Simple GoldTrend Signal

This masterpiece blends cutting-edge Advance MA, HMA, and Momentum logic into stunning gold star signals, giving you the power to spot market shifts without the guesswork. Perfect for every trader—beginner or expert—this tool turns your XAUUSD charts into a goldmine of opportunity. Don’t just trade—thrive!


Why You’ll Love It

  • Crystal-Clear Signals: Gold star alerts highlight key market moments, guiding your decisions with ease.
  • Smart Moving Average: Pair with the Advance MA to confidently determine trend direction—no more guessing!
  • Advanced Technology: Hidden complexity (Advance MA, HMA, Momentum) delivers reliable insights for gold trading.
  • Flexible Timeframes: Master M15, M30, H1, H4 and 1D to match your strategy.

Unbeatable Advantages

  • Effortless Decisions: Let the Advance MA and stars empower your trades with precision.
  • Proven Gold Power: Crafted and tested for XAUUSD, tackling gold’s wild swings.
  • Time-Saving Magic: Analyze trends in seconds, leaving room for winning moves.
  • For Everyone: Simple design meets expert logic—start profiting today!

Input Parameters

  • Alert On/Off: Toggles pop-up alerts for signals (default: true). Stay notified your way.
  • Timeframe: Chooses your chart timeframe (default: M30). Align with your trading rhythm.

How to Win with It

Add Simple GoldTrend Signal to your XAUUSD chart. Watch the gold stars light up key moments, then use the Advance MA to lock in your trend direction. Test with the demo, fine-tune your settings, and watch your gold trading soar!


Meet Your Creator

I’m a dedicated gold trader with years of expertise, building tools to simplify your success. Explore more on my MQL5 profile




