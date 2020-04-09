Somi Auto Trailing stop EA

================================================================================

EA TRADE MANAGER - Professional Position Management & Dashboard System



PARAMETERS

----------


Trailing Stop:

- Trailing Stop Points: Distance for trailing stop (default: 200)

- Trailing Step Points: Minimum distance before SL adjustment (default: 50)


DCA Settings:

- Number of DCA Orders: How many orders to place (default: 3)

- DCA Distance: Minimum price distance in points (default: 100)

- DCA Multiplier: Lot size multiplier for each DCA order (default: 1.5)


Stop Loss & Take Profit:

- Stop Loss Points: SL distance in points (default: 300)

- Take Profit Points: TP distance in points (default: 600)


Lot Settings:

- Initial Lot: Starting lot size (default: 0.01)


Dashboard Position:

- Panel X/Y: Dashboard location on chart (default: 20/30)


Magic Number:

- Magic Number: EA identification number (default: 888888)


BENEFITS

--------


• SAVE TIME: Manage all positions from one convenient dashboard

• REDUCE RISK: Automated trailing stops protect profits automatically

• MAXIMIZE OPPORTUNITIES: DCA strategy helps average down entries

• INCREASE EFFICIENCY: Bulk operations save clicks and time

• PROFESSIONAL TOOLS: Enterprise-grade features for serious traders

• USER-FRIENDLY: Simple button interface - no coding knowledge required

• FLEXIBLE: Works with any trading strategy and all symbols


USE CASES

---------


✓ Manual traders managing multiple positions

✓ Automated EA users needing advanced position management

✓ DCA strategy implementers

✓ Grid trading systems requiring position management

✓ Risk managers controlling multiple accounts

✓ Professional traders needing bulk operations

✓ Portfolio managers monitoring multiple positions


SUPPORT & COMPATIBILITY

-----------------------


This EA is designed to work seamlessly with:

- All MT5 brokers (ECN, Market Maker, STP)

- All account types (Standard, ECN, Cent)

- All trading instruments

- Other EAs (uses Magic Number filtering)

- VPS and cloud trading environments

PERFECT FOR

-----------


This EA is ideal for traders who:

- Manage multiple positions simultaneously

- Want automated trailing stop protection

- Use DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategies

- Need efficient bulk position management

- Require professional monitoring tools

- Want to enhance their trading workflow


Get EA Trade Manager today and take complete control of your trading 

positions with professional-grade tools!


================================================================================

Version: 1.00

Copyright: Phung Minh Phuong

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Language: MQL5

================================================================================


