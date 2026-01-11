HaP MACD Leader Signals and Analyzer

HaP MACD – Advanced DEMA Assisted Signal Indicator

HaP MACD is an evolution of the classic MACD, designed to provide faster momentum feedback and clearer trend interpretation while preserving the familiar MACD structure trusted by traders.

Core Concept

The indicator combines two calculation layers:

A standard MACD for core trend representation

A DEMA-based MACD component for signal evaluation and momentum state detection

This dual-layer approach significantly reduces lag commonly associated with traditional moving average smoothing while maintaining smooth and readable output.

Visual Signal Logic

HaP MACD visualizes momentum conditions using a structured color-coded signal system plotted directly on the MACD line. These signal points allow traders to clearly identify different market phases without relying solely on line crossovers.

Signal States:

Entry Signal – Appears when DEMA conditions first align with bullish momentum

Strong Momentum – Indicates trend continuation with increasing MACD value

Momentum Warning – Signals weakening momentum while the trend remains active

Exit Signal – Indicates the bullish condition has ended

This structure helps traders monitor trend quality and momentum transitions visually and efficiently.

Crossover Signals

Classic MACD crossovers are supported and can be displayed using optional buy and sell arrow buffers, allowing traders to combine traditional MACD logic with enhanced momentum analysis.

Performance & EA Compatibility

All visual elements are drawn using indicator buffers only.

No graphical objects are used for signals or lines, ensuring:

High execution speed

Low CPU usage

Full compatibility with Expert Advisors

Reliable behavior during strategy testing

Alerts & Notifications

An integrated alert system notifies users when buy or sell signals occur.

Optional push notifications are available for real-time monitoring.

Built-in Signal Tester

For analytical purposes, HaP MACD includes a built-in historical signal tester.

It evaluates past signals over a user-defined period and displays summarized statistics directly on the chart.

This feature is intended for signal observation and analysis only and does not represent real trading performance.

Customization Options

Choice of EMA or SMA for oscillator and signal calculations

Optional histogram display

Light and dark theme support

Adjustable periods and visual settings

Recommended Usage

HaP MACD is suitable for traders who rely on momentum-based analysis and want clearer visual feedback on trend strength and momentum changes. It can be used as a standalone indicator or combined with other technical tools for confirmation.

Compatibility

Works on all symbols supported by MetaTrader 5

Works on all timeframes

Fully EA-friendly

Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for educational and analytical purposes only.

It does not provide trading advice and does not guarantee results.