ShangriLa
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Treccante LLC
- Sürüm: 250.721
- Güncellendi: 21 Temmuz 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Shangri-La PairTradeEA_AUDJPY_NZDJPY is a next-generation automated trading EA that focuses on rebalancing through pair trading, rather than simply predicting market price movements. Instead of chasing trends or relying on market forecasts, this EA targets the unique relationship between AUDJPY and NZDJPY. By mechanically rebalancing these highly correlated currency pairs, it aims for steady returns with robust risk management—regardless of whether the market goes up or down.
■ Why Choose This EA?
・No need to predict “up or down”—ideal for those who lack confidence in discretionary trading
・Automatically rebalances the two pairs, diversifying risk even when one side moves sharply
・Unique logic combining RSI and Bollinger Bands, accurately capturing excessive movements
・Fully automated profit-taking, stop-loss, and trailing stop functions
・Complete position management and history tracking—all handled by the EA
■ About Pricing:
This EA uses a “first-come, first-served” premium sales system.
The price will increase incrementally every time a certain number of copies are sold.
The earlier you purchase, the greater the advantage and value you receive.
■ Who is it for?
・Perfect for both FX beginners and experienced traders
・Automates rebalancing-based asset management, freeing you from trading stress
・Ideal for fully hands-off, systematic portfolio building
From “prediction-based” to “rebalancing-based”—
Bring the future of automated trading into your portfolio today.
Note: Please attach this EA to the AUDJPY 5-minute chart only. There is no need to attach it to the NZDJPY chart.[Attention] This EA is designed exclusively for AUDJPY and NZDJPY pair trading.
Please make sure both AUDJPY and NZDJPY are visible in the "MarketWatch" window before running the EA.
If these symbols are not available in MarketWatch, the EA will not work and may generate errors.
If necessary, right-click on MarketWatch and select "Show All" to display all available symbols.
Feel free to ask any questions or contact us for more information.
Don’t miss out—secure your copy at the best price now!
|Parameter Name
|Default Value
|Description
|DebugMode
|true
|Enable/disable debug information
|LotsMode
|Bollinger
|Lot calculation mode (Fixed: fixed lots, Bollinger: BB-based lots)
|Lots1
|0.1
|Fixed lot size for AUDJPY (only for Fixed mode)
|Lots2
|0.11
|Fixed lot size for NZDJPY (only for Fixed mode)
|BB_PairTotalRiskPercent
|2.0
|Total risk percent for both pairs (%)
|BB_Period
|20
|Bollinger Bands period
|RSIDiffEntry1
|10
|RSI difference for standard entry
|RSIDiffEntry2
|15
|RSI difference for strong entry
|RSIPeriod
|20
|RSI calculation period
|AddPositionProfitPips
|10
|Profit pips for additional entry
|MaxTotalPositions
|6
|Maximum simultaneous positions
|AfterClosingCooldownSeconds
|10
|Cooldown time after closing positions (seconds)
|MinMarginLevelPercent
|500.0
|Minimum margin level (%)
|MaxSpread
|3.0
|Maximum allowed spread (pips)
|Slippage
|3
|Maximum allowed slippage (pips)
|ProfitCloseEA_Percent
|1.0
|Close all positions if profit reaches this percent (%)
|LossCutEA_Percent
|10.0
|Close all positions if loss reaches this percent (%)
|EnableTrailingEAExit
|true
|Enable/disable trailing exit
|TrailEAStartPercent
|0.3
|Start trailing exit at this profit percent (%)
|TrailEAStepPercent
|0.1
|Trailing exit step width (%)
|UseTradingTimeFilter
|true
|Enable/disable trading time filter
|MondayStartHour
|1
|Trading start hour on Monday
|MondayEndHour
|22
|Trading end hour on Monday
|TuesdayStartHour
|1
|Trading start hour on Tuesday
|TuesdayEndHour
|22
|Trading end hour on Tuesday
|WednesdayStartHour
|1
|Trading start hour on Wednesday
|WednesdayEndHour
|22
|Trading end hour on Wednesday
|ThursdayStartHour
|1
|Trading start hour on Thursday
|ThursdayEndHour
|22
|Trading end hour on Thursday
|FridayStartHour
|1
|Trading start hour on Friday
|FridayEndHour
|11
|Trading end hour on Friday
|EnableFridayClose
|true
|Enable/disable forced closing on Friday night
|FridayCloseHour
|23
|Forced close hour on Friday
|UseAlertOnClose
|true
|Enable/disable alert on closing all positions
|MagicNumber
|754322
|Magic number (for EA identification)
|RetryCount
|5
|Order retry count
|RetryWaitMs
|1000
|Order retry wait time (milliseconds)
|ChartCorner
|LeftBottom
|Display position of chart label
|ShowChartInfo
|true
|Enable/disable chart info label display
|TextColor
|clrWhite
|Label text color
|TextFontSize
|12
|Label font size
|LabelX
|5
|Label X offset
|LabelY
|5
|Label Y offset