Smooth Execution Bot
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Josias Antimano Nazal
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
The EA Bot strategy was developed with a foundation in support and resistance, and a hedging scalping strategy in smooth way of entry. Additionally, it includes an auto-PNL, NEWS Filter settings feature designed to mitigate risk during periods of high volatility and high-impact news. The EA Bot also incorporates a money management tool to ensure minimal trade entry during market vulnerability. thank you
Note : Recommended Timeframe 5mins, Good For Eurusd and USDCAD Currency pairs,
recommended Capital 100USD, for Cents and Standard Account
additional settings for setup this EA
see photos below