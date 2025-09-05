Dual Timeframe Pullback Breakout EA

DualTF_PullbackBreakout is an advanced Expert Advisor that uses a multi-timeframe approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the forex market. The system combines classic technical analysis with sophisticated risk management methods to optimize trade entries and exit

Trading Methodology

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Primary timeframe : M15 for entry signals

Confirmation timeframe : H4 for trend bias

Automatic detection of support and resistance levels

Signal validation through RSI and EMA filters

Entry Signals

BUY signals : Bullish rejections at support confirmed by RSI

SELL signals : Breakouts of support with bearish H4 trend bias

Volume and momentum filters confirm the strength of the signal

Risk Management

Dynamic Stop Loss

Calculated using ATR (Average True Range) to adapt to volatility

Automatically adjusted around key support/resistance levels

Automatic break-even protection after initial profit

Optimized Take Profit

TP1 : Primary profit target based on ATR

TP2 : Secondary extended profit target

Partial close at TP1 to lock in secured profits

Position Management

Lot size dynamically adjusted based on signal strength

Intelligent trailing stop to maximize gains

Built-in protection against excessive losses

Technical Features

Indicators Used

RSI (Relative Strength Index) for signal confirmation

EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for trend direction

ATR for volatility-based SL/TP levels

Volume analysis for trade validation

Quality Filters

Support/resistance level validation

ATR-based volatility filter

Momentum and volume confirmation

Protection against multiple signals

Core Parameters

Risk Management

Minimum/Maximum lot size: 0.01 – 1.0

ATR SL multiplier: 2.0

ATR TP multiplier: 3.0 – 5.0

Break-even protection: Enabled

Signal Filters

RSI period: 14

RSI levels: 30/70

Volume validation: Enabled

Volatility filter: Enabled

Position Management

Partial close: 70% at TP1

Trailing stop: Activated after TP1

Loss protection: Enabled

Recommended Usage

Recommended Pairs

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

XAUUSD (Gold) with adjusted settings

Timeframes

M15, H1, H4

Market Conditions

Performs best in volatile markets

Optimal results during European & US sessions

Avoid low-liquidity periods

Important Warnings

Past results do not guarantee future performance

Forex trading carries a high risk of loss

Always test the EA in demo mode before live trading

Regularly monitor performance and adjust parameters as needed

Technical Support

Full documentation included

Support via integrated MQL5 chat

Regular system updates

Assistance for parameter optimization

Installation & Setup

Download and install the EA on your MetaTrader 4 platform Adjust parameters based on your risk tolerance Run tests in demo mode to validate performance Monitor initial trades in real mode with small lot sizes

⚠️ Note: This system is designed for experienced traders who understand the risks of automated trading. Regular monitoring is recommended to optimize performance under changing market conditions.



