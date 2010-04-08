SmartSRZones

SmartSRZones is an MT5 indicator designed to automatically detect, display, and manage support and resistance zones directly on the chart.
It combines market structure recognition with candlestick pattern detection to help traders view important price levels without manual marking.

The indicator is suitable for different trading approaches, including short-term and long-term analysis.

Key Features

Automatic Zone Detection

  • Identifies support and resistance areas based on swing points, volume, and price reversals.

Dynamic and Fixed Zone Sizing

  • Option to use ATR-based dynamic width or a fixed pip size for zone calculation.

Zone Management

  • Merges overlapping zones automatically.

  • Removes expired or invalidated zones.

  • Flips zones when broken and retested.

Price Action Integration

  • Detects common candlestick patterns inside zones, including:

    • Bullish/Bearish Engulfing

    • Pin Bars

    • Hammers & Shooting Stars

    • Morning/Evening Stars

Visual Clarity

  • Color-coded zones (green for support, red for resistance).

  • Strength and touch count labels.

  • Transparent shading for clear chart view.

Alerts and Notifications

  • Alerts when price touches, breaks, or retests a zone.

Performance

  • Works on multiple timeframes from M15 and higher for Forex pairs, and from M1 for other instruments such as cryptocurrencies.

Input Parameters

Zone Detection

  • SwingStrength – Number of bars to left/right to confirm a swing point.

  • SwingSensitivity – Multiplier to adjust detection strictness.

  • VolumeFilterEnabled – Enable or disable volume filtering.

  • VolumeThreshold – Minimum volume level for valid zones.

  • MinReversalPips – Minimum pip reversal size to mark a swing.

Zone Width

  • DynamicZoneWidth – Enable ATR-based zone sizing.

  • DynamicZoneMultiplier – ATR multiplier for dynamic sizing.

  • FixedZoneWidthPips – Fixed pip size if dynamic width is disabled.

Zone Management

  • MergeCloseZones – Merge zones close in price.

  • FlipZonesOnBreak – Turn support into resistance and vice versa after break.

  • MaxZones – Limit maximum zones displayed.

Visual Settings

  • ShowZoneStrength – Display zone strength value.

  • ZoneTransparency – Set shading transparency (0–255).

  • SupportColor / ResistanceColor – Zone colors.

Price Action Settings

  • ShowCandlestickPatterns – Enable candlestick pattern detection.

  • PatternTypes – Choose which patterns to display.

Alerts

  • AlertOnTouch – Alert when price touches a zone.

  • AlertOnBreakout – Alert on breakout.

  • AlertOnRetest – Alert on retest after breakout.


Produits recommandés
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
Indicateurs
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
Quasimodo Genie
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Indicateurs
Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
FREE
Candle Range Theory CRT
Derrick Akampurira
Indicateurs
CRT Pro: Multi-Timeframe Reversal System Unlock high-probability reversal setups with the precision of Candle Range Theory (CRT) combined with Advanced DSL Trend Analysis. The   CRT Multi-Timeframe System   is not just a signal indicator; it is a complete trading framework designed to identify "Liquidity Sweeps" and false breakouts—the exact moments institutional money enters the market. By filtering these powerful reversal patterns through a customizable Multi-Timeframe (MTF) engine and DSL (Di
Support resistance break
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
Indicateurs
Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator This custom-built MT5 indicator automatically identifies key price levels where the market has historically reversed (support and resistance zones) and alerts traders when these levels are broken with conviction. What it does: The indicator scans price action to detect significant swing highs and lows, then draws dynamic support and resistance lines that extend forward until they're either replaced by a new level or broken by price. When a breakout occurs,
CandleStick 3 Candle Engulf
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Indicateurs
Candlestick Engulf Indicator The 3 Candlestick Engulf Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify specific engulfing candlestick patterns. For a bullish signal , the indicator looks for a pattern where a bullish candle completely engulfs the preceding three bearish candles. Conversely, a bearish signal is generated when a bearish candle engulfs the prior three bullish candles. The indicator is also programmed to detect standard, single-candle engulfing patterns, which are marked
CYP Trade Manager Pro MT5
Joseph Okou
Utilitaires
CYP Trade Manager Pro MT5: The Trader's Edge in Position Management Transform How You Manage Trades - Focus on What Matters Why Most Traders Fail - And How CYP Trade Manager Pro Solves It Many traders have solid entry strategies but lack proper trade management - the key difference between professionals and amateurs. CYP Trade Manager Pro handles the critical "after entry" phase of trading that most EAs ignore, giving you the edge that institutional traders use every day. Who Is It For Manual
CypherNexus
Casey Nkalubo
Indicateurs
Cypher Pattern Detector A tool for automatic detection of Cypher harmonic patterns (XABCD) in financial charts. Overview The Cypher Pattern Detector identifies both bullish and bearish Cypher harmonic patterns in real time. It applies Fibonacci ratio validation and a quality scoring system to highlight patterns that closely match the defined structure. This helps traders observe and analyze potential market structures more consistently, without the need for manual drawing. Main Features Pattern
FREE
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI  is an EA designed specifically for scalping Boom and Crash Indices on the M1 Timeframe. The EA uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions based on the Oversold and Overbought levels which can be adjusted to the users' preferences. Positions are opened after a spike or drop depending on the index being traded.  NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred
Disable Autoscroll
Ampa Ndyamuhaki
Utilitaires
If you’re constantly finding yourself annoyed by the need to manually disable auto scroll on every single chart window you open, you’re not alone. Many users share this frustration, especially when managing multiple charts during analysis or live trading. Fortunately, there’s a simple solution that can save you from this repetitive task: a handy script designed specifically to automatically disable auto-scroll across all open chart windows in your trading platform. The beauty of this script lies
Boom Crash Spike Arrow
Michael Onekgiu
Indicateurs
Boom and Crash Spike Detector v1.0 Boom and Crash spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes and Up non repaint arrow for catching boom spikes.  It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500 and Boom 500.  When the Red arrow prints in a red zone moving averages, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards, likewise, blue arrow printing in a blue zone of moving average, it indicates high probability of boom spikes.  Its pretty straight forward since
PK Crash 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 30 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to brea
Crash Wizard
Ronald Moses Mawanda
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Crash Wizard fonctionne UNIQUEMENT sur une période de 1 minute de Crash 500 et Crash 1000. Cet indicateur tracera un rouge (x) sur la bougie Drop. il tracera les flèches vertes comme signal d'entrée ACHETER et tracera l'orange (x) comme points de sortie multiples. Vous l'indicateur est précis à 85%. vous pouvez l'utiliser avec l'action Prix. NOTE: Pour utiliser l'indicateur, assurez-vous d'avoir un compte chez Deriv, le seul courtier en indices synthétiques. NE PAS l'utiliser sur
Price action auto trade bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.17 (6)
Experts
PRICE ACTION Bot commercial semi-automatique : (SPÉCIALEMENT CONÇU POUR L'USDJPY) Il s'agit principalement d'un modèle automatique, d'une ligne de tendance et du dernier outil de dessin de support/résistance pour faciliter l'analyse sur n'importe quelle période et paire de devises.  La partie automatisée analyse le marché et effectue des entrées et des sorties avec des tailles de position calculées en fonction de l'évolution des prix. Le commerce automobile a été conçu en se basant s
FREE
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Crash500 Spike Detector
Michael Onekgiu
Indicateurs
Crash500 Spike Detector v1.0 Crash500 spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes. It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500  When the Red arrow prints, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards. Its pretty straight forward since I designed it to follow strong trends.  Use default settings, however, you can change the color of your chart background as may be appropriate. The system uses mathematical approach in to display statistical data inf
WaveTrend Pro
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Indicateurs
You need to revise your product description to comply with advertising policies that prohibit guaranteeing or hinting at profits. The current description uses phrases that could be interpreted as promises of financial gain, which violates these rules. Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Discover the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator , a sophisticated technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. This indicator is designed to help traders better understand market dynamics by visualizing w
JP NEW Bollinger Bands MT5
Sekar Govinthan
Indicateurs
Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a set of three lines plotted on a price chart. The middle line is a simple moving average, usually of 20 periods, and the upper and lower lines represent the standard deviation of the price from the moving average. The upper band is calculated by adding two standard deviations to the moving average, while the lower band is calculated by subtracting two standard deviations from the moving average. This creates a band around the moving
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Indicateurs
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
My Trendline
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicateurs
My Trendline is an Indicator based on Upper and Lower Trendline which will Plot Automatically into the Chart. This Indicator will perfectly indicate you the Trend of the Market. It can be use in any Time Frame. The Indicator will automatically adjust according to the Current Time Frame. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Inputs, Line Color, Width and Styles etc. (Can use the Default Setting also); Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can
Engulfing goddess
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Indicateurs
Engulfing Goddess Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Discover the Engulfing Goddess Indicator , a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps traders identify engulfing candlestick patterns. This indicator is designed to provide visual signals that correspond to common patterns used in market analysis. The Engulfing Goddess Indicator is built to detect various types of engulfing patterns. It includes a range of optional filters to refine pattern detection, giving you the flexibility to cu
Imbalance Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Pare de seguir as "sardinhas" e comece a operar como big player, de forma automática. O robô Imbalance Autotrader é a mais recente tecnologia de trade que monitora os big players (grandes investidores) do mercado financeiro. Com estratégia de rompimento ( breakout ) ou pullback (Fair Value Gap FVG e Order Block) , você consegue configurar o robô para o ativo, conforme condições que você deseja operar. Além disso, o robô pode ter stops configuráveis, dinâmicos ou fixos. Na questão de gerenciamen
Trading Sessions Indicator Pro
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicateurs
Faits saillants des séances de négociation sur le graphique Version payante du produit Trading_Sessions_Indicator_Free avec la possibilité de personnaliser le début/la fin des sessions. L'indicateur des séances de trading met en évidence les débuts et les fins de chaque séance de trading. [OPTIONS:] Asian session Open Asian session Close Asian session OpenSummertime Asian session CloseSummertime European session Open European session Close European session Open European session Close Timeshi
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Supply and Demand simple MT5
Ondrej Mrva
Indicateurs
Simple supply and demand indicator which should help identify and visualize S&D zones. Settings: Color for supply zones, color for demand zones - default colors are set for dark (black) background. Number of how much zones should be created above and below current price - value "3" means there will be 3 zones above current price and 3 zones below current price. Principle: When price creates "V", reversal zone is registered. Rectangle filled based on zone type (supply / demand) is drawn if price
Didi Index Indicator
Eduardo Fernando Teixeira
Indicateurs
The Didi Index is an indicator that helps in the identification of the so called “Didi Needles” (Agulhada do Didi), a method created by the experienced Brazilian trader Odir Aguiar (Didi). DIDI NEEDLES EXPLAINED The concept of the needles is simple: 3 moving averages are added to the chart (by default 3, 8 and 20 periods, simple mode), and whenever all 3 averages pass simultaneously inside the real body of a candle, the needling occurs. It was named after the movement of passing a thread throu
Multi Pivot Indicator MT5
Ata Dandul
Indicateurs
Multi Pivot Indicator - Professional Trading Tool MULTI PIVOT PRO INDICATOR Professional Multi Pivot Indicator for MT4 5-in-1 Pivot Indicator Professional Trading Tool for MetaTrader 4 ENGLISH TÜRKÇE Multi Pivot Indicator PRO Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DM What is Multi Pivot Indicator? Multi Pivot Indicator is a professional trading tool that displays 5 different pivot calculation methods on your MetaTrader 4 charts. Pivot points are critical support and resistance
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
MultiSymbolsWpr Indice x IBOV
Israel Goncalves Moraes De Souza
Indicateurs
O Indicador identifica relação do Índice com a soma dos principais ativos, funciona para qualquer mercado do mund o, possui um oscilador WPR com a soma dos principais ativos escolhidos, indicando a antecipação do movimento em relação ao Índice. Características WPR com a soma dos papéis escolhidos - branco WPR do papel atual - vermelho Canal de Tendência O indicador pode indicar movimento de entradas, sendo: cruzamento das linhas cruzamento da linha Multi Symbols no -50 cruzamento entre os canai
FREE
ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicateurs
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders) Auteur : KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Version : 4.0 Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 Type d’indicateur : Graphique / Signaux de trading visuels Description générale L’ ETE Detector v4.0 est un indicateur technique conçu pour identifier automatiquement les figures chartistes “Épaule-Tête-Épaule” (ETE) classiques et inversées sur les graphiques MT5. Ces motifs sont largement utilisés pour anticiper les retournements de tendance. Grâce à cet outil, les traders peuvent : Détecte
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
4 (6)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Système de Trading d'Or (XAU/USD) sur MetaTrader 5 Pour le trader sérieux: Abordez le trading d'Or avec une méthodologie structurée et axée sur les données, combinant plusieurs facteurs d'analyse de marché. Cet outil est conçu pour soutenir votre analyse du trading d'Or. Opportunité de Prix Limitée C'est une chance de posséder Gold Sniper Scalper Pro avant que le prix n'augmente.  Le prix du produit augmentera de $50 après chaque série de 10 achats subséquents. Prix Fi
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (75)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signaux
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Power Candles – Signaux d’entrée basés sur la force pour tous les marchés Power Candles intègre l’analyse de force éprouvée de Stein Investments directement dans le graphique des prix. Au lieu de réagir uniquement au prix, chaque bougie est colorée en fonction de la force réelle du marché, ce qui permet d’identifier instantanément les phases de momentum, l’accélération de la force et les transitions de tendance propres. Une logique unique pour tous les marchés Power Candles fonctionne automatiqu
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Smart Stop Indicator – Précision intelligente du stop-loss directement sur votre graphique Présentation Smart Stop Indicator est la solution idéale pour les traders qui souhaitent placer leur stop-loss de manière claire et méthodique, sans deviner ni suivre leur intuition. Cet outil combine la logique classique de price action (succession de plus hauts et de plus bas) avec une reconnaissance moderne des cassures pour identifier le prochain niveau de stop réellement logique. Que le marché soit
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.79 (19)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.8 (10)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Trend Line PRO   est une stratégie de trading indépendante. Il montre le changement de tendance, le point d'entrée de la transaction, ainsi que le calcul automatique de trois niveaux de protection Take Profit et Stop Loss. Trend Line PRO   est parfait pour tous les symboles Meta Trader : devises, métaux, crypto-monnaies, actions et indices. L'indicateur est utilisé dans le trading sur des comptes réels, ce qui confirme la fiabilité de la stratégie. Pour le moment, l'indicateur
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicateurs
Disponible pour   MT4   et   MT5 . Rejoignez le canal Market Structure Patterns pour télécharger des documents d'étude et/ou des informations supplémentaires. Articles connexes : Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Market Structure Patterns   est un indicateur basé sur les   Smart Money Concepts   qui affiche les   éléments SMC/ICT   pouvant améliorer vos décisions de trading. Profitez des   alertes ,   notifications push   et   emails   pour être informé lorsqu’un élément se forme sur le
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
TPSproTrend PRO     - Il s'agit d'un indicateur de tendance qui analyse automatiquement le marché et fournit des informations sur la tendance et ses évolutions, ainsi que des points d'entrée pour les transactions.   sans redessiner! INSTRUCTIONS   ENG      -       VERSION MT4 Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis       SANS REPEINTURE ! Une fois qu'un signal apparaît, il reste valide ! C'est une différence majeure par rapport aux indicateurs qui se repeignent et peuvent générer un sign
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicateurs
IX Power : Découvrez des insights de marché pour les indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et forex Vue d’ensemble IX Power est un outil polyvalent conçu pour analyser la force des indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et symboles forex. Tandis que FX Power offre une précision maximale pour les paires de devises en utilisant toutes les données disponibles, IX Power se concentre exclusivement sur les données du symbole sous-jacent. Cela fait de IX Power un excellent choix pour les m
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicateurs
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Nous vous présentons un indicateur révolutionnaire qui change les règles du jeu dans le monde du trading de tendance. L'indicateur est conçu pour repenser les performances et élever votre expérience de trading à un niveau sans précédent. Notre indicateur dispose d'une combinaison unique de fonctionnalités avancées qui le distinguent de ses concurrents. La technologie de pointe "Real Pricing Factors" offre une durabilité inégalée, même dans les conditions de marché les plus difficiles et les plus
Multi oscillator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.73 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur identifie quand une divergence se produit entre le prix et un oscillateur/indicateur. Il identifie à la fois les divergences régulières et cachées. Il dispose d'une option de filtre RSI qui permet de filtrer uniquement les configurations les plus puissantes. L'indicateur offre également des options pour attendre une formation engloutissante, une cassure du canal Donchian ou que le prix croise une moyenne mobile   (voir capture d'écran #3)       pour confirmer la divergence avant de
Plus de l'auteur
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
Indicateurs
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
CypherNexus
Casey Nkalubo
Indicateurs
Cypher Pattern Detector A tool for automatic detection of Cypher harmonic patterns (XABCD) in financial charts. Overview The Cypher Pattern Detector identifies both bullish and bearish Cypher harmonic patterns in real time. It applies Fibonacci ratio validation and a quality scoring system to highlight patterns that closely match the defined structure. This helps traders observe and analyze potential market structures more consistently, without the need for manual drawing. Main Features Pattern
FREE
Raptor Bot
Casey Nkalubo
Experts
Raptor EA - Algorithmic Trading System Product Description Raptor EA is an algorithmic trading solution designed for scalping in financial markets. The system combines technical indicators with optional machine learning components to identify trading opportunities while implementing risk management controls. This Expert Advisor has been developed for ECN accounts and is suitable for traders seeking automated execution with structured risk management. The system provides tools and safeguards for
FREE
MegatronShark
Casey Nkalubo
Indicateurs
Megatron Shark Indicator – MT5 Harmonic Pattern Detection Tool The Megatron Shark Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 tool for detecting and displaying Shark harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It automatically identifies bullish and bearish Shark formations, calculates entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels, and provides real-time alerts. This allows traders to quickly integrate harmonic pattern analysis into their trading process without manual drawing. Advantages * Automatic Pattern Detection
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis