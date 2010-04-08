SmartSRZones

SmartSRZones is an MT5 indicator designed to automatically detect, display, and manage support and resistance zones directly on the chart.
It combines market structure recognition with candlestick pattern detection to help traders view important price levels without manual marking.

The indicator is suitable for different trading approaches, including short-term and long-term analysis.

Key Features

Automatic Zone Detection

  • Identifies support and resistance areas based on swing points, volume, and price reversals.

Dynamic and Fixed Zone Sizing

  • Option to use ATR-based dynamic width or a fixed pip size for zone calculation.

Zone Management

  • Merges overlapping zones automatically.

  • Removes expired or invalidated zones.

  • Flips zones when broken and retested.

Price Action Integration

  • Detects common candlestick patterns inside zones, including:

    • Bullish/Bearish Engulfing

    • Pin Bars

    • Hammers & Shooting Stars

    • Morning/Evening Stars

Visual Clarity

  • Color-coded zones (green for support, red for resistance).

  • Strength and touch count labels.

  • Transparent shading for clear chart view.

Alerts and Notifications

  • Alerts when price touches, breaks, or retests a zone.

Performance

  • Works on multiple timeframes from M15 and higher for Forex pairs, and from M1 for other instruments such as cryptocurrencies.

Input Parameters

Zone Detection

  • SwingStrength – Number of bars to left/right to confirm a swing point.

  • SwingSensitivity – Multiplier to adjust detection strictness.

  • VolumeFilterEnabled – Enable or disable volume filtering.

  • VolumeThreshold – Minimum volume level for valid zones.

  • MinReversalPips – Minimum pip reversal size to mark a swing.

Zone Width

  • DynamicZoneWidth – Enable ATR-based zone sizing.

  • DynamicZoneMultiplier – ATR multiplier for dynamic sizing.

  • FixedZoneWidthPips – Fixed pip size if dynamic width is disabled.

Zone Management

  • MergeCloseZones – Merge zones close in price.

  • FlipZonesOnBreak – Turn support into resistance and vice versa after break.

  • MaxZones – Limit maximum zones displayed.

Visual Settings

  • ShowZoneStrength – Display zone strength value.

  • ZoneTransparency – Set shading transparency (0–255).

  • SupportColor / ResistanceColor – Zone colors.

Price Action Settings

  • ShowCandlestickPatterns – Enable candlestick pattern detection.

  • PatternTypes – Choose which patterns to display.

Alerts

  • AlertOnTouch – Alert when price touches a zone.

  • AlertOnBreakout – Alert on breakout.

  • AlertOnRetest – Alert on retest after breakout.


