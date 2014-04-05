Professional Grade ATR And Volume Dashboard

Finally, a dashboard that cuts through the noise and shows what actually matters.Displays All Symbols In Your Market Watch List (Updates in real time)

This advanced Multi-Timeframe ATR & Volume Dashboard gives traders a crystal-clear view of market volatility and liquidity across all symbols and timeframes in one glance.

    Real-Time ATR & Volume Data – See exact volatility (ATR) and trading activity (Volume) for M1 to MN1
    Smart Grouping – Automatically classifies instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)
    Relative Strength Matrix – Instantly spot the most volatile and most liquid markets

This dashboard presents Average True Range (ATR) values and trading volumes across multiple timeframes for various financial instruments including forex pairs, commodities, and indices.

The data allows for volatility and liquidity comparison across different time horizons.

How to Use It:
     Scan for opportunities – High ATR + High Volume = Strong trends
     Set smarter stops – Use precise ATR values to adjust risk
     Filter noise – Avoid low-volume instruments with erratic moves
     Day Traders should focus on instruments with higher intraday and hourly ATR values for sufficient price movement.
     Swing Traders may prefer instruments with balanced volatility across MTF
     Position Traders should consider instruments with strong volume in monthly timeframes for better liquidity.
        
     For Risk Management:
     Stop-loss placement should consider the ATR values in the relevant timeframe.
     Position sizing can be adjusted based on volatility - smaller positions for higher ATR instruments.
     Volume data helps identify the most liquid timeframes for entering/exiting positions.

This dashboard provides valuable multi-timeframe perspective on both volatility (through ATR) and liquidity (through volume).
The most actively traded instruments with consistent volatility patterns (like XAUUSD, EURUSD, and US30) may offer the most reliable trading opportunities across different time horizons. 
Traders should align their strategies with instruments whose volatility and volume characteristics match their preferred holding periods.

NOTE: Remove The grid from your chart. Change candles to a line chart. Change the line to black and level it out. You will get a clear screen with out candles cluttering your view. (Just like in the screenshot)

1. ATR (Average True Range) – Volatility Check
ATR measures how much price moves (on average) per candle.
Lower timeframes (M1–M15): Show short-term noise, useful for scalping entries/exits. A rising ATR here signals intraday momentum or breakouts.
Medium timeframes (H1–H4): Reflect intraday/intraweek rhythm. If ATR expands here, you’re seeing a broader trend or shift in volatility—better for swing setups.
Higher timeframes (D1–W1): Set the “big picture” volatility. If daily ATR is 2x the weekly average, market is in abnormal conditions—expect fast moves and wide stops.

How to use:
Align your stop loss size with ATR of your trading timeframe.
Compare lower vs. higher TF ATR. If H4 ATR is flat but M5 ATR spikes, you’re just in noise—not a real trend.
Watch for ATR compression → expansion (low volatility ranges break into high-volatility trends).

2. Volume – Liquidity & Confirmation
Volume confirms whether price moves are backed by real participation.
Lower timeframes (M1–M15): Spot liquidity bursts (news spikes, session opens). Helps avoid chasing fake moves with thin volume.
Medium timeframes (H1–H4): Confirm intraday trend strength. A breakout with weak H1 volume often fails; with strong H1 volume, it usually follows through.
Higher timeframes (D1–W1): Gauge institutional activity. Sustained high daily/weekly volume shows accumulation or distribution, not retail noise.

How to use:
Look for volume spikes aligning with ATR expansion → strong, real breakouts.
If ATR is high but volume is low → volatility without liquidity (often whipsaw).
If volume is high but ATR is low → accumulation/distribution, price is coiling before a breakout.

3. Putting ATR & Volume Together
Scalping: Use M1–M15 ATR to size stops, confirm moves with volume spikes.
Swing trading: Use H1–H4 ATR to measure trend ranges, confirm breakouts with matching volume.
Position trading: Use D1–W1 ATR to set realistic profit/stop zones, volume to confirm large player activity.

Rule of thumb: Trade when both ATR and volume expand in the same direction. Stay cautious when they diverge.


Produtos recomendados
Pivot Reversal Free
Fyodor Korotkov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Hi there! Since I am starting commercial and non-commercial product publishing I would highly appreciate: If you like this product, please rate it. That will help to promote not only this product, but indirectly another ones. So, such promotion will help to make some money from commercial products. Thus, I will have opportunity to fund my another directions of trading researches like bot development using mql4 and mql5 programming languages as well as python written products like crypto bots. If
FREE
Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals
Fazal Abbas Shah
5 (3)
Indicadores
Indicator Description Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach. Key Components 1.Dynamic Range Filter 2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands 3.Volume-Enhanced Candles 4.Professional Trading Dashboard 5.M
FREE
Amiguinhos Bar Counter
Eduardo Correia Da Silva
3.67 (3)
Indicadores
O Amiguinho's Bar Counter é um indicador de price action para exibir a contagem de barras (candles) com algumas opções interessantes. Sobre o parâmetro "Período de análise": caso o timeframe corrente estiver em minutos, então o período de análise será considerado em dias; caso o timeframe corrente estiver em dias, então o período de análise será considerado em meses; ou caso o timeframe corrente estiver em semanas ou meses, então o período de análise será considerado em anos.
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (2)
Indicadores
THE MAGICIAN - Indicador Profissional de Zonas de Oferta e Demanda Transforme o Caos do Mercado em Oportunidades de Trading Cristalinas nos Gráficos de Ouro de 15 Minutos Você Está Tendo Dificuldades com Trading de Ouro? Cansado de adivinhar onde entrar em operações no XAU/USD? Confuso sobre se deve COMPRAR, VENDER ou FICAR DE FORA? Perdendo configurações de alta probabilidade no timeframe de 15 minutos? "THE MAGICIAN" revela as forças invisíveis de oferta e demanda que movem os mercados! O Que
FREE
Touch VWAP MT5
Danrlei Hornke
4.8 (5)
Indicadores
O Touch VWAP é um indicador que permite calcular uma Média Ponderada por Volume (VWAP) apenas apertando a tecla 'w' no seu teclado e após clicando no candle do qual deseja realizar o calculo, clicando abaixo do candle é calculada a VWAP baseado na minima dos preços com o volume, clicando sobre o corpo do candle é calculado uma VWAP sobre o preço medio com o volume e clicando acima do candle é calculado uma VWAP baseado na máxima dos preços com o volume, voce tambem tem a opção de remover a VWAP
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicadores
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicadores
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Indicadores
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Indicadores
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
Indicadores
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
HTF Vision
Nindita Giwangkara
5 (1)
Indicadores
HTF Vision - Higher Timeframe Candle Display Free now, celebrating release of Live Chart Viewer utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158488 HTF Vision provides traders with an intuitive way to visualize higher timeframe price action directly on their current chart. This powerful indicator overlays candlestick data from selected higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) as customizable boxes, giving you instant context of larger market movements without switching charts. Key Features: Mult
FREE
SupportResistance MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Indicadores
Support Resistance Indicator The "Support Resistance" indicator is a versatile tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels based on an underlying algorithm. These levels indicate price points where an asset historically experiences buying (support) or selling (resistance) pressure. The indicator allows traders to visualize these levels on their charts, making it easier to make informed decisions. All Products   |   Contact PARAMETERS: Timeframe : Users can select the
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicadores
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicadores
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
ARKA Logical Trader vL MT5
Aren Davidian
Indicadores
This indicator is based on Mr. Mark Fisher's ACD strategy, based on the book "The Logical Trader." - OR lines - A lines - C lines - Daily pivot range - N days pivot range - Customizable trading session - Drawing OR with the desired time Drawing levels A and C based on daily ATR or constant number - Possibility to display daily and last day pivots in color zone - Displaying the status of daily PMAs (layer 4) in the corner of the chart - Show the order of daily pivot placement with multi-day piv
FREE
Renko Box
Andrey Dik
5 (1)
Indicadores
Description. The basis for the formation of the Renko chart is the price range. If the price goes beyond its limits, the chart shows a box above or below the previous one. As a result, we see price movement without additional "noise" and important support and resistance levels. Features. For use in conjunction with the Expert Advisor, an additional buffer is implemented-a box counter. For convenience and to increase the speed of testing, the user can use the "new box" event, which the indicator
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Pivot classic woodie camarilla fibo demark
Emin Ulucanli
4 (2)
Indicadores
Pivot Classic, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci and Demark Floor/Classic Pontos pivô, ou simplesmente pivôs, são úteis para identificar possíveis níveis de suporte/resistência, faixas de negociação, reversões de tendência e sentimento do mercado, examinando os valores alto, baixo e de fechamento de um ativo. Os Pontos Pivot Floor/Classic podem ser calculados da seguinte forma. Pivot Point (P) = (High + Low + Close)/3 S1 = P * 2 - High S2 = P - (High - Low) S3 = Low – 2*(High - P) R1 = P * 2 - Low R2
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicadores
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Estratégia Técnica 1. Como o Indicador Funciona Combina o RSI clássico com detecção automática de padrões harmônicos ABCD . Componentes Principais RSI Padrão (período ajustável) Marcações de Topos e Fundos (setas) Padrões ABCD (linhas verdes/vermelhas) Filtros de Overbought (70) e Oversold (30) 2. Configuração no MT5 period = 14 ; // Período do RSI size = 4 ; // Tamanho máximo do padrão OverBought = 70 ; // Nível de sobrecompra OverSold = 30 ; // Nível de sobrevenda Filt
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicadores
Descrição geral Este indicador é uma versão aprimorada do Canal Donchian clássico, enriquecida com funções práticas para o trading real. Além das três linhas padrão (máxima, mínima e linha do meio), o sistema detecta breakouts e os mostra visualmente com setas no gráfico, exibindo apenas a linha oposta à direção da tendência atual para uma leitura mais limpa. O indicador inclui: Sinais visuais : setas coloridas nos breakouts Notificações automáticas : alerta pop-up, push e e-mail Filtro RSI : pa
FREE
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicadores
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
SDZ Trend Pro
Van Toan Nguyen
Experts
Overview SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend  XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe . It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours. ️ Core Features Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern Chooses the
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Einstein de Wall Street
Andres Daniel Pabon Perez
Indicadores
Who is he?: Peter Tuchman, a stock trader on the NYSE. Why is he famous?: He's known as the "Einstein of Wall Street" because of his physical resemblance to the famous trader and his hairstyle. He's frequently photographed by the media, earning him the nickname "the most photographed trader on Wall Street." His image is often used to illustrate market volatility. Career history: He started in 1985 as a telegraph operator and has held various positions before becoming a stockbroker. AND THIS I
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicadores
Friend of the trend : Seu Rastreador de Tendências Domine o mercado com o Friend of the trend , o indicador que simplifica a análise de tendências e te ajuda a identificar os melhores momentos para comprar, vender ou esperar. Com um design intuitivo e visualmente impactante, o Trend Analisa os movimentos de preço e entregar sinais através de um histograma colorido: Barras Verdes : Sinalizam uma tendência de alta, indicando oportunidades de compra. Barras Vermelhas : Alertam para uma tendência de
FREE
Selective PinBar mt5
Daniel Opoku
Indicadores
The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
FREE
Rejection Zones
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicadores
Este poderoso indicador analisa o gráfico e mostra zonas de Rejeição de Preços! Isto é, locais onde o preço foi, mas não foi aceito pelo mercado! A visualização desta zona de Rejeição, facilita o entendimento do trader na tomada de decisões de onde operar e como operar! O indicador é composto por 4 linhas, sendo classificadas em 2 grupos: Linhas Vermelha e Amarela: Denotam os extremos onde o preço conseguiu chegar, mas não foi aceito! Linhas Laranja e Azul: A partir delas, denotam o Início da z
FREE
LT Force
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicadores
Para quem gosta de tendencia Force será um indicador muito útil. Isso por que ele é baseado no famoso ADX, que mede a força de uma tendencia, porém sem as 3 linhas confusas dele. Force tem sua interpretação muito simples: se o histograma estiver acima do nível zero a tendência é de alta, do contrário é queda. Você pode utilizá-lo para encontrar divergências também, algo muito lucrativo. Agradeço ao Andre Sens pela ideia da versão 1.1. Se tiver alguma dúvida ou sugestão, por favor, mecontate. Faç
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicadores
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (78)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299$ para os primeiros 100compradores. O preço final será de 499$ . A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: VWA
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicadores
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicadores
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicadores
Este indicador detecta reversões de preços em zigue-zague, usando apenas análise de ação de preços e um canal donchiano. Ele foi projetado especificamente para negociações de curto prazo, sem repintar ou retroceder. É uma ferramenta fantástica para traders astutos, com o objetivo de aumentar o tempo de suas operações. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de negociar Fornece valor em cada período de tempo Impleme
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicadores
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicadores
MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (137)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicadores
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicadores
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicadores
Difícil de encontrar e com pouca frequência, as divergências são um dos cenários de negociação mais confiáveis. Este indicador localiza e verifica automaticamente divergências ocultas e regulares usando seu oscilador favorito. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Fácil de trocar Encontra divergências regulares e ocultas Suporta muitos osciladores conhecidos Implementa sinais de negociação baseados em fugas Exibe níveis adequados de sto
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicadores
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicadores
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador ACB Breakout Arrows fornece um sinal de entrada crucial no mercado ao detectar um padrão especial de rompimento. O indicador escaneia constantemente o gráfico em busca de um momento de consolidação em uma direção e fornece o sinal preciso logo antes do movimento principal. Obtenha o scanner de múltiplos ativos e múltiplos períodos aqui - Scanner para ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Principais recursos Níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit são fornecidos pelo indicador. Acompanha um painel Scan
Mais do autor
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Mark Smith
Experts
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
Ping Monitor
Jason Mark Smith
Utilitários
Ping-Monitor — Never Miss a Tick Again! Do you run EAs and worry about silent chart freezes or data feed stalls ?  This utility is your ultimate watchdog, alerting you the moment your charts stop receiving updates. Ping-Monitor is designed to detect when a chart freezes or the data feed stalls, even if MT5 still shows that the connection is active. It works by tracking the time of the last incoming tick. Every time the chart receives a new price update, the EA records the timestamp. Then, on a
FREE
FinalStrike EA
Jason Mark Smith
Utilitários
Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target! Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target. Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades Key Features:     Automatic Trade Closing:     Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved     Multiple Positions Supported:     Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs,
FREE
Williams Percent Range
Jason Mark Smith
Experts
Welcome to the Williams Percent Range EA (wpr)           It's recommended that you read through the document before you start creating a strategy.         Risk management  — Fixed and risk-based position sizing for flexible risk management.        Features:  ATR For Stop Loss And Take Profit. Position Size. Fixed Or Risk Based Risk Based. Equity, Balance Or Free Margin Stop Loss Mode. Closes trade on signal and enters new trade opposite direction. (close of candle) Limit Trading Hours
ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot
Jason Mark Smith
Experts
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. For the first time ever on MQL5 . A first of its kind on the marketplace. Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy. Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Forex and Indices . (Ideal for basket trading.) This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique edge
Mfi ATR EA
Jason Mark Smith
Experts
Money Flow Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI bots can be valuable tools for automating trading s trategies based on market momentum. However, it's crucial to understand their functionality, monitor their performance, and use them as part of a comprehensive trading plan. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical analysis tool that combines price and volume to assess the buying and selling pressure of an asset. In cryptocurrency trading, MFI bots utilize this indicator to automate trading d
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot
Jason Mark Smith
Experts
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor! What Does this bot Do? The  EA is designed to execute trades based on a random entry, ensuring that your trading positions are always dynamic and engaging. Here's what it offers!     Random Trade Direction:     This EA randomly selects whether to buy or sell, ensuring that your trading strategy isn't limited by predictable patterns.     Buy or Sell:       The Bot will Randomly Choose     Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit:     Bas
Silent Syndicate
Jason Mark Smith
Experts
Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy! Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot. Precision. Performance. Profitability. Gold trading is a highly lucrative market , but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns. Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advan
TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
Jason Mark Smith
Experts
Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor  Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria. A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or
Midnight Throttle EA
Jason Mark Smith
Experts
The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages The Midnight Throttle EA is an expert advisor that trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes." It uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes. How Midnight Throttle Works: Alignment Criteria: The Expert
Midnight Watch
Jason Mark Smith
Indicadores
I am a trader specializing in the development of rare , exclusive , high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success. This free indicator is more than just a visual tool—it powers the Midnight Throttle EA , an automated trading system that executes trades based on the precise market conditions this indicator observes. Midnight Watch : A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis. An advanced , multi-functional MetaTr
Sentinal Core
Jason Mark Smith
Experts
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Mark Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Globex Range Levels
Jason Mark Smith
Indicadores
Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15 Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies What is Globex Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session . In trading, the term "Globex session" typically refers to the period between th
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss With Trailer
Jason Mark Smith
Utilitários
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss  Automate Your Risk Management This utility works seamlessly with any symbol, by intelligently setting your initial Stop Loss and Take Profit the instant a new position is opened. Perfect for traders who enter manually or via an EA  but want consistent, rules-based risk management applied automatically. Why You Need This Eliminates Human Error: Never forget to set a stop loss again. Ensures every trade is protected from the start. Enforces Discipline: Removes
Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion With Walk Feature
Jason Mark Smith
Experts
This Expert Advisor combines classic mean reversion with an advanced Bollinger Band Walk Filter to trade when momentum is confirmed. It can be adapted between mean reversion and a breakout strategy (Bollinger walk), reducing false signals and improving trade precision. The Walk Filter detects sustained price interaction with Bollinger Bands over N consecutive bars. Only after this walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout trades in the corresponding direction. Upper band walks trigger breako
Session Map Pro With Key Levels
Jason Mark Smith
Indicadores
Session Map Pro automatically plots the critical price levels from previous trading days and overlays visual session markers, giving you an instant "roadmap" of potential support and resistance.   It transforms your chart into a strategic trading battlefield.   Detailed Line Reference Guide (For visual display m1-m5 works best but can be attached to any time frame) Default lookbackDays=5. "Set to 1 for today only and a less cluttered display"  1.Horizontal lines (n) Days)    Solid GREEN Line (
Magic History
Jason Mark Smith
Indicadores
Magic History is a detailed trade visualization indicator designed to bring the full story of your trading activity directly onto the chart. If you’re a developer or trader who uses magic numbers, this is made for you. Smart pagination - never lose track of your trades again Pagination means dividing content into separate pages instead of showing everything all at once. In the context of your Magic History indicator: Pagination is a system that lets you view your trades in sections (pages) — fo
Synthetic Timeframe Creator
Jason Mark Smith
Indicadores
Synthetic Timeframe Creator Professional Custom Timeframe Visualization for MetaTrader 5 Revolutionize your multi-timeframe analysis with Synthetic Timeframe Creator. Tired of switching between charts? Need to analyze specific time cycles that don't exist in standard timeframes?  This is your ultimate solution. Create custom D2, D3, W2, W3 (or any N-period) candles directly on your MT5 chart without needing custom symbols or complex workarounds. KEY FEATURES Flexible Timeframe Synthesis Choos
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário