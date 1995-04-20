Color Change MA

The Color Change MA is a versatile custom indicator designed for MetaTrader 4, providing clear visual signals on trend direction and momentum. It features a Moving Average (MA) line that intelligently changes color based on the MA's position relative to the current candle's open and close prices, with an optional but powerful RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter for enhanced confirmation.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Color-Changing MA:

    • Green: Indicates a bullish bias. By default, this occurs when the MA is below the candle. If the RSI filter is enabled, it requires the MA to be below the candle AND RSI > 50.

    • Red: Indicates a bearish bias. By default, this occurs when the MA is above the candle. If the RSI filter is enabled, it requires the MA to be above the candle AND RSI < 50.

    • Grey (RSI Filter On Only): Represents a neutral or uncertain market state where the MA's position doesn't align with the RSI's confirmation, or the MA is within the candle.

  • Customizable Moving Average: Choose your preferred MA length, offset, and applied price (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low). Select between Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Simple Moving Average (SMA).

  • Optional RSI Filter: Enhance your analysis by enabling an RSI filter, adding another layer of confirmation to the MA's color changes.

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Never miss a potential change in trend with multiple alert options:

    • Pop-up Alerts: Instant on-screen notifications.

    • Sound Alerts: Customizable sound file to draw your attention.

    • MetaTrader Mobile Notifications: Receive alerts directly on your smartphone via the MT4 app.

    • Telegram Notifications: Get real-time alerts sent to your Telegram account (requires API token and chat ID setup, and WebRequest enabled).

  • Alert Cooldown: Prevent alert spam with a customizable cooldown period between notifications.

How it Works:

The indicator continuously monitors the Moving Average's relationship with the current price bar. When the MA crosses the candle, or when both the MA's position and the RSI's value (if enabled) align to signify a directional bias, the MA line will visually change color, triggering the selected alert types.

Optimize your trading decisions with immediate, visual feedback and timely notifications from the Color Change MA indicator.



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Structure Plotter
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
This indicator is designed to automate the process of identifying and visualizing market structure, a cornerstone of price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading. It intelligently maps the flow of the market by plotting Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) directly on your chart. How It Works The indicator's logic is based on detecting pivot swing points using a configurable number of bars to the left and right of a candle. It then uses these pivots t
FREE
Pip Calculator
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Pip Value Calculator - Instant Risk Assessment on Your Chart This powerful and lightweight utility instantly calculates the precise monetary value for any pip movement, displaying it directly on your chart so you can assess risk and potential profit at a glance. At its core, the indicator's sophisticated calculation engine runs silently with every price tick, ensuring the information you see is always up-to-date. It automatically detects the instrument you are trading—whether it's a Forex pair,
FREE
Session X
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Master the market sessions and trade breakouts with confidence. Session X is a complete, all-in-one trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to give you a clear edge in today's markets. This powerful tool automatically identifies the most critical price ranges—key market sessions and the Previous Day Range  —and equips you with a professional suite of tools to trade them. Go beyond simple boxes and get high-quality, confirmed breakout alerts, automatic profit targets, and all the essential
FREE
Hour Candle
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Time your trades perfectly with the Ultimate Candle Timer . This professional tool for MetaTrader 5 gives you a precise and smooth countdown to the next candle without any lag. It's built for traders who need reliable performance and runs efficiently without slowing down your computer. Unlike other timers, it provides a steady, second-by-second countdown that works perfectly even when the market is slow.
FREE
Triple Momentum Pro
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Triple Momentum Pro - The Ultimate 3-in-1 Trend Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of Triple Momentum Pro , the all-in-one indicator that combines three powerful, customized trend-following systems into a single, easy-to-read visual tool. Stop cluttering your charts with multiple indicators and get clear, confident signals for any market and any timeframe. Key Features: Three Powerful Indicators in One: Combines a unique FollowLine trend-tracker, a classic SuperTrend , and the dynamic PMax (Prof
Order Manager Pro
Breneer Jacinto
Yardımcı programlar
Order Manager Pro: The Ultimate Trade Management Panel Take full control of your manual trading with Order Manager Pro , the all-in-one trade management utility designed for speed, precision, and flexibility. Stop juggling multiple windows and complex calculations. This powerful panel places every critical trading function right on your chart, allowing you to react to market movements instantly and manage your risk flawlessly. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool wi
Color Change MA MT5
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
The Color Change MA is a versatile custom indicator designed for MetaTrader 4, providing clear visual signals on trend direction and momentum. It features a Moving Average (MA) line that intelligently changes color based on the MA's position relative to the current candle's open and close prices, with an optional but powerful RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter for enhanced confirmation. Key Features: Dynamic Color-Changing MA: Green:   Indicates a bullish bias.   By default, this occurs when t
Previous Line
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Master the Market with the Previous Line Indicator! Automated Support and Resistance! Are you tired of manually drawing support and resistance lines every single day? The Previous Line indicator is the ultimate tool for traders who value precision and efficiency. This powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator automatically identifies and draws the most significant horizontal support and resistance levels from previous price periods, letting you focus on your strategy. Key Features: Automatic S/R Levels
Telegram Notifier EA
Breneer Jacinto
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram Notifier EA: Instant MT5 Trade Alerts & Reports Stay connected to your trading account 24/7 with the most comprehensive Telegram notifier on the MQL5 marketplace. This powerful Expert Advisor instantly sends all your MetaTrader 5 trading activity directly to your phone, tablet, or desktop via Telegram. Never miss an important market event or trade execution again. Whether you're away from your terminal or managing multiple accounts, this EA gives you the peace of mind that comes from be
Triple Momentum
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Triple Momentum - 3-in-1 Trend Indicator with Push Alerts Dominate the trend with Triple Momentum , the ultimate all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool combines three renowned trend-following systems— FollowLine, SuperTrend, and PMax —into a single, clean, and highly effective visual display. Stop cluttering your charts and gain a clear, confident edge in any market by leveraging the power of triple confirmation for your entry, exit, and trade management strategies. Overview &
Forex Trading Session
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Advanced Session Boxes with World Clock This indicator provides a comprehensive solution for visualizing the major forex trading sessions directly on your chart. It is designed to help traders identify the market's most active periods by highlighting the price action during the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions. In addition to session boxes, the indicator includes a sleek, on-screen dashboard that acts as a world clock and session status panel, ensuring you're always in sync with glob
Volatility Bar Colorizer
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
Volatility Bar Colorizer: See Spikes & Squeezes Instantly Stop guessing if a market move is significant. The Volatility Bar Colorizer is a professional-grade indicator that instantly reveals the hidden strength behind every candlestick, allowing you to trade with greater clarity and confidence. By intelligently coloring bars based on their size relative to the Average True Range (ATR), this powerful tool cleans up your chart and lets you see high-momentum spikes and low-volatility squeezes at a
Trend Confirmation Dashboard
Breneer Jacinto
Göstergeler
The Trend Confirmation Dashboard is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide an at-a-glance overview of the market trend across multiple timeframes. By consolidating trend information into one convenient on-chart panel, traders can quickly assess the strength and alignment of trends without switching between charts. This tool is perfect for traders who use multi-timeframe analysis to confirm trade entries, identify the dominant market direction, and avoid trading against stronger u
