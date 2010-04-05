Automated Gold Trading System (Expert Advisor for XAU/USD)





This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD) and operates with 2-digit decimal precision. The system supports both buy and sell trading strategies, allowing it to take advantage of market movements in either direction.





The EA runs on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe, making it suitable for medium- to long-term trading strategies. It is ideal for traders looking for a more stable and less noisy trading environment compared to lower timeframes.





Key Features:





Dedicated to trading gold only (XAU/USD)

Supports both Buy and Sell operations

Uses 2-digit precision for gold pricing (e.g., 2345.67)

Optimized for use on the H4 timeframe

Designed for swing or position trading strategies









This system is best suited for traders who prefer automated, longer-term strategies that focus on significant market trends and price swings in the gold market.



