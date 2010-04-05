Breakout88
- Experts
- Danu Fernando
- Versione: 1.88
- Aggiornato: 10 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 8
EA With Breakout 3 Candle:
Any 2 Method in This EA and This EA is Single Entry.
you can research it for finding the maximal perform.
you must try in demo, and you will understand this EA.
I try with Rule_1 for XAUUSD & USDJPY and Rule_2 for GBPJPY & EURJPY Time Frame D1.
I just test with Control Point not Every Tick in Strategy Tester, because I just want to find the best perform.
You can see the perform in Demo:
Broker-Server : Exness-Trial9
No. Account : 70546189
Pass. Investor : #qwerty123
I test it in Broker Maxrich-Group.
I prefer to try in demo your account ECN with the smallest spread.
I will explain fitur in this EA:
1. Trade Mode : Any 2 method in this EA, and then you will try and find to the best perform
2. Risk Reward Ratio : Comparison of StopLoss and TakeProfit
3. Lot
4. Expired Candle : this EA use Stop Order and will expire after some candle later
5. Mode Reverse : After Pending Order opened, when you active this fitur and then it appears Pending Order to opposite
6. Risk Per Trade : true/false;
7. Risk Percent : % of Account Balance
8. Magic Number : for multicurrency
