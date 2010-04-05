EA Xauusd

Automated Gold Trading System (Expert Advisor for XAU/USD)


This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD) and operates with 2-digit decimal precision. The system supports both buy and sell trading strategies, allowing it to take advantage of market movements in either direction.


The EA runs on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe, making it suitable for medium- to long-term trading strategies. It is ideal for traders looking for a more stable and less noisy trading environment compared to lower timeframes.


Key Features:


  • Dedicated to trading gold only (XAU/USD)
  • Supports both Buy and Sell operations
  • Uses 2-digit precision for gold pricing (e.g., 2345.67)
  • Optimized for use on the H4 timeframe
  • Designed for swing or position trading strategies



This system is best suited for traders who prefer automated, longer-term strategies that focus on significant market trends and price swings in the gold market.


EA ICT Price Action MT5
Bannawat Pipatniwat
Experts
Automated Gold Trading System (Expert Advisor for XAU/USD) This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) with 2-digit decimal precision. The system operates on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, making trading decisions based on short- to medium-term price movements. The EA utilizes both Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders to capture breakout opportunities. In the event of a sharp price movement or spike, the system is also programmed to place counter-trend orders,
The Fibo 100 per
Bannawat Pipatniwat
Experts
Automated Trading System – Gold (XAUUSD), 2 Decimal Points This is an automated trading system designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD), with a fixed precision of 2 decimal points. Trade Logic (Trend-Based Entry)  • The system detects market trends (uptrend or downtrend).  • When a retracement or pullback occurs, it waits for price to reach the 78.6 Fibonacci level.  • Upon reaching and respecting the 78.6 level, the system enters a trade in the direction of the trend.  • Take Profit (TP) a
EA MW Pattern
Bannawat Pipatniwat
Experts
Automated Gold Trading System (M5 Timeframe, 2 Decimal Points This is an automated trading system designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) using the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. All prices are calculated using 2 decimal places. The system enters trades based on the detection of M and W chart patterns, with clearly defined entry, take profit (TP), and stop loss (SL) levels. Entry Conditions: Buy Order: Triggered when a W pattern is detected (bullish reversal signal). Confirm the second low of the W is not low
EA ICT Price Action
Bannawat Pipatniwat
Experts
Automated Gold Trading System (Expert Advisor for XAU/USD) This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) with 2-digit decimal precision. The system operates on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, making trading decisions based on short- to medium-term price movements. The EA utilizes both Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders to capture breakout opportunities. In the event of a sharp price movement or spike, the system is also programmed to place counter-trend orders
Signal RSI Gold PRO
Bannawat Pipatniwat
Experts
Signal RSI is a highly effective and proven trading system designed to capture profits during strong market movements. It has earned excellent feedback from traders in Thailand and China, and is now available on MQL5 Market to reach global users. With over 500 active users, the system has shown consistent profitability — achieving portfolio growth of over 600% in performance tests. In one of the verified trading accounts, starting with only $500 of capital, the system generated approximately $8
EA Xauusd MT5
Bannawat Pipatniwat
Experts
Automated Gold Trading System (Expert Advisor for XAU/USD) This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD) and operates with 2-digit decimal precision. The system supports both buy and sell trading strategies, allowing it to take advantage of market movements in either direction. The EA runs on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe, making it suitable for medium- to long-term trading strategies. It is ideal for traders looking for a more stable and less noisy trading environmen
