)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est actuellement en version bêta. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en cours de développement et de petits bugs peuvent apparaître. Si vous rencontrez un problème, merci de le signaler — vos retours nous aident à améliorer le produit. Le prix augmentera après la sortie officielle. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading depuis des chaînes ou groupes Telegram vers votre compte MetaTrader 5
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (84)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilitaires
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5>
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal auquel vous êtes membre ( sans avoir besoin d'un jeton de bot ou de permissions administratives ) directement vers votre MT5. Il a été conçu en gardant à l'esprit l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique facile à utiliser et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur +
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilitaires
CLAVIER DE TRADING Un outil avancé pour un trading agile et précis sur les marchés financiers. Conçu pour les traders qui négocient des instruments tels que le DAX, le XAU/USD, le Forex et d'autres marchés (scalping, intraday, swing, etc.), ce clavier vous permet d'exécuter des transactions d'un simple clic et avec de multiples configurations professionnelles. Le « Clavier de Scalping Quotidien » vous permet d'ouvrir, de clôturer et de protéger vos transactions d'un simple clic, idéal pour trad
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Cerberus the Equity Watcher est un outil de gestion des risques qui surveille en permanence la valeur de votre compte et empêche les pertes importantes, qu'elles soient causées par des EA défectueux ou des émotions si vous êtes un trader discrétionnaire. Il est extrêmement utile pour les traders systématiques qui s'appuient sur des EA susceptibles de contenir des bogues ou de ne pas fonctionner correctement dans des conditions de marché inattendues. Cerberus vous permet de définir une valeur min
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecte
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Plus de l'auteur
Signalmatrix Trade Assistant
Jonah Okware Obukol
Utilitaires
To test signalmatrix, download the demo  here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763919  and run it on a demo account. FEATURES OF THE SIGNALMATRIX ASSISTANT Risk reward tool (for instant trade execution and for pending orders) Daily drawdown balance protection Indicator combiner into bullish or bearish signal (up to 30 indicators) All major indicators alerts and email notifications Major candle pattern indicators Automatic lot-sizing for currencies and manual lot-sizing for others Trail sto
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis