Lunexa MT5

💎 Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot

MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143759
products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller
Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558
🎯 Why Lunexa?

✅ In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive.

✅ Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with over 10,000 intelligent trading algorithms.
✅ Powered by Deep Learning and professional money management strategies
✅ Intelligent decision-making engine with hybrid weighted scoring system

✅ Simultaneous analysis across three timeframes (Daily, H4, H1) using a smart scoring logic

🧠 AI & Neural Network Intelligence  

• Powered by ANN (Artificial Neural Networks) for advanced market behavior analysis  

• Behavioral candle analysis for anticipating market reactions

Only 150 licenses of this robot will be sold.

Once all licenses are claimed, sales will be permanently closed.

Priority is given to early buyers.


⚙️ Modular & Multi-Layered System Architecture  

• 23 independent trading bots running on a single account  

• 8 inter-bot coordination modules for synchronization and strategic optimization  

• 2 global system manager bots for full operational control


🎯 Smart Entry & Signal Validation System  

• 15 adaptive technical entry points  

• 15 confirmation layers to reduce false signals and improve precision


📈 Profit Optimization & Multi-Layer Risk Management  

• 10 intelligent profit amplification techniques  

• 10 dynamic stop-loss strategies  

• Real-time position size adjustment (SLP/SDF)  

• Advanced trailing stop with dynamic SL/TP calibration


🛡 Capital Protection Mechanisms  

• Daily Max Loss limitation  

• Emergency exit protocols in extreme conditions  

• Adaptive filters to mitigate abnormal volatility and market anomalies


🧪 Advanced Market Filtering Tools  

• SSF (Smart Strength Filter) for volatility strength analysis  

• Correlation filter to prevent conflicting trades  

• High-precision news filter (pre- and post-news event protection)  

• Adaptive ATR filter to block trades in sideways or high-uncertainty markets


💰 Flexible Money Management System  

• Compatible with all major money management strategies (percentage-based, fixed lot, pyramiding, signal strength-based, etc.)  

• CCF (Controlled Capital Flow) System to manage symbol count, entry logic, risk, and profit flow  

• Supports up to 6 active symbols on a $10,000 account with controlled exposure


🏦 Institutional-Grade Engineering  

• Optimized on 26 major Forex pairs  

• Full performance capabilities only activated when multiple pairs run simultaneously  

• Designed for hedge funds, portfolio managers, and serious investors  

• Targets 1:1 to 2:1 risk-to-reward performance across various market conditions  

• Fully compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 in both auto and semi-auto modes


📚 Comprehensive Documentation & Support  

• 100-page user manual  

• Step-by-step installation guide  

• Full configuration files for 26 optimized pairs  

• Access to live trading links, copy-trading integration, Q&A support, and continuous updates


🚨 Limited Availability  

• Only 150 licenses of Lunexa will ever be sold  

• Once sold out, all future sales will be permanently closed  

• Priority is given to early buyers


