IntraScalper Mangesh Popat Ubale Göstergeler

IntraScalper is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy built on proven price action principles. At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive Golden Level —a key point that guides high-probability trade opportunities. The upper blue line signals a confirmed short move towards the dotted lines, while the same logic applies to downside trends. Each dotted line is drawn once per day and represents a 90% likelihood of reversal based on historical price action