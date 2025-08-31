Order Manager Pro: The Ultimate Trade Management Panel

Take full control of your manual trading with Order Manager Pro, the all-in-one trade management utility designed for speed, precision, and flexibility. Stop juggling multiple windows and complex calculations. This powerful panel places every critical trading function right on your chart, allowing you to react to market movements instantly and manage your risk flawlessly.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool will become the core of your trading workflow, saving you time and reducing costly execution errors.

Key Features

One-Click Trading & Management: Open, close, and manage trades with a single click. No more delays.

Advanced Risk Management: Automatically calculate lot sizes based on your desired risk percentage. Set your stop loss, and the EA does the rest, ensuring you never risk more than you intend.

Intuitive Pending Orders: Visually place and adjust pending orders directly on the chart. Drag-and-drop your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines with real-time updates on potential profit, loss, and Risk-to-Reward ratio.

Powerful Trade Closing Options: Close all trades, close only profitable or losing trades, close by trade type (Buys/Sells), or close partial positions (e.g., 50% of wins/losses) to secure profits or reduce risk.

Single-Click Breakeven: Move your stop loss to breakeven on all profitable trades with one button press.

Multi-Symbol Dashboard Mode: Manage your entire watchlist from a single chart! The EA will handle Trailing Stops, Breakeven, and Hedging cycles for all symbols in your list simultaneously.

Advanced Trading Modes

Automated Hedging System (HED Mode): Activate the built-in hedging strategy. When an initial trade goes into drawdown, the EA will automatically place a sequence of protection and recovery orders based on your custom lot settings. This is a powerful tool for advanced position management without a hard stop loss.

Dynamic ATR Stop Loss & Take Profit: Forget fixed pip values. Enable the ATR mode to have the EA automatically set your SL and TP levels based on the market's current volatility (using the Daily ATR). This helps you adapt your trades to any market condition.

Built for Speed and Efficiency

Dominate the charts with a full suite of keyboard shortcuts. Why click when you can press a key?

B - Activate Buy Mode

S - Activate Sell Mode

P - Activate Pending Order Mode

O - Submit Pending Order

J / K - Set Pre-defined Risk-to-Reward Ratios

L - Apply Last Used SL/TP Settings

H - Hide/Show the Panel

ESC - Cancel any Action

TAB - Edit SL/TP Prices Manually

Arrow Keys - Instantly Switch Between Chart Symbols

Order Manager Pro (Version 3.1) is more than just a utility; it's a complete enhancement to your trading platform. By handling the complex calculations and streamlining your execution, it frees you to focus on what truly matters: your analysis and trading decisions.

Elevate your manual trading and gain the edge you've been looking for. Purchase Order Manager Pro today!



