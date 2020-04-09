Somi Auto Trailing stop EA
- Utilitaires
- Minh Phuong Phung
- Version: 1.0
This is a powerful semi-automated EA designed for active traders who want enhanced control over their open trades. It combines advanced features like dynamic trailing stop, automatic DCA (dollar-cost averaging), and a smart SL/TP synchronization system, all controlled via an intuitive on-chart button interface.
🔧 Features:
1. Smart Trailing Stop
-
Automatically adjusts your Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves in your favor.
-
You can define:
-
Profit thresholds to activate trailing (e.g., start trailing after 200 points).
-
Custom trailing steps (e.g., move SL every 100 points).
-
-
Works in 2 customizable trailing steps.
2. Dynamic SL for Floating Loss
-
Automatically moves SL dynamically when trade is in loss beyond a specific threshold (e.g., -200 points).
-
Helps to cut losing trades while letting winners run.
3. DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) Logic
-
Automatically opens DCA orders when conditions are met or immediately on EA start (optional).
-
Adjustable:
-
Max DCA levels (e.g., 3 levels).
-
DCA distance (in points).
-
-
Manual DCA trigger via on-screen button.
-
Ideal for grid-style averaging in trending or ranging markets.
4. Apply SL/TP to All Same-Direction Trades
-
One-click button to apply the same SL and TP to all open trades of the same symbol and direction.
-
Useful for managing multiple entries (e.g., scalping or layered trades).
5. On-Chart GUI Buttons
-
All core features are controlled via clean and compact buttons:
-
✅ Toggle Trailing Stop
-
💠 Trigger DCA
-
🎯 Apply SL/TP
-
🔁 Reset EA
-
-
Easy to use. No need to open settings panel or input values repeatedly.
⚙️ Inputs:
-
TrailingStartStep1 – Profit in points to start trailing (Step 1)
-
TrailingStep1 – SL distance in Step 1
-
TrailingStartStep2 , TrailingStep2 – Optional Step 2
-
DynamicSLWhenNegative – Move SL dynamically in loss beyond this level
-
EnableDCA , MaxDCA , DcaDistance
-
MagicNumber
🧠 How to Use:
-
Attach EA to a chart with open positions or after manual entries.
-
Use buttons to toggle features or apply settings.
-
Compatible with manual trading, prop firm strategies, or scalping techniques.
✅ Advantages:
-
Non-intrusive: Doesn’t interfere with entry logic – you remain in control.
-
Lightweight and fast.
-
Works with any broker, symbol, and account type.
-
Suitable for funded challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.).
⚠️ Note:
-
This EA does not open trades by itself unless DCA is enabled.
-
Always test in demo or strategy tester before going live.