Fib Zone

A Chart Analytics Program and helps in asset analysis using the Fibonacci Complex. 

The primary Fibonacci numbers used in trading are 61.8% and 38.2%.

  • 8% is derived from dividing any number in the Fibonacci sequence by its previous one. Fn/Fn-1
  • 2% is derived by squaring 61.8 and alternatively by dividing any number in the sequence by the number two places to its right. Fn /Fn+2

The second tier of Fibonacci numbers used in trading is 23.6%, 76.4%, and 78.6%.

  • 6% is derived from dividing any number in the Fibonacci sequence by the number three places to its right. Fn /Fn+3
  • 4% is 100-23.6%.
  • 6% is the square root of .618 (√.618).
This software does the mapping and identifies a zone for trading. 




Test in demo before purchase. 
