Scalper m30 multicurrency
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Josias Antimano Nazal
- Sürüm: 2.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Why Traders Love Scalper M30 MultiCurrency:
✅ Multi-Currency Scalper – Trades multiple pairs at once
✅ Optimized for M30 Timeframe – Perfect balance between accuracy and trade frequency
✅ Smart Indicators Used: RSI, ATR, Bollinger Bands, and CCI for high-accuracy signals
✅ Built-In Risk Control – Automatically adjusts lot size, SL, and TP based on volatility
✅ No Martingale, No Grid – Safe and stable strategy
📊 Core Strategy Features:
-
Precise Entry Points – Filters out weak setups using volatility and trend confirmation
-
Fast TP, Smart SL – Uses ATR-based logic to adapt to current market conditions
-
High Win Rate (up to 80%+) – When used with optimized pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.)
-
Works with Any Broker (ECN preferred for best results)
-
Designed for Both Beginners and Advanced Traders
📦 What’s Included:
-
✅ Ready-to-Use MT5 .ex5 File
-
✅ Free Lifetime Updates
-
✅ Best Settings for Major Pairs
-
✅ Setup & Backtest Guide
-
✅ Friendly Support (Telegram/Email)
💰 Make Scalping Easy and Reliable
Let Scalper M30 MultiCurrency work for you—24/5—without stress or overtrading. Perfect for traders who want daily profits with minimal risk. NOTEE: USE IT ON 30 MINUTES TIMEFRAME