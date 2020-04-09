Somi Auto Trailing stop EA
- Utilitários
- Minh Phuong Phung
- Versão: 1.20
- Atualizado: 10 janeiro 2026
================================================================================
EA TRADE MANAGER - Professional Position Management & Dashboard System
PARAMETERS
----------
Trailing Stop:
- Trailing Stop Points: Distance for trailing stop (default: 200)
- Trailing Step Points: Minimum distance before SL adjustment (default: 50)
DCA Settings:
- Number of DCA Orders: How many orders to place (default: 3)
- DCA Distance: Minimum price distance in points (default: 100)
- DCA Multiplier: Lot size multiplier for each DCA order (default: 1.5)
Stop Loss & Take Profit:
- Stop Loss Points: SL distance in points (default: 300)
- Take Profit Points: TP distance in points (default: 600)
Lot Settings:
- Initial Lot: Starting lot size (default: 0.01)
Dashboard Position:
- Panel X/Y: Dashboard location on chart (default: 20/30)
Magic Number:
- Magic Number: EA identification number (default: 888888)
BENEFITS
--------
• SAVE TIME: Manage all positions from one convenient dashboard
• REDUCE RISK: Automated trailing stops protect profits automatically
• MAXIMIZE OPPORTUNITIES: DCA strategy helps average down entries
• INCREASE EFFICIENCY: Bulk operations save clicks and time
• PROFESSIONAL TOOLS: Enterprise-grade features for serious traders
• USER-FRIENDLY: Simple button interface - no coding knowledge required
• FLEXIBLE: Works with any trading strategy and all symbols
USE CASES
---------
✓ Manual traders managing multiple positions
✓ Automated EA users needing advanced position management
✓ DCA strategy implementers
✓ Grid trading systems requiring position management
✓ Risk managers controlling multiple accounts
✓ Professional traders needing bulk operations
✓ Portfolio managers monitoring multiple positions
SUPPORT & COMPATIBILITY
-----------------------
This EA is designed to work seamlessly with:
- All MT5 brokers (ECN, Market Maker, STP)
- All account types (Standard, ECN, Cent)
- All trading instruments
- Other EAs (uses Magic Number filtering)
- VPS and cloud trading environments
PERFECT FOR
-----------
This EA is ideal for traders who:
- Manage multiple positions simultaneously
- Want automated trailing stop protection
- Use DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategies
- Need efficient bulk position management
- Require professional monitoring tools
- Want to enhance their trading workflow
Get EA Trade Manager today and take complete control of your trading
positions with professional-grade tools!
================================================================================
Version: 1.00
Copyright: Phung Minh Phuong
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Language: MQL5
================================================================================