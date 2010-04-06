Triple Momentum

Triple Momentum - 3-in-1 Trend Indicator with Push Alerts

Dominate the trend with Triple Momentum, the ultimate all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool combines three renowned trend-following systems—FollowLine, SuperTrend, and PMax—into a single, clean, and highly effective visual display. Stop cluttering your charts and gain a clear, confident edge in any market by leveraging the power of triple confirmation for your entry, exit, and trade management strategies.

Overview & Key Features

Triple Momentum is designed for traders who value clarity, confirmation, and timely signals. By integrating three distinct momentum calculations, it provides a comprehensive view of the market's direction and strength.

  • Three Indicators in One:

    1. FollowLine: A unique trend line based on Bollinger Bands and ATR that dynamically tracks price action, acting as a responsive support and resistance level. It shows Up (blue), Down (orange), and Neutral/Sideways (dotted gray) market phases.

    2. SuperTrend: The classic, reliable trend indicator. It provides the core of our signal system, clearly plotting trend direction with colored lines (green for up, red for down) and an optional color-filled background.

    3. PMax (Profit Maximizer): An additional confirmation line based on a moving average and ATR, designed to keep you in profitable trends longer.

  • Clear & Non-Repainting Signals: Receive precise Buy (lime) and Sell (red) arrow signals the moment the SuperTrend indicates a confirmed trend change. The signals are generated on bar close and do not repaint.

  • Never Miss an Opportunity with Multi-Alerts: The indicator is equipped with a complete alert system to ensure you are notified of every signal, even when you're away from your screen.

    • Standard MetaTrader pop-up alerts.

    • Customizable sound alerts.

    • Push notifications sent directly to your mobile device.

  • Trade with High Confidence: Use the principle of confluence for maximum signal strength. The highest probability trades occur when all three lines align, giving you a powerful confirmation that is difficult to ignore.

  • Fully Customizable To Your Strategy: Take full control of your analysis. Every parameter for the three indicators is fully adjustable in the input settings. You can also toggle each component on or off to match your trading style.

How to Use the Indicator

  • High-Probability Entry:

    • Buy Signal: Enter a long position when a lime Buy arrow appears, and for stronger confirmation, ensure the PMax line is green and the FollowLine is blue.

    • Sell Signal: Enter a short position when a red Sell arrow appears, and for stronger confirmation, ensure the PMax line is red and the FollowLine is orange.

  • Trade & Trend Management:

    • Use the SuperTrend or PMax lines as a dynamic trailing stop-loss to protect your profits as the trend progresses.

    • When the FollowLine turns into a dotted gray line, it suggests the market is losing momentum or entering a consolidation phase, providing a signal to be cautious or consider taking profits.

Input Parameters

--- FollowLine Settings ---

  • BB Period

  • BB Deviations

  • Use ATR Filter

  • ATR Period

--- SuperTrend Settings ---

  • Show SuperTrend Line

  • SuperTrend ATR Period

  • SuperTrend Factor

  • Show SuperTrend Filling

--- PMax Settings ---

  • Show PMax Line

  • PMax MA Period

  • PMax MA Method

  • PMax ATR Period

  • PMax Factor

  • PMax Color by Candle Pos.

--- General Settings ---

  • Hide Buy/Sell Arrows

  • Enable On-Screen & Sound Alerts

  • Enable Push Notifications to Mobile

  • Buy Alert Sound

  • Sell Alert Sound


Önerilen ürünler
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Göstergeler
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Yardımcı programlar
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Göstergeler
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system was created for the NASDAQ (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders who va
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Göstergeler
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Candle Fusion Pro — Formasyon Tanıma + Trend Filtresi + Momentum Filtresi (Repaint Yok) Güçlü mum formasyonlarını tespit edin ve trend ile momentum analizini canlı olarak yaparak güvenilirliğini doğrulayın. Candle Fusion Pro , fiyat hareketi hassasiyetine , trend yapısına ve çok katmanlı onaylara güvenen traderlar için nihai görsel araçtır. Temel Özellikler Formasyona Dayalı Giriş : 10'dan fazla gelişmiş Japon mum formasyonu algılar: Yıldız kayması (seviye 2, 3, 4) Boğa / Ayı Yutan Mumlar Saba
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Göstergeler
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Göstergeler
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA tescilli bir ok göstergesidir. Orijinal indikatörün KijuSen ve MA çizgileri içeren versiyonu. MetaTrader 4 için sürüm Kijun-sen çizgisi MA çizgisini geçtiğinde gösterge sinyal üretir. İşlem için "KONTROL İŞLEMİ" aktif edildiğinde, indikatör sinyaline dayalı işlemler otomatik olarak açılacaktır.. Göstergeyi güvenilir bir sinyal cihazı olarak amacına uygun olarak kullanabilirsiniz. Ancak ikincil amacı " CONTROL DEAL " yardımcı programına sinyal sağlayıcı olarak hizm
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Göstergeler
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (6)
Göstergeler
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilen Weis Wave Scouter ile gelişmiş hacim analizinin gücünü keşfedin! Bu devrim niteliğindeki gösterge, Wyckoff yönteminin ve Hacim Yayılımı Analizinin (VSA) kanıtlanmış ilkelerini birleştiriyor. Operasyonlarında doğruluk ve derinlik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır ve kümülatif hacim dalgası analizi yoluyla piyasanın taktiksel bir okumasını sunar. Weis Wave Scouter, Classic, NightVision ve OceanBreeze gibi özelleştirilebilir renk temaları ile renkli histogramlar
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Supertrend MTF Status with Alerts
Ryszard Kadow
Göstergeler
Supertrend   indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. You can use the second my indicator: You will see 3 supertrends and EMA 200 lines on the screen. Working with my product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80692
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Göstergeler
ATREND: Nasıl Çalışır ve Nasıl Kullanılır ### Nasıl Çalışır "**ATREND**" göstergesi, MT5 platformu için tasarlanmış olup, traderlara sağlam alım ve satım sinyalleri sağlamak amacıyla teknik analiz metodolojilerinin bir kombinasyonunu kullanır. Bu gösterge, öncelikle volatilite ölçümü için Ortalama Gerçek Aralık (ATR) kullanır ve potansiyel piyasa hareketlerini belirlemek için trend tespit algoritmalarıyla birleştirir. Satın aldıktan sonra bir mesaj bırakın ve özel bir bonus hediyesi kazanın. ##
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Description Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum analysis and multiple quality filters. Key Features Intelligent Signal System - Automatic buy/sell signal generation - Quality filters to reduce false signals - Clear visual indicators on chart Advanced Divergence Analysis - Automatic divergence detection - Integrated price-oscillator analysis - Technical signal confirmation
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Göstergeler
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (68)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (18)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (92)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.86 (22)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (190)
Göstergeler
Gold Stuff mt5, özellikle altın için tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir ve herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda da kullanılabilir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve gecikmez. Önerilen zaman dilimi H1. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!   AYARLAR Ok Çiz - açık kapalı. grafik üzerinde oklar çizmek. Uyarılar - sesli uyarılar kapalı. E-posta b
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (23)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.83 (23)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.68 (53)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND in the bud, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these data a
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin belirlenmesini ve onaylanma
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (51)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
Kecia Footprint Orderflow
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
if you want to test it : private message me ( MT5 demo testing doesn't work ) Designed to help traders gain a deeper understanding of the market’s true order flow dynamics . By visualizing the “ footprints ” left by candles, this indicator reveals how the delta ( the difference between buying and selling pressure ) changes during the candle formation, as well as how volume fluctuates at different price levels. These insights are essential for traders seeking to identify reversals, breakouts, and
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu:   buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özenti klonunu almayın.
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (3)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
Get the   FREE AUX   Indicator & EA Support,  Please contact the seller https://t.me/abcdwave [ D.I.C.E ] The Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in ha
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Structure Plotter
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
This indicator is designed to automate the process of identifying and visualizing market structure, a cornerstone of price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading. It intelligently maps the flow of the market by plotting Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) directly on your chart. How It Works The indicator's logic is based on detecting pivot swing points using a configurable number of bars to the left and right of a candle. It then uses these pivots t
FREE
Pip Calculator
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Pip Value Calculator - Instant Risk Assessment on Your Chart This powerful and lightweight utility instantly calculates the precise monetary value for any pip movement, displaying it directly on your chart so you can assess risk and potential profit at a glance. At its core, the indicator's sophisticated calculation engine runs silently with every price tick, ensuring the information you see is always up-to-date. It automatically detects the instrument you are trading—whether it's a Forex pair,
FREE
Hour Candle
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Time your trades perfectly with the Ultimate Candle Timer . This professional tool for MetaTrader 5 gives you a precise and smooth countdown to the next candle without any lag. It's built for traders who need reliable performance and runs efficiently without slowing down your computer. Unlike other timers, it provides a steady, second-by-second countdown that works perfectly even when the market is slow.
FREE
Color Change MA
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
The Color Change MA is a versatile custom indicator designed for MetaTrader 4, providing clear visual signals on trend direction and momentum. It features a Moving Average (MA) line that intelligently changes color based on the MA's position relative to the current candle's open and close prices, with an optional but powerful RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter for enhanced confirmation. Key Features: Dynamic Color-Changing MA: Green: Indicates a bullish bias. By default, this occurs when the M
Triple Momentum Pro
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Triple Momentum Pro - The Ultimate 3-in-1 Trend Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of Triple Momentum Pro , the all-in-one indicator that combines three powerful, customized trend-following systems into a single, easy-to-read visual tool. Stop cluttering your charts with multiple indicators and get clear, confident signals for any market and any timeframe. Key Features: Three Powerful Indicators in One: Combines a unique FollowLine trend-tracker, a classic SuperTrend , and the dynamic PMax (Prof
Order Manager Pro
Breneer Jacinto
Yardımcı programlar
Order Manager Pro: The Ultimate Trade Management Panel Take full control of your manual trading with Order Manager Pro , the all-in-one trade management utility designed for speed, precision, and flexibility. Stop juggling multiple windows and complex calculations. This powerful panel places every critical trading function right on your chart, allowing you to react to market movements instantly and manage your risk flawlessly. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool wi
Color Change MA MT5
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
The Color Change MA is a versatile custom indicator designed for MetaTrader 4, providing clear visual signals on trend direction and momentum. It features a Moving Average (MA) line that intelligently changes color based on the MA's position relative to the current candle's open and close prices, with an optional but powerful RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter for enhanced confirmation. Key Features: Dynamic Color-Changing MA: Green:   Indicates a bullish bias.   By default, this occurs when t
Previous Line
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Master the Market with the Previous Line Indicator! Automated Support and Resistance! Are you tired of manually drawing support and resistance lines every single day? The Previous Line indicator is the ultimate tool for traders who value precision and efficiency. This powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator automatically identifies and draws the most significant horizontal support and resistance levels from previous price periods, letting you focus on your strategy. Key Features: Automatic S/R Levels
Telegram Notifier EA
Breneer Jacinto
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram Notifier EA: Instant MT5 Trade Alerts & Reports Stay connected to your trading account 24/7 with the most comprehensive Telegram notifier on the MQL5 marketplace. This powerful Expert Advisor instantly sends all your MetaTrader 5 trading activity directly to your phone, tablet, or desktop via Telegram. Never miss an important market event or trade execution again. Whether you're away from your terminal or managing multiple accounts, this EA gives you the peace of mind that comes from be
Session X
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Master the market sessions and trade breakouts with confidence. Session X is a complete, all-in-one trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to give you a clear edge in today's markets. This powerful tool automatically identifies the most critical price ranges—key market sessions and the Previous Day Range  —and equips you with a professional suite of tools to trade them. Go beyond simple boxes and get high-quality, confirmed breakout alerts, automatic profit targets, and all the essential
Forex Trading Session
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Advanced Session Boxes with World Clock This indicator provides a comprehensive solution for visualizing the major forex trading sessions directly on your chart. It is designed to help traders identify the market's most active periods by highlighting the price action during the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions. In addition to session boxes, the indicator includes a sleek, on-screen dashboard that acts as a world clock and session status panel, ensuring you're always in sync with glob
Volatility Bar Colorizer
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Volatility Bar Colorizer: See Spikes & Squeezes Instantly Stop guessing if a market move is significant. The Volatility Bar Colorizer is a professional-grade indicator that instantly reveals the hidden strength behind every candlestick, allowing you to trade with greater clarity and confidence. By intelligently coloring bars based on their size relative to the Average True Range (ATR), this powerful tool cleans up your chart and lets you see high-momentum spikes and low-volatility squeezes at a
Trend Confirmation Dashboard
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
The Trend Confirmation Dashboard is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide an at-a-glance overview of the market trend across multiple timeframes. By consolidating trend information into one convenient on-chart panel, traders can quickly assess the strength and alignment of trends without switching between charts. This tool is perfect for traders who use multi-timeframe analysis to confirm trade entries, identify the dominant market direction, and avoid trading against stronger u
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt