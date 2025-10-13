IntraProX

🚀 IntraProX EA – Smart Intraday Trading for XAUUSD & BTCUSD

  • Professional EA for Auto & Manual trading

  • Optimized for M5 timeframe

  • Built-in Intraday Levels Calculation

  • Trailing Stop & Profit Management system

  • Full Risk & Money Management controls

  • Customizable number of open positions

  • Backtest ready – test before you trade

  • Limited copies available at launch price (price will rise later)

⚠️ Test on demo/backtest first. No system can guarantee profit under all market conditions.


Altri dall’autore
IntraScalpermt4
Mangesh Popat Ubale
Indicatori
IntraScalpermt4 Indicator   is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy built on proven price action principles. At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive   Golden Level —a key point that guides high-probability trade opportunities. The   upper blue line   signals a confirmed short move towards the dotted lines, while the same logic applies to downside trends. Each dotted line is drawn once per day and represents a   90% likelihood of reversal   based o
IntraScalper
Mangesh Popat Ubale
Indicatori
IntraScalper is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy built on proven price action principles. At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive Golden Level —a key point that guides high-probability trade opportunities. The upper blue line signals a confirmed short move towards the dotted lines, while the same logic applies to downside trends. Each dotted line is drawn once per day and represents a 90% likelihood of reversal based on historical price action
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione