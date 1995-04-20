The primary Fibonacci numbers used in trading are 61.8% and 38.2%.

8% is derived from dividing any number in the Fibonacci sequence by its previous one. F n / F n-1

F 2% is derived by squaring 61.8 and alternatively by dividing any number in the sequence by the number two places to its right. F n /F n+2

The second tier of Fibonacci numbers used in trading is 23.6%, 76.4%, and 78.6%.

6% is derived from dividing any number in the Fibonacci sequence by the number three places to its right. F n /F n+3

/F 4% is 100-23.6%.

6% is the square root of .618 (√.618).