Somi Auto Trailing stop EA

================================================================================

EA TRADE MANAGER - Professional Position Management & Dashboard System



PARAMETERS

----------


Trailing Stop:

- Trailing Stop Points: Distance for trailing stop (default: 200)

- Trailing Step Points: Minimum distance before SL adjustment (default: 50)


DCA Settings:

- Number of DCA Orders: How many orders to place (default: 3)

- DCA Distance: Minimum price distance in points (default: 100)

- DCA Multiplier: Lot size multiplier for each DCA order (default: 1.5)


Stop Loss & Take Profit:

- Stop Loss Points: SL distance in points (default: 300)

- Take Profit Points: TP distance in points (default: 600)


Lot Settings:

- Initial Lot: Starting lot size (default: 0.01)


Dashboard Position:

- Panel X/Y: Dashboard location on chart (default: 20/30)


Magic Number:

- Magic Number: EA identification number (default: 888888)


BENEFITS

--------


• SAVE TIME: Manage all positions from one convenient dashboard

• REDUCE RISK: Automated trailing stops protect profits automatically

• MAXIMIZE OPPORTUNITIES: DCA strategy helps average down entries

• INCREASE EFFICIENCY: Bulk operations save clicks and time

• PROFESSIONAL TOOLS: Enterprise-grade features for serious traders

• USER-FRIENDLY: Simple button interface - no coding knowledge required

• FLEXIBLE: Works with any trading strategy and all symbols


USE CASES

---------


✓ Manual traders managing multiple positions

✓ Automated EA users needing advanced position management

✓ DCA strategy implementers

✓ Grid trading systems requiring position management

✓ Risk managers controlling multiple accounts

✓ Professional traders needing bulk operations

✓ Portfolio managers monitoring multiple positions


SUPPORT & COMPATIBILITY

-----------------------


This EA is designed to work seamlessly with:

- All MT5 brokers (ECN, Market Maker, STP)

- All account types (Standard, ECN, Cent)

- All trading instruments

- Other EAs (uses Magic Number filtering)

- VPS and cloud trading environments

PERFECT FOR

-----------


This EA is ideal for traders who:

- Manage multiple positions simultaneously

- Want automated trailing stop protection

- Use DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategies

- Need efficient bulk position management

- Require professional monitoring tools

- Want to enhance their trading workflow


Get EA Trade Manager today and take complete control of your trading 

positions with professional-grade tools!


================================================================================

Version: 1.00

Copyright: Phung Minh Phuong

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Language: MQL5

================================================================================


추천 제품
Precision Data Extractor SMMA
Darian Michael Peelar
유틸리티
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: SMMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Smoothed Moving Average  ( SMMA )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  S
Precision Data Extractor RSI
Darian Michael Peelar
유틸리티
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: RSI , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Relative Strength Index  ( RSI )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex, Stocks
Precision Data Extractor LWMA
Darian Michael Peelar
유틸리티
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: LWMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Linear Weighted Moving Average  ( LWMA )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and periods,  then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models ,  trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Fo
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (7)
유틸리티
EASY Insight – 더 스마트한 트레이딩, 여기서 시작하세요 개요 만약 단 몇 초 만에 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식 시장까지 전체를 수동 차트 확인 없이 스캔할 수 있다면 어떨까요? EASY Insight 는 인디케이터 데이터를 실행 가능한 트레이딩 인사이트로 바꿔주는 AI 준비형 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 추측이나 복잡한 시각적 혼란에 더 이상 시간을 낭비하고 싶지 않은 트레이더를 위해 개발되었으며, 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공합니다. 이것이야말로 완전히 새로운 차원의 트레이딩입니다. 끝없는 창 전환도, 복잡한 차트 오버레이도 없습니다. 여러분이 이미 잘 알고 있는 도구(FX Power (FXP), FX Volume (FXV), FX Dynamic (FXD), FX Levels (FXL), 그리고 비외환 자산용 IX Power (IXP))에서 얻는 구조화된 순수 인사이트만을 제공합니다. 더욱 편리함을 원한다면, EASY Insig
LayerGuard Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
유틸리티
LayerGuard Pro - Professional Trade Management EA for MetaTrader 5 Product Description LayerGuard Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 that provides professional-grade trade management automation for your existing positions. Unlike traditional EAs that generate signals or open trades, LayerGuard Pro focuses on one critical aspect of trading: intelligent, automated management of Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Core Philosophy: Management, Not Generation La
FREE
SMG Guard Pro
Tanawut Wongmanee
유틸리티
Smart Money Guardian The Ultimate Trade Manager & Equity Protection Expert Transform your manual trading with professional-grade discipline. Smart Money Guardian is not just a tool; it is your "Digital CEO" that manages every trade with mathematical precision, protecting your capital from emotional decisions and unexpected market volatility. ️ Why Choose Smart Money Guardian? Most manual traders fail due to a lack of exit discipline and poor risk management. This EA solves that by automating
BlockLongTimeFlexible
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
유틸리티
BlockLongTimeFlexible - 시간 블록 시각화 도구 시장의 시간적 분석을 마스터하세요 BlockLongTimeFlexible은 시간대를 전문적이고 직관적으로 시각화하고 분석해야 하는 트레이더와 분석가를 위한 궁극적인 도구입니다. 차트에서 직접 주기, 계절성 및 시간적 패턴을 강조하는 사용자 정의 가능한 시각적 사각형을 생성하세요. BlockLongTimeFlexible 지표 간편 매뉴얼 이 지표는 무엇을 하나요? 특정 기간을 표시하기 위해 차트에 색상 사각형을 생성합니다. 계절적 패턴, 시장 주기 분석 및 기간 비교에 이상적입니다. 3단계 기본 설정 1. 기간 유형 선택 년/월/주: 시간 단위를 선택합니다. 블록당 단위: 각 사각형이 나타내는 단위 수를 설정합니다(예: 2주). 블록 수: 생성할 사각형 수를 설정합니다. 2. 날짜 정의 (선택 사항) 고정 날짜 사용: 특정 기간에 대해 활성화합니다. 시작/종료 날짜: 첫 번째 블록을 정의합니다. 다음 블록들
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
Trade Sentinel Pro
Hamood Maskari
유틸리티
Description: Stop leaving your capital exposed. Trade Sentinel Pro is a high-performance utility designed specifically for manual traders using MetaTrader 5. Whether you are scalping Gold (XAUUSD) or trading major pairs, this tool acts as your automated safety shield. It does not open trades for you; it protects the trades you open. It eliminates human error, ensures every trade has a hard Stop Loss instantly, and automates profit-taking logic that is impossible to execute manually at high speed
Breakeven CloseAll Manager
Sebastian Oltean
유틸리티
Breakeven + Close All Manager (MT5) — Smart Trade Protection Panel Breakeven + Close All Manager is a lightweight but powerful MT5 trade-management tool designed for manual traders who want fast, precise, and automated risk control. This utility adds movable on-chart buttons for instantly moving positions to breakeven or closing all trades at once — plus a fully automated Auto Breakeven engine that protects profits without you needing to monitor the charts. Perfect for scalpers, day traders,
Chat Ai MT5
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
유틸리티
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
PowerTrend Institutional H4
Rafael Barreto Haddad
Experts
EA 소개 PowerTrend Institutional EA 는 기관 거래 로직을 기반으로 설계된 자동매매 로봇입니다. 트렌드, 변동성, 거래량 및 캔들 패턴 분석을 결합하여 전략적으로 진입 기회를 포착하며, 헤지(Hedge) 및 네팅(Netting) 계좌 모두에 호환됩니다. 외환, 금속, 지수 등 모든 거래 자산에 적용 가능하며, 각 종목의 거래 조건에 자동으로 적응하여 손익계산, 주문 크기, 손절 범위를 안전하게 관리합니다. 또한, MQL5 마켓의 자동 검증 절차에 대비해 최소 거래 기능이 내장되어 있어 등록 심사 과정에서 오류 없이 작동합니다. ️ 작동 원리 EMA와 RSI를 활용한 트렌드 감지 ATR과 볼린저 밴드 폭을 통한 시장 변동성 평가 캔들 패턴(장대 양봉/음봉, 해머, 별똥별)으로 진입 시그널 확인 현재 거래량과 과거 평균 거래량 비교로 기관성 활동 탐지 계좌 자산과 위험 설정에 기반한 주문 크기 계산 각 종목의 최소 손절 범위를 확인하여 유효한 SL 설정
Rosy Pro Panel MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
유틸리티
Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Click Sent Order
Supanat Wiboonpanit
유틸리티
This program is a GUI for issuing orders that can be done more quickly. Faster TP SL setting This program is not an automated trading platform. Trading is risky, please manage your risk. We do not accept any responsibility. It should be tried with Demo before using it with Real. Normally, the setting sets the risk to 1:1 to shift manually or to enter the risk to x:1, where x can be entered and everything can move freely. Thank you to all customers who have purchased our products. We would like t
Precision Data Extractor EMA
Darian Michael Peelar
유틸리티
Introducing the Precision Data Extractor: EMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data— Exponential Moving Average ( EMA )—from multiple applied prices , timeframes , and periods , then stores it in a CSV format, making it easy to feed into machine learning models, trading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses . Compatible with Forex, Stocks, and
Boleta Aguias Traders para MetaTrader 5
Vagner Guimaraes Da Silva
유틸리티
Market or Pending Orders, Buy Limit, Sell Limit With this version for MetaTrader 5, the user can perform the same functions as the MetaTrader 4 version. With this Order, you can send market orders or pending orders with defined Stop and Take (with user configuration), bringing more agility to entries, avoiding the loss of the entry signal. Having the confirmation of the orders sent on the third click to avoid conflicts of removing objects on the chart.
Go Passarinho Nervoso
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Experts
This EA works with one of the best exit strategies, the grid. But it's not an ordinary grid. In this EA, this strategy is optimized to the extreme to give you the best performance with multiple configuration options to work more safely and profitably. In addition, it manages multiple pairs on a single chart at a time, making them complement each other to make a single management. Parameters: Initial lot: is the lot of the first position of the cycle Allow dynamic initial lot (true/false) : cal
AsaLineAlert alert order to LINE App MT5
Panthita Aichoi
유틸리티
Asa Line Alert will alert your orders to Line Notify Application. Main Features Alert every orders in real time. Alert deposit and withdrawal. Easy to use . How to use STEP 1 : Make Group for Alert Create group LINE in your LINE Application STEP 2 : Create Token for Line Notify Go to https://notify-bot.line.me/ login and create a token STEP 3 : Invite Line Notify into your Group chat Add Line Notify as your friend and invite him in your group chat you want to alert STEP 4 : Put token Put
Multi Level Trading Dashboard
Irvan Trias Putra
유틸리티
Multi-Level Trading Dashboard - Professional Market Analysis Tool Transform Your Trading Experience with Advanced Multi-Symbol Monitoring The Multi-Level Trading Dashboard is a sophisticated MetaTrader indicator that revolutionizes how you monitor and analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Built with professional traders in mind, this comprehensive tool combines real-time market data, technical analysis, and account management in one intuitive, Windows-style interface. Key Features
HiLo B3 Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
HiLo B3 Trader é o robô de negociação automatizada para a bolsa brasileira B3, para ativos miniíndice WIN, minidólar WDO e também ativos como milho (CCM). O robô opera calculando o indicador HiLo e emitindo ordens de acordo com a tendência. Além da configuração do período do HiLo, pode-se configurar filtros de tendência, bem como ajustar o takeprofit e stoploss para fixos ou dinâmicos com o indicador ATR. Ativos recomendados: WIN, WDO, CCM. Timeframes: M10. Atenção: alterar o parâmetro BR1 para
Cleopatra EA MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
안녕하세요 트레이더스입니다! 당신에게 '클레오파트라'를 선물합니다 클레오파트라는 아름답고 지적인 디자인과 그 힘이 다재다능한 곳에 지속적으로 적응하는 회복 형태를 갖추고 있습니다. 주요 전략은 시장의 탄력성을 읽는 것입니다. 진입 범위를 다양한 방식으로 분석할 수 있습니다. 이는 시장 뉴스에 대한 쿼리를 처리하면서 다양한 TF 및 다양한 범위에서 매우 역동적일 수 있습니다. 클레오파트라는 시장 회복에 적응할 수 있는 강력한 힘을 가지고 있으며, 그 패턴은 고정되어 있지 않습니다. 또한 우리는 백분율 또는 변동 여부에 관계없이 propfirm 또는 MFF 계정의 규칙에 따라 작업할 수 있는 다양한 유형의 보호 기능을 보유하고 있습니다. Forex든 다른 기호든 모든 기호에 적응하고 지지와 저항을 기반으로 범위 시간을 효과적으로 제어할 수 있으며 전체 전략을 반대로 작동하도록 할 수도 있고 역학이 사용자에 맞게 적응된다는 점에 유의해야 합니다. 중요: 이 전문가는 API 뉴스
CME Exchange margin zones
Roman Vasilchenko
유틸리티
The utility is designed to display on the chart the margin zones built on the basis of margin requirements for futures of the Chicago Mercantile exchange (CME). These margin zones are good levels of resistance and support, as seen in the screenshots. How to use To trade on margin zones, use the following rules: buy after the day has closed above one of the zones to the next zone; sell after the day has closed below one of the zones to the next zone; after opening a sell trade, place limit sell
Trail Guard PRO with BE and Partial Close
Cristian-gabriel Amarandei
유틸리티
Advanced Trailing Stop & Break-Even Expert Advisor with Partial Profit Taking Overview Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this Expert Advisor that automates trade management to maximize profits and minimize losses. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA offers precise control over your trades with customizable trailing stops, break-even protection, and partial profit taking — all working seamlessly to protect your capital and lock in gains. Key Features Dy
Investmen Guru
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Investment Guru Description: Highly Efficient Trading Tool Introduction Among the many tools for trading on the foreign exchange market, the   Investment Guru   forex bot stands out with its advanced internal architecture and unique operating mechanics. Its main goal is to provide traders with the ability to maximize market volatility without promising profits but with a clear structure that encourages purchasing. Operating Principle Investment Guru   employs trend trading methods, all
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
유틸리티
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Alpha Trend Premium
Cesar Henrique Alves Tomaz
Experts
Alpha Trend Premium – MT5 Trend Trading Expert Advisor New release – Stable trend trading strategy with strict risk control Alpha Trend Premium is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed in MQL5 , designed for traders who value consistency, discipline, and capital protection . Includes 15 activations , ideal for traders using multiple accounts, VPS, or prop firm environments . How Alpha Trend Premium Works Alpha Trend Premium executes trades only when a c
Hermes Trades Mimic
Luigi Lopez
유틸리티
Hermes is a control panel that allows you to easily and effectively open market positions and place pending orders. In addition, thanks to its send and receive functions, Hermes can connect two or more terminals, copying the operations of one to the other or to the others. The send and receive functions for orders and market positions are independent of each other, i.e. it is possible to send positions to be copied to one terminal and orders to another, or to copy positions from one terminal and
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
AO Trade 시스템은 경매 또는 뉴스 시간을 기준으로 하여 다른 특정 주문 시간과 비교하여 시장 트렌드를 예측하기 위해 특별히 설계되었습니다. **EA에서 사용하는 모든 시간 매개 변수는 귀하의 터미널 시간을 기반으로 합니다. 다양한 브로커들은 서로 다른 GMT 시간대에서 작동할 수 있으며, 여름 시간 조정으로 인해 더욱 다양할 수 있습니다.** **구현하기 전에 귀하의 터미널에 맞는 시간 설정을 주의 깊게 확인하십시오.** 권장 설정: M1 시간대에서 사용 HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 시간 체크 중에는 특정 체크 시간 분(1.2 체크 시간 분) 후에 가격 확인이 발생한다는 것을 알 수 있습니다. 이 설계는 의도적으로 이루어졌으며, 참조중인 바(bar)가 완료되도록하고, 주문 시간과의 정확한 비교를 위해 개방, 고점, 저점 및 종가 값을 활용할 수 있도록 합니다. 설정 -----------------1 타이머------------------- 1.1
Chart Sync Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
하나의 차트. 완벽한 통제. 각 차트의 개체, 색상 및 설정을 개별적으로 관리하는 데 시간을 낭비하지 마세요.       차트 동기화 관리자를   사용하면       모든 MetaTrader 차트를 동기화, 복사 및 제어하세요       단 하나의 패널과 몇 가지 단축키를 사용하여 즉시 작업할 수 있습니다. 한 번 그리면 어디서나 업데이트할 수 있습니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 차트를 열고 닫으세요. 작업 공간을 깔끔하게 유지하세요.       심볼 기반 객체 관리   . 중요한 세부 정보를 놓치지 마세요.       스프레드 디스플레이, 카운트다운 타이머, 캔들 마감 알림. 시간을 절약하고, 오류를 줄이고, 더욱 현명하게 거래하세요. Chart Sync Manager   설치 및 입력 가이드 EA에 대한 알림을 받으려면 URL을 추가하세요(   http://www.betasoft.dev   ) MT4/MT5 터미널(스크린샷 참조). MT4 버전   https://www.mql5.c
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침   -   애플리케이션 지침   -   데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (117)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
유틸리티
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
유틸리티
Trade Copier는 거래 계정 간의 거래를 복사하고 동기화하도록 설계된 전문 유틸리티입니다. 복사는 공급자의 계정/단말기에서 동일한 컴퓨터 또는 vps에 설치된 수신자의 계정/단말기로 발생합니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 주요 기능 및 이점: 복사기는 "МТ5> МТ5", "МТ4> МТ5", "МТ5> МТ4" 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 데모 계정 > 실 계정, 실 계정 > 데모 계정, 데모 계정 > 데모 계정 및 실제 계정 > 실 계정 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 읽기 전용 암호가 적용된 투자자 계정에서 복사를 지원합니다. 하나의 공급자 터미널은 여러 수신 터미널로 트랜잭션을 보낼 수 있고 하나의 수신 터미널은 여러 공급자 터미널에서 트랜잭션을 수신할 수 있습니다. 복사기는 귀하 또는 귀하의 고문이 거래하는 동일한 터미널에서 작동할 수 있습니다. 높은 복사 속도(0.5초 미만). 복사기에는 간편
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
유틸리티
MT5용 트레이드 복사기는 metaТrader 5 플랫폼용 트레이드 복사기입니다   . 그것은 사이의   외환 거래를 복사합니다       모든 계정   COPYLOT MT5 버전의 경우   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (또는 COPYLOT MT4 버전의 경우   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) 믿을 수 있는 복사기! MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 МТ4 터미널에서 거래를 복사할 수도 있습니다(   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ):   COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 이 버전은 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5   터미널 간을 포함합니다. 거래 복사기는 2/3/10 터미널 사이의 거래/포지션을 복사하기 위해 만들어졌습니다. 데모 계정 및 투자 계정에서
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Scanner – 실제 시장 구조 기반의 멀티자산 스톱로스 분석 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Scanner는 여러 시장에서 스톱로스 구조를 전문적으로 모니터링하기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 실제 시장 구조, 핵심 브레이크아웃, 가격 행동 로직을 기반으로 가장 의미 있는 스톱 영역을 자동으로 감지하며, 고해상도(DPI 지원)의 깔끔하고 일관된 패널에 모든 정보를 표시합니다. 포렉스(FOREX), 금, 지수, 금속, 암호화폐 등 다양한 자산군을 지원합니다. 스톱 레벨 계산 방식 이 시스템은 기존의 인디케이터 공식을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 브레이크아웃, 더 높은 고점, 더 낮은 저점 과 같은 실제 시장 구조 이벤트를 분석합니다. 스톱 레벨은 이러한 구조적 지점에서 직접 생성되므로 시장의 실제 움직임과 자연스럽게 일치하며, 더 신뢰도 높은 스톱 시스템을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 • 고정밀 멀티자산 호환성 포렉스, 금속, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 등 다양한
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
유틸리티
OrderManager   소개: MT5용 혁신적인 유틸리티 MetaTrader 5용 새로운 Order Manager 유틸리티를 통해 전문가처럼 거래를 관리하세요. 단순성과 사용 편의성을 염두에 두고 설계된 Order Manager는 각 거래와 관련된 위험을 쉽게 정의하고 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 보다 효과적인 결정을 내리고 거래 전략을 최적화할 수 있습니다. OrderManager에 대한 자세한 정보는 매뉴얼을 참조하십시오. [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 주요 특징: 위험 관리: 거래의 위험을 빠르고 쉽게 정의하여 더 나은 결정을 내리고 거래 성능을 향상시킵니다. 시각적 표현: 열린 포지션을 명확하고 간결하게 이해하기 위해 거래와 관련된 위험을 그래픽으로 볼 수 있습니다. 주문 수정: 몇 번의 클릭만으로 주문을 쉽게 수정하거나 닫아, 거래 과정을 간소화하고 소중한 시간을 절약합니다. 손끝의 뉴스: 한
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
유틸리티
쉽고 간편하게 거래 자본을 보호하세요 거래 자본을 보호하는 것은 자본을 키우는 것만큼 중요합니다. KT Equity Protector는 귀하의 개인 리스크 매니저로서, 계좌의 순자산(에퀴티)을 지속적으로 모니터링하며, 사전에 설정한 손절 또는 수익 목표에 도달하면 모든 보유 및 예약 주문을 자동으로 종료하여 손실을 방지하거나 수익을 고정합니다. 감정적인 결정이나 추측은 이제 그만—KT Equity Protector가 24시간 내내 믿을 수 있는 자본 보호를 제공합니다. KT Equity Protector는 모든 차트를 자동으로 닫아 다른 전문가용 자동매매 프로그램(EA)의 거래를 중단시킬 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 EA를 수동으로 다시 시작할 때까지 어떠한 추가 거래도 이루어지지 않으며, 사용자는 완전한 통제권과 심리적 안정을 얻게 됩니다. 작동 방식 에퀴티 손절(손실 방지): 예를 들어 계좌 잔고가 $10,000이고 에퀴티 손절을 $1,000로 설정한 경우, 순자산이 $9,000로
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
유틸리티
한 번의 클릭으로 거래할 수 있는 거래 패널.   위치 및 주문 작업!   차트 또는 키보드에서 거래. 당사의 거래 패널을 사용하면 차트에서 직접 클릭 한 번으로 거래를 실행할 수 있으며 표준 MetaTrader 컨트롤보다 30배 빠르게 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. 매개변수와 기능의 자동 계산을 통해 트레이더는 더욱 빠르고 편리하게 거래할 수 있습니다. 그래픽 팁, 정보 라벨, 무역 거래에 대한 전체 정보는 MetaTrader 차트에 있습니다. MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 열기 및 닫기, 반전 및 잠금, 부분 닫기/오토로트. 가상/실제 손절매/이익 실현/후행 정지/손익분기점, 주문 그리드 ... MetaТrader 5   의 주요 주문 거래 컨트롤 패널: 구매, 판매, 구매 중지, 구매 제한, 판매 중지, 판매 제한, 닫기, 삭제, 수
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
유틸리티
DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
유틸리티
"Grid Manual"은 주문 그리드 작업을 위한 거래 패널입니다. 이 유틸리티는 보편적이며 유연한 설정과 직관적인 인터페이스를 제공합니다. 그것은 손실을 평균화하는 방향뿐만 아니라 이익을 증가시키는 방향으로 주문 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 거래자는 주문 그리드를 만들고 유지할 필요가 없으며 유틸리티에서 수행합니다. 거래자가 주문을 시작하는 것으로 충분하며 "Grid Manual"는 자동으로 그를 위한 주문 그리드를 생성하고 거래가 마감될 때까지 그와 동행할 것입니다. 전체 설명 및 데모 버전 여기 . 유틸리티의 주요 기능: 모바일 터미널을 포함하여 어떤 방식으로든 열린 주문과 함께 작동합니다. "제한" 및 "중지"의 두 가지 유형의 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 고정 및 동적(ATR 표시기 기반)의 두 가지 유형의 그리드 간격 계산과 함께 작동합니다. 오픈 오더 그리드의 설정을 변경할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 각 주문 그리드의 손익분기점 수준을 표시합니다. 각 주문 그리드에 대한 이익
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
유틸리티
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
유틸리티
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 특징: 다양하고 개인화된 복사 거래 설정: 1. 다양한 신호 소스에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 다양한 신호 소스를 포워드 및 리버스 복사 거래에 대해 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 신호는 주석으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 다양하고 개인화된 복사 주문 설정 2: 1. 다양한 품종에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 정방향 및 역방향 복사 주문에 대해 다양한 품종을 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 주석으로 신호를 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 댓글 필터링, MAGIC 필터링, 시그널 로트 필터링, 로컬 제품 필터링 근무시간 설정 역동기화 SLAVE 닫힘 주문 바인딩 기능: 모든 주문은 설정된 신호 소스 주문
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
유틸리티
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5에서 초 단위 차트를 생성하는 독특한 도구입니다. Seconds Chart 를 사용하면 초 단위로 설정된 타임프레임으로 차트를 작성할 수 있어, 표준 분 또는 시간 단위 차트에서는 불가능한 유연성과 정밀한 분석이 가능합니다. 예를 들어, S15 타임프레임은 15초 동안의 캔들로 구성된 차트를 의미합니다. 사용자 정의 심볼을 지원하는 모든 인디케이터와 전문가 어드바이저를 사용할 수 있습니다. 이를 사용하는 것은 표준 차트에서 거래하는 것만큼 편리합니다. 표준 도구와 달리, Seconds Chart 는 초고속 타임프레임에서도 높은 정확도와 지연 없이 작업할 수 있도록 지원합니다. Seconds Chart의 장점 1초부터 900초까지 의 타임프레임 지원. 내장 틱 데이터베이스 덕분에 역사 데이터 즉시 로딩 . 실시간 데이터 업데이트로 지연이나 차이 없음 . 여러 초 단위 차트를 동시에 생성 가능. Seconds Chart가 이상적인 경우
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
유틸리티
Cerberus the Equity Watcher는 귀하의 계정 자산을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 잘못된 EA 또는 재량 트레이더인 경우 감정적 행동으로 인해 발생하는 주요 손실을 방지하는 위험 관리 도구입니다. 버그가 있을 수 있거나 예상치 못한 시장 상황에서 잘 수행되지 않을 수 있는 EA에 의존하는 체계적 거래자에게 매우 유용합니다. Cerberus를 사용하면 최소 자산 가치와 (선택적으로) 최대 가치를 설정할 수 있습니다. 둘 중 하나에 도달하면 모든 위치가 평평해지고 모든 보류 중인 주문이 닫히고 모든 EA가 "죽습니다". 모든 위치를 평평하게 하면 알림이 사용자 휴대폰으로 전송되고 명확한 메시지가 화면에 표시됩니다. "평평화" 이후에 Cerberus는 주식 가치를 계속 주시하고 다시 초기화될 때까지 추가 거래 시도를 중단합니다. Cerberus가 수행하는 모든 작업은 화면에 명확하게 표시되고 Expert Advisor 탭에 보고되며 사용자에게 알림이 전송됩니다. 사용자의 실수
제작자의 제품 더 보기
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification
Minh Phuong Phung
지표
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification – Your Smart Market Sentinel! Overview: SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification is a lightweight and powerful tool that helps traders stay ahead of trend changes in real-time . Built on the widely trusted SuperTrend indicator , this tool monitors price action and instantly notifies you via email when a new BUY or SELL signal is triggered – no more missed opportunities! ️ Key Features: SuperTrend-Based Signals Uses SuperTrend algorithm (ATR-base
Dashboard Crossover EMA
Minh Phuong Phung
지표
Unlock powerful trading insights with the Dashboard Crossover Indicator , a dynamic tool designed for serious forex traders. This intelligent dashboard brings real-time crossover signals from multiple indicators , across multiple currency pairs , and over multiple timeframes —all in one compact, easy-to-read panel. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support : Instantly scan for crossover signals (e.g., Moving Averages, MACD, Stochastics, RSI crossovers) across timeframes ranging from M1 to MN1. Wh
Littleboy EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
LittleBoy EA Overview (for XAU/USD, M30 timeframe only) LittleBoy EA is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAU/USD (Gold vs USD) pair on the M30 timeframe . It utilizes a grid trading strategy , allowing it to open and manage multiple positions simultaneously in response to market volatility. Main Features: Grid Strategy Logic The EA can open multiple trades as a group using a pyramiding approach, adapting to market fluctuations. Order Management Controls Set a maximum number of allowed tr
FREE
SmartTrader Signal
Minh Phuong Phung
지표
Multi Signal Pro   - Trading Indicator Descri ption: MultiSignal Pro is a comprehensive trading indicat or that co mbines EMA crossover signals, Pinbar pattern recognition, and Vol ume   Profile analysis to identify trading oppor tun ities. How to Tr ade: Entry Signals: Green Arr ows : Buy signals -   e nter long positions Red Arrows : Sell s ignals - e nter short positions Volume Analy sis: Blue Histogram : Shows trading volume   distr ibution across price levels Yel low Line : Point of Contro
FREE
Smart Band
Minh Phuong Phung
지표
Smart Band Signal MT5 combines adaptive volatility bands with trend and momentum filters to produce clean trading signals suitable for intraday and swing traders. The indicator dynamically adjusts band width to market conditions, marks reliable reversals and breakouts, and displays immediately actionable Green BUY and Red SELL   on the chart.  How signals are generated (clear rules) BUY signal (long): Price touches or closes below the Lower Smart Band. Middle band (adaptive SMA) is flat or slopi
FREE
TrendFusion 3
Minh Phuong Phung
지표
TrendFusion 3 – Triple EMA Trend Signal Indicator TrendFusion 3 is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the synergy of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) , designed to help traders identify precise Buy and Sell opportunities. How It Works Combines short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs to determine the dominant market trend. Buy Signal : Triggered when the short-term EMA crosses above the long-term EMA and all EMAs are aligned upward. Sell Signal : Triggered when the sh
FREE
DualEdge Hedge
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
DualEdge Hedge – Smart Hedging EA for MT5- Suitable for the Gold (XAUUSD) market in 2025, optimized for the M1 and M5 timeframes. DualEdge Hedge is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to capture profitable trading opportunities through a pullback-entry hedging strategy . The EA identifies price retracements (pullbacks) after strong moves and opens positions in both directions, applying a smart hedging mechanism to reduce risk exposure. With optimized stop-loss and take
FREE
FundPass EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
FundPass EA – The Ultimate Tool to Pass Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, Oanda, The5ers & more) FundPass EA is specially designed to meet the strict requirements of prop firm challenges such as FTMO, The5ers, Oanda, MFF, and others . With advanced risk management and intelligent trading logic, this EA maximizes your chance to pass evaluations and maintain consistency on funded accounts . Key Features: Automated Risk Management Built-in protection for Daily Loss Limit and Max Drawdown according
FREE
M15 Scalping
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
A professio nal scalping Ex pert Advisor f or MetaTrader   5 that combines mult i-timeframe tre nd analysis wit h breakout en try signals. The   EA is design ed to work acr oss all timefr ames and curren cy pairs, including   major pairs a nd XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timefram e Analysis: Us es EMA indicator s on current t imeframe for   entry signals Analyzes higher   timeframe tr end for direc tion confirma tion Config urable higher tim eframe (defa ult: H1) W orks on M1, M 15, M30, H1, D
FREE
AlgoAction DailyShield
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
AlgoAction DailyShield – Advanced Price Action Logic & Institutional Shield AlgoAction DailyShield is a premium algorithmic trading system for MetaTrader 5,used for TIMEFRAME H1, XAU/USD, GOLD, engineered for traders who prioritize capital preservation and high-precision execution. Instead of traditional lagging indicators, AlgoAction DailyShield utilizes a Proprietary Price Action Engine to exploit market imbalances and institutional order flow. The Strategy: Adaptive Price Intelligence Advance
FREE
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변