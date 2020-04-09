Somi Auto Trailing stop EA

This is a powerful semi-automated EA designed for active traders who want enhanced control over their open trades. It combines advanced features like dynamic trailing stop, automatic DCA (dollar-cost averaging), and a smart SL/TP synchronization system, all controlled via an intuitive on-chart button interface.

🔧 Features:

1. Smart Trailing Stop

  • Automatically adjusts your Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves in your favor.

  • You can define:

    • Profit thresholds to activate trailing (e.g., start trailing after 200 points).

    • Custom trailing steps (e.g., move SL every 100 points).

  • Works in 2 customizable trailing steps.

2. Dynamic SL for Floating Loss

  • Automatically moves SL dynamically when trade is in loss beyond a specific threshold (e.g., -200 points).

  • Helps to cut losing trades while letting winners run.

3. DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) Logic

  • Automatically opens DCA orders when conditions are met or immediately on EA start (optional).

  • Adjustable:

    • Max DCA levels (e.g., 3 levels).

    • DCA distance (in points).

  • Manual DCA trigger via on-screen button.

  • Ideal for grid-style averaging in trending or ranging markets.

4. Apply SL/TP to All Same-Direction Trades

  • One-click button to apply the same SL and TP to all open trades of the same symbol and direction.

  • Useful for managing multiple entries (e.g., scalping or layered trades).

5. On-Chart GUI Buttons

  • All core features are controlled via clean and compact buttons:

    • ✅ Toggle Trailing Stop

    • 💠 Trigger DCA

    • 🎯 Apply SL/TP

    • 🔁 Reset EA

  • Easy to use. No need to open settings panel or input values repeatedly.

⚙️ Inputs:

  • TrailingStartStep1 – Profit in points to start trailing (Step 1)

  • TrailingStep1 – SL distance in Step 1

  • TrailingStartStep2 , TrailingStep2 – Optional Step 2

  • DynamicSLWhenNegative – Move SL dynamically in loss beyond this level

  • EnableDCA , MaxDCA , DcaDistance

  • MagicNumber

🧠 How to Use:

  • Attach EA to a chart with open positions or after manual entries.

  • Use buttons to toggle features or apply settings.

  • Compatible with manual trading, prop firm strategies, or scalping techniques.

✅ Advantages:

  • Non-intrusive: Doesn’t interfere with entry logic – you remain in control.

  • Lightweight and fast.

  • Works with any broker, symbol, and account type.

  • Suitable for funded challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.).

⚠️ Note:

  • This EA does not open trades by itself unless DCA is enabled.

  • Always test in demo or strategy tester before going live.


