The Color Change MA is a versatile custom indicator designed for MetaTrader 4, providing clear visual signals on trend direction and momentum. It features a Moving Average (MA) line that intelligently changes color based on the MA's position relative to the current candle's open and close prices, with an optional but powerful RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter for enhanced confirmation.

Key Features:

Dynamic Color-Changing MA: Green: Indicates a bullish bias. By default, this occurs when the MA is below the candle. If the RSI filter is enabled, it requires the MA to be below the candle AND RSI > 50. Red: Indicates a bearish bias. By default, this occurs when the MA is above the candle. If the RSI filter is enabled, it requires the MA to be above the candle AND RSI < 50. Grey (RSI Filter On Only): Represents a neutral or uncertain market state where the MA's position doesn't align with the RSI's confirmation, or the MA is within the candle.

Customizable Moving Average: Choose your preferred MA length, offset, and applied price (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low). Select between Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Optional RSI Filter: Enhance your analysis by enabling an RSI filter, adding another layer of confirmation to the MA's color changes.

Comprehensive Alert System: Never miss a potential change in trend with multiple alert options: Pop-up Alerts: Instant on-screen notifications. Sound Alerts: Customizable sound file to draw your attention. MetaTrader Mobile Notifications: Receive alerts directly on your smartphone via the MT4 app. Telegram Notifications: Get real-time alerts sent to your Telegram account (requires API token and chat ID setup, and WebRequest enabled).

Alert Cooldown: Prevent alert spam with a customizable cooldown period between notifications.

How it Works:

The indicator continuously monitors the Moving Average's relationship with the current price bar. When the MA crosses the candle, or when both the MA's position and the RSI's value (if enabled) align to signify a directional bias, the MA line will visually change color, triggering the selected alert types.

Optimize your trading decisions with immediate, visual feedback and timely notifications from the Color Change MA indicator.







