True Momentum PMF

True Momentum (TM) – Pure Market Force

Stop trading the noise. Start trading the True Momentum.

True Momentum (TM) is a high-precision indicator designed to reveal the actual strength behind price movements. Unlike standard oscillators that get stuck in overbought/oversold zones, TM calculates the True Momentum Score of the market, fusing price velocity and volume flow to distinguish between a genuine power move and a fake-out.

It doesn’t just show direction,it measures the quality of the move.

The 6-State Momentum System:

TM visualizes market force into 6 distinct phases, giving you an instant read on market health:

🟢 Deep Green (Strong Bull): Maximum Bullish Momentum. (ENTRY ZONE)

🔵 Teal (Medium Bull): Stable, healthy upward flow.

🟢 Pale Green (Waking Bull): Early momentum shift or weak recovery.

🔴 Deep Red (Strong Bear): Maximum Bearish Momentum. (ENTRY ZONE)

🟣 Orchid (Medium Bear): Stable, healthy downward flow.

🟠 Salmon (Waking Bear): Early breakdown or weak drop.

Key Features: