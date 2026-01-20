True Momentum PMF

True Momentum (TM) – Pure Market Force

Stop trading the noise. Start trading the True Momentum.

True Momentum (TM) is a high-precision indicator designed to reveal the actual strength behind price movements. Unlike standard oscillators that get stuck in overbought/oversold zones, TM calculates the  True Momentum Score of the market, fusing price velocity and volume flow to distinguish between a genuine power move and a fake-out.

It doesn’t just show direction,it measures the  quality of the move.

The 6-State Momentum System:
TM visualizes market force into 6 distinct phases, giving you an instant read on market health:

  • 🟢  Deep Green (Strong Bull): Maximum Bullish Momentum.  (ENTRY ZONE)

  • 🔵  Teal (Medium Bull): Stable, healthy upward flow.

  • 🟢  Pale Green (Waking Bull): Early momentum shift or weak recovery.

  • 🔴  Deep Red (Strong Bear): Maximum Bearish Momentum.  (ENTRY ZONE)

  • 🟣  Orchid (Medium Bear): Stable, healthy downward flow.

  • 🟠  Salmon (Waking Bear): Early breakdown or weak drop.

Key Features:

  • Smart Signal Arrows:

    • Entries: Detects when True Momentum breaks out (Strong Bull/Bear).

    • Exits: Identifies when momentum is fading (Exit signals).

  • Full Alert Suite: Never miss a move. Get instant notifications (Popup, Push, Email) for Entries, Exits.

Önerilen ürünler
Papa
Busingye Tusasirwe
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Papa EA sürüm 6.0 , Big Boy sürüm 3.0'ı temel almaktadır. Yepyeni ticari fikirler ve işlevler eklendi. Bu, Papa EA'yı Big Boy'dan çok daha iyi kılıyor: bir düşünün! Ve girdiler pek değişmedi. Bu, elinizde hala kullanımı çok basit bir EA'nın olduğu anlamına gelir. BasicBalance'ı 55 (veya daha fazla) olarak değiştirin ve EA'yı 15Min EURUSD Tablosuna ayarlayın. >>> Canlı PAPA EA Sinyali <<< İşte girdiler: 1) ExpertComment(değiştirebilirsiniz): Her işlem için kullanılan temel yorum 2) ExpertM
Price action auto trade bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.17 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot:  (SPECIALLY DEIGNED FOR XAUUSD  ) This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. MThe position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like
FREE
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
Göstergeler
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
CandleStick 3 Candle Engulf
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Göstergeler
Candlestick Engulf Indicator The 3 Candlestick Engulf Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify specific engulfing candlestick patterns. For a bullish signal , the indicator looks for a pattern where a bullish candle completely engulfs the preceding three bearish candles. Conversely, a bearish signal is generated when a bearish candle engulfs the prior three bullish candles. The indicator is also programmed to detect standard, single-candle engulfing patterns, which are marked
PK Crash 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. PK Crash 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducing on the drawdown. PK Crash 300 EA is very simple to use. All you have to do is to
Quasimodo Genie
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Göstergeler
Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
FREE
PK Crash 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 30 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to brea
PK Crash 3OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 300 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The recommended deposit is 100 USD per 0.5 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 300 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to
SmartSRZones
Casey Nkalubo
Göstergeler
SmartSRZones is an MT5 indicator designed to automatically detect, display, and manage support and resistance zones directly on the chart. It combines market structure recognition with candlestick pattern detection to help traders view important price levels without manual marking. The indicator is suitable for different trading approaches, including short-term and long-term analysis. Key Features Automatic Zone Detection Identifies support and resistance areas based on swing points, volume, an
FREE
Xau dripper
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAU Dripper - Steady Gold Extraction Expert Advisor Drip by Drip. Trade by Trade. Consistent Growth. XAU Dripper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that extracts profits from the gold market with patience and discipline. Like water carving through stone, this EA doesn't force results — it lets them flow naturally through calculated, high-probability trades. The Dripper Philosophy I don't rush. I don't overtrade. I don't chase. Instead, I let the market come to me — waiting for perfect alig
PK Crash 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA only uses the stop loss feature. It automatically closes trades o
PK Crash 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 1000 EA is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reduci
PK Crash 5OO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 500 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M5 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducin
Account Flipper EA
Gabriel Matovu
Uzman Danışmanlar
ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
FREE
Super Trend Master
Ronald Moses Mawanda
Göstergeler
As the name suggests,   it indicates the direction of the price movement in a market that is trending, that is following any particular path . It is plotted in stock price charts for investors to see marked current trend which is shown in red when prices have dipped and green when prices have risen. Input Parameters: CCI Indicator period ATR Indicator Period CCI Activation level Horizontal Shift of Indicator Bars Otherwise ; You can use the Default settings
Crash500 Spike Detector
Michael Onekgiu
Göstergeler
Crash500 Spike Detector v1.0 Crash500 spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes. It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500  When the Red arrow prints, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards. Its pretty straight forward since I designed it to follow strong trends.  Use default settings, however, you can change the color of your chart background as may be appropriate. The system uses mathematical approach in to display statistical data inf
Raptor Bot
Casey Nkalubo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Raptor EA - Algorithmic Trading System Product Description Raptor EA is an algorithmic trading solution designed for scalping in financial markets. The system combines technical indicators with optional machine learning components to identify trading opportunities while implementing risk management controls. This Expert Advisor has been developed for ECN accounts and is suitable for traders seeking automated execution with structured risk management. The system provides tools and safeguards for
FREE
PK Crash 1OOO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 1000 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. It doesn't trade frequently but it offers a high return of profits with lesser risk. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and mini
Candle Range Theory CRT
Derrick Akampurira
Göstergeler
CRT Pro: Multi-Timeframe Reversal System Unlock high-probability reversal setups with the precision of Candle Range Theory (CRT) combined with Advanced DSL Trend Analysis. The   CRT Multi-Timeframe System   is not just a signal indicator; it is a complete trading framework designed to identify "Liquidity Sweeps" and false breakouts—the exact moments institutional money enters the market. By filtering these powerful reversal patterns through a customizable Multi-Timeframe (MTF) engine and DSL (Di
Trend X EA
Derrick Akampurira
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Evolution of Trend X EA Years of meticulously trading gold and mastering its every nuance inspired me to transform my proven strategies into an automated solution. A chance meeting with a like-minded programmer, equally passionate about the markets, sparked the creation of Trend X EA. What began as casual conversations about trading quickly evolved into a powerful partnership. Together, we combined my deep understanding of gold’s unique behavior with cutting-edge machine learning, leading to
VSA Pulse System
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Göstergeler
VSA Pulse System Stop trading shapes. Start trading Energy. The advanced VSA + Price Action logic engine. Recommended Experience Level: Intermediate to Advanced Description: Most indicators show you history (lag). The   VSA Pulse System  shows you reality (physics). This indicator decodes the "Energy" behind every candle. It moves beyond simple "Bullish" or "Bearish" labels and identifies the   intent   of the Smart Money. It answers the three most critical questions in trading: Is this move r
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI  is an EA designed specifically for scalping Boom and Crash Indices on the M1 Timeframe. The EA uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions based on the Oversold and Overbought levels which can be adjusted to the users' preferences. Positions are opened after a spike or drop depending on the index being traded.  NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred
Trend Compass MT5
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Göstergeler
Trend Compass: All-in-One Trend Tracking Trend Compass is an advanced, all-inclusive trading indicator that provides a comprehensive solution for trend-following traders, designed to simplify market analysis and decision-making. Trade How You Like: Extreme Customization Trend Compass is not just a rigid system, it is a highly adaptable framework designed to fit   your   specific trading style. With over 100 configurable settings, you have total control over how the market is analyzed, filtered
Crash Wizard
Ronald Moses Mawanda
Göstergeler
Crash Wizard Göstergesi, YALNIZCA Crash 500 ve Crash 1000'in 1 Dakikalık zaman diliminde çalışır. Bu gösterge, Damla mumunda bir Kırmızı (x) çizecektir. SATIN AL giriş sinyali olarak Yeşil okları çizecek ve çoklu çıkış noktaları olarak turuncu (x) çizecektir. Gösterge %85 Doğru. Fiyat eylemi ile birlikte kullanabilirsiniz. NOT: Göstergeyi kullanmak için, tek sentetik endeks komisyoncusu olan Deriv'de bir hesabınız olduğundan emin olun. Başka herhangi bir varlıkta KULLANMAYIN.
Disable Autoscroll
Ampa Ndyamuhaki
Yardımcı programlar
If you’re constantly finding yourself annoyed by the need to manually disable auto scroll on every single chart window you open, you’re not alone. Many users share this frustration, especially when managing multiple charts during analysis or live trading. Fortunately, there’s a simple solution that can save you from this repetitive task: a handy script designed specifically to automatically disable auto-scroll across all open chart windows in your trading platform. The beauty of this script lies
Big Boy
Busingye Tusasirwe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big Boy v3.0, EURUSD 15 dakikalık zaman diliminde doğru bir şekilde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış yeni bir EA'dır. Lütfen EURUSD 15 Dakikalık Grafikte kullanın. Her yıl çok doğru. İndirdikten sonra BasicBalance'ı 50 olarak değiştirin ve EURUSD 15 Min grafiğine ekleyin. Bu EA'yı satın almayı ve kullanmayı düşündüğünüz için teşekkür ederiz. İşte girdiler: 1) ExpertComment(değiştirebilirsiniz): Her işlem için kullanılan temel yorum 2) ExpertMagic: BigBoy tarafından açılan işlemler için benzer
WaveTrend Pro
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Göstergeler
You need to revise your product description to comply with advertising policies that prohibit guaranteeing or hinting at profits. The current description uses phrases that could be interpreted as promises of financial gain, which violates these rules. Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Discover the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator , a sophisticated technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. This indicator is designed to help traders better understand market dynamics by visualizing w
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Multi Pivot Indicator MT5
Ata Dandul
Göstergeler
Multi Pivot Indicator - Professional Trading Tool MULTI PIVOT PRO INDICATOR Professional Multi Pivot Indicator for MT4 5-in-1 Pivot Indicator Professional Trading Tool for MetaTrader 4 ENGLISH TÜRKÇE Multi Pivot Indicator PRO Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DM What is Multi Pivot Indicator? Multi Pivot Indicator is a professional trading tool that displays 5 different pivot calculation methods on your MetaTrader 4 charts. Pivot points are critical support and resistance
Engulfing goddess
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Göstergeler
Engulfing Goddess Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Discover the Engulfing Goddess Indicator , a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps traders identify engulfing candlestick patterns. This indicator is designed to provide visual signals that correspond to common patterns used in market analysis. The Engulfing Goddess Indicator is built to detect various types of engulfing patterns. It includes a range of optional filters to refine pattern detection, giving you the flexibility to cu
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Göstergeler
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
Göstergе, herhangi bir noktadan hacmi analiz eder ve bu hacim için piyasanın tükeniş seviyelerini hesaplar. Meravith’in ana çizgileri: Boğa hacim tükeniş çizgisi – hedef olarak kullanılır. Ayı hacim tükeniş çizgisi – hedef olarak kullanılır. Trend çizgisi – piyasa trendini gösterir. Piyasanın boğa mı ayı mı olduğuna bağlı olarak rengi değişir ve trend desteği görevi görür. Nasıl kullanılır: Mor dikey çizgiye çift tıklayın ve istediğiniz konuma taşıyın. Her şeyi analiz edebilirsiniz – trendleri v
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Xauusd Gold Trade Signals
Metin Erkamoglu
Göstergeler
MATADOR GOLD – XAUUSD MT5 M5 Timeframe Scalp Signals MATADOR GOLD is a professional signal indicator designed for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping on the M5 timeframe , with optional higher-timeframe confirmation. This indicator does not open or manage trades automatically . It provides structured buy and sell signals, intelligent filtering, and alerts, allowing traders to execute trades using their own strategy and risk management rules. Core Concept (Multi-Concept Architecture) MATADOR GOLD is built
FXLAND smart reversal indicator
afshin dehghanpour
Göstergeler
FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator (MT5) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potenti
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Göstergeler
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Göstergeler
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
Göstergeler
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Göstergeler
UZFX SWS {Scalping Winning Signals} Pro v1.0, Usman Zabir (UZFX LABS) tarafından hızlı hareket eden piyasalarda kesin giriş sinyalleri arayan scalperlar, günlük tüccarlar ve swing tüccarlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiş, güçlü, yeniden boyama yapmayan bir göstergedir. Gecikme veya yanlış yeniden boyama olmadan güvenilir, gerçek zamanlı sinyaller isteyen tüccarlar için idealdir. ÖNERDİĞİM* EN İYİ ZAMAN ARALIKLARI: 30 DAKİKA VE ÜZERİ. {1 SAAT} BENİM FAVORİM. VE SONUÇLAR AKIL ALMAZ...! Temel Öze
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
Göstergeler
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Göstergeler
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Göstergeler
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Göstergeler
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Göstergeler
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Göstergeler
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend Compass MT5
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Göstergeler
Trend Compass: All-in-One Trend Tracking Trend Compass is an advanced, all-inclusive trading indicator that provides a comprehensive solution for trend-following traders, designed to simplify market analysis and decision-making. Trade How You Like: Extreme Customization Trend Compass is not just a rigid system, it is a highly adaptable framework designed to fit   your   specific trading style. With over 100 configurable settings, you have total control over how the market is analyzed, filtered
True Volume
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Göstergeler
True Volume: See the Story Behind the Price Recommended Experience Level: Intermediate to Advanced True Volume   is not just another histogram; it is a forensic analysis engine for price action. While standard volume indicators only tell you   how much   was traded, True Volume tells you   who   traded it and   who won . By combining   Geometric Decomposition ,   VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) , and   Anomaly Detection , this indicator dissects every bar to reveal the hidden battle between Bulls
Power To Move
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Göstergeler
Power To Move (PTM) – The Market Energy Engine Stop guessing direction. Start measuring Power. Recommended Experience Level: Beginner to Advanced Trading is not just about Up or Down; it is about Energy. A market without energy is a trap. Power To Move (PTM) is a statistical "Physics Engine" for your chart. It integrates   Price Action, Volume, Momentum, and Range   into a single Energy Vector. Instead of lagging indicators, PTM tells you the current thermodynamic state of the market. It det
VSA Pulse System
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Göstergeler
VSA Pulse System Stop trading shapes. Start trading Energy. The advanced VSA + Price Action logic engine. Recommended Experience Level: Intermediate to Advanced Description: Most indicators show you history (lag). The   VSA Pulse System  shows you reality (physics). This indicator decodes the "Energy" behind every candle. It moves beyond simple "Bullish" or "Bearish" labels and identifies the   intent   of the Smart Money. It answers the three most critical questions in trading: Is this move r
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt