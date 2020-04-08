Equilibriums

📊 Equilibrium — Multi-Timeframe CCI Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Equilibrium is a powerful technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, built on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) to automatically detect potential market reversal points.





Designed for both manual traders and automated strategies, Equilibrium delivers precise BUY/SELL signals, adapting to changing market conditions in real time. Easily integrates into any MQL5 Expert Advisor for full automation.





🔧 Key Benefits

🧭 Multi-timeframe analysis Supports up to 8 simultaneous timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1

🚀 High performance Processes up to 1,000,000 historical bars without significant delay

⚙️ Minimal configuration required Only two key parameters: LimitHistory and LevelSignal for fast setup

🤖 EA-ready integration Uses standard arrow buffers (DRAW_ARROW) for quick and easy EA connection

💼 Flexible and robust Works with most currency pairs; optimized for accounts starting from $10,000

⚙️ How It Works CCI Signal Generation For each active timeframe, the CalcSignalCCI() function calculates the CCI value at a specific time.





Signal Logic





If CCI > LevelUp → returns +1 → SELL signal (overbought)

If CCI < LevelDn → returns –1 → BUY signal (oversold)





Signal Aggregation

The total sum of signals from all timeframes is compared to LevelSignal:

If sum ≥ LevelSignal → a blue BUY arrow is shown

If sum ≤ –LevelSignal → a red SELL arrow is shown





Chart Visualization

Arrows are drawn on the chart using SignalBufferBlue and SignalBufferRed, offset by ArrowShift for clarity.





⚙️ Input Parameters

LimitHistory — number of bars to analyze (recommended: 100,000 to 1,000,000)

Length — CCI calculation period (default: 48; typical range: 14–100)

LevelSignal — minimum number of concurrent CCI signals required to show an arrow (recommended: 3–5)

ArrowShift — vertical shift of arrows on the chart (default: 20)

tf_0 to tf_7 — enables/disables analysis for specific timeframes (M1 to W1)

LevelUp0…7 / LevelDn0…7 — overbought and oversold CCI thresholds per timeframe





💡 Tip: For accurate multi-timeframe signals, make sure historical data is fully loaded in all selected timeframes by opening those charts in the terminal.





🤖 Integration with Expert Advisors

Buffer declarations:





#property indicator_buffers 2 double BuyArrow[], SellArrow[]; SetIndexBuffer(0, BuyArrow); SetIndexBuffer(1, SellArrow);



Signal usage:





if (BuyArrow[i] > 0) { // Open BUY trade } if (SellArrow[i] > 0) { // Open SELL trade }

Risk management suggestion:

Use a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade (e.g., 0.5–2%). Minimum recommended deposit: $10,000 for optimal stability on major FX pairs.





📌 Requirements & Recommendations

Platform: MetaTrader

Account size: $10,000 minimum (or equivalent)

Historical data: Ensure all active timeframes have full history loaded

Suggested defaults:

Length = 48



LevelSignal = 3–5



LimitHistory ≥ 100,000



























































