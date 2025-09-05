Dual Timeframe Pullback Breakout EA

Strategy Overview

DualTF_PullbackBreakout is an advanced Expert Advisor that uses a multi-timeframe approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the forex market. The system combines classic technical analysis with sophisticated risk management methods to optimize trade entries and exit

Trading Methodology

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

  • Primary timeframe: M15 for entry signals

  • Confirmation timeframe: H4 for trend bias

  • Automatic detection of support and resistance levels

  • Signal validation through RSI and EMA filters

Entry Signals

  • BUY signals: Bullish rejections at support confirmed by RSI

  • SELL signals: Breakouts of support with bearish H4 trend bias

  • Volume and momentum filters confirm the strength of the signal

Risk Management

Dynamic Stop Loss

  • Calculated using ATR (Average True Range) to adapt to volatility

  • Automatically adjusted around key support/resistance levels

  • Automatic break-even protection after initial profit

Optimized Take Profit

  • TP1: Primary profit target based on ATR

  • TP2: Secondary extended profit target

  • Partial close at TP1 to lock in secured profits

Position Management

  • Lot size dynamically adjusted based on signal strength

  • Intelligent trailing stop to maximize gains

  • Built-in protection against excessive losses

Technical Features

Indicators Used

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index) for signal confirmation

  • EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for trend direction

  • ATR for volatility-based SL/TP levels

  • Volume analysis for trade validation

Quality Filters

  • Support/resistance level validation

  • ATR-based volatility filter

  • Momentum and volume confirmation

  • Protection against multiple signals

Core Parameters

Risk Management

  • Minimum/Maximum lot size: 0.01 – 1.0

  • ATR SL multiplier: 2.0

  • ATR TP multiplier: 3.0 – 5.0

  • Break-even protection: Enabled

Signal Filters

  • RSI period: 14

  • RSI levels: 30/70

  • Volume validation: Enabled

  • Volatility filter: Enabled

Position Management

  • Partial close: 70% at TP1

  • Trailing stop: Activated after TP1

  • Loss protection: Enabled

Recommended Usage

Recommended Pairs

  • EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold) with adjusted settings

Timeframes

  • M15, H1, H4

Market Conditions

  • Performs best in volatile markets

  • Optimal results during European & US sessions

  • Avoid low-liquidity periods

Important Warnings

  • Past results do not guarantee future performance

  • Forex trading carries a high risk of loss

  • Always test the EA in demo mode before live trading

  • Regularly monitor performance and adjust parameters as needed

Technical Support

  • Full documentation included

  • Support via integrated MQL5 chat

  • Regular system updates

  • Assistance for parameter optimization

Installation & Setup

  1. Download and install the EA on your MetaTrader 4 platform

  2. Adjust parameters based on your risk tolerance

  3. Run tests in demo mode to validate performance

  4. Monitor initial trades in real mode with small lot sizes

⚠️ Note: This system is designed for experienced traders who understand the risks of automated trading. Regular monitoring is recommended to optimize performance under changing market conditions.


