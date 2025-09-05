Dual Timeframe Pullback Breakout EA
DualTF_PullbackBreakout is an advanced Expert Advisor that uses a multi-timeframe approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the forex market. The system combines classic technical analysis with sophisticated risk management methods to optimize trade entries and exit
Trading Methodology
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Primary timeframe: M15 for entry signals
Confirmation timeframe: H4 for trend bias
Automatic detection of support and resistance levels
Signal validation through RSI and EMA filters
Entry Signals
BUY signals: Bullish rejections at support confirmed by RSI
SELL signals: Breakouts of support with bearish H4 trend bias
Volume and momentum filters confirm the strength of the signal
Risk Management
Dynamic Stop Loss
Calculated using ATR (Average True Range) to adapt to volatility
Automatically adjusted around key support/resistance levels
Automatic break-even protection after initial profit
Optimized Take Profit
TP1: Primary profit target based on ATR
TP2: Secondary extended profit target
Partial close at TP1 to lock in secured profits
Position Management
Lot size dynamically adjusted based on signal strength
Intelligent trailing stop to maximize gains
Built-in protection against excessive losses
Technical Features
Indicators Used
RSI (Relative Strength Index) for signal confirmation
EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for trend direction
ATR for volatility-based SL/TP levels
Volume analysis for trade validation
Quality Filters
Support/resistance level validation
ATR-based volatility filter
Momentum and volume confirmation
Protection against multiple signals
Core Parameters
Risk Management
Minimum/Maximum lot size: 0.01 – 1.0
ATR SL multiplier: 2.0
ATR TP multiplier: 3.0 – 5.0
Break-even protection: Enabled
Signal Filters
RSI period: 14
RSI levels: 30/70
Volume validation: Enabled
Volatility filter: Enabled
Position Management
Partial close: 70% at TP1
Trailing stop: Activated after TP1
Loss protection: Enabled
Recommended Usage
Recommended Pairs
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
XAUUSD (Gold) with adjusted settings
Timeframes
M15, H1, H4
Market Conditions
Performs best in volatile markets
Optimal results during European & US sessions
Avoid low-liquidity periods
Important Warnings
Past results do not guarantee future performance
Forex trading carries a high risk of loss
Always test the EA in demo mode before live trading
Regularly monitor performance and adjust parameters as needed
Technical Support
Full documentation included
Support via integrated MQL5 chat
Regular system updates
Assistance for parameter optimization
Installation & Setup
Download and install the EA on your MetaTrader 4 platform
Adjust parameters based on your risk tolerance
Run tests in demo mode to validate performance
Monitor initial trades in real mode with small lot sizes
⚠️ Note: This system is designed for experienced traders who understand the risks of automated trading. Regular monitoring is recommended to optimize performance under changing market conditions.