ShangriLa

Shangri-La PairTradeEA_AUDJPY_NZDJPY is a next-generation automated trading EA that focuses on rebalancing through pair trading, rather than simply predicting market price movements. Instead of chasing trends or relying on market forecasts, this EA targets the unique relationship between AUDJPY and NZDJPY. By mechanically rebalancing these highly correlated currency pairs, it aims for steady returns with robust risk management—regardless of whether the market goes up or down.

■ Why Choose This EA?
・No need to predict “up or down”—ideal for those who lack confidence in discretionary trading
・Automatically rebalances the two pairs, diversifying risk even when one side moves sharply
・Unique logic combining RSI and Bollinger Bands, accurately capturing excessive movements
・Fully automated profit-taking, stop-loss, and trailing stop functions
・Complete position management and history tracking—all handled by the EA

■ About Pricing:
This EA uses a “first-come, first-served” premium sales system.
The price will increase incrementally every time a certain number of copies are sold.
The earlier you purchase, the greater the advantage and value you receive.

■ Who is it for?
・Perfect for both FX beginners and experienced traders
・Automates rebalancing-based asset management, freeing you from trading stress
・Ideal for fully hands-off, systematic portfolio building

From “prediction-based” to “rebalancing-based”—
Bring the future of automated trading into your portfolio today.


Note: Please attach this EA to the AUDJPY 5-minute chart only. There is no need to attach it to the NZDJPY chart.

[Attention] This EA is designed exclusively for AUDJPY and NZDJPY pair trading.
Please make sure both AUDJPY and NZDJPY are visible in the "MarketWatch" window before running the EA.
If these symbols are not available in MarketWatch, the EA will not work and may generate errors.
If necessary, right-click on MarketWatch and select "Show All" to display all available symbols.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact us for more information.
Don’t miss out—secure your copy at the best price now!


Parameter Name Default Value Description
DebugMode true Enable/disable debug information
LotsMode Bollinger Lot calculation mode (Fixed: fixed lots, Bollinger: BB-based lots)
Lots1 0.1 Fixed lot size for AUDJPY (only for Fixed mode)
Lots2 0.11 Fixed lot size for NZDJPY (only for Fixed mode)
BB_PairTotalRiskPercent 2.0 Total risk percent for both pairs (%)
BB_Period 20 Bollinger Bands period
RSIDiffEntry1 10 RSI difference for standard entry
RSIDiffEntry2 15 RSI difference for strong entry
RSIPeriod 20 RSI calculation period
AddPositionProfitPips 10 Profit pips for additional entry
MaxTotalPositions 6 Maximum simultaneous positions
AfterClosingCooldownSeconds 10 Cooldown time after closing positions (seconds)
MinMarginLevelPercent 500.0 Minimum margin level (%)
MaxSpread 3.0 Maximum allowed spread (pips)
Slippage 3 Maximum allowed slippage (pips)
ProfitCloseEA_Percent 1.0 Close all positions if profit reaches this percent (%)
LossCutEA_Percent 10.0 Close all positions if loss reaches this percent (%)
EnableTrailingEAExit true Enable/disable trailing exit
TrailEAStartPercent 0.3 Start trailing exit at this profit percent (%)
TrailEAStepPercent 0.1 Trailing exit step width (%)
UseTradingTimeFilter true Enable/disable trading time filter
MondayStartHour 1 Trading start hour on Monday
MondayEndHour 22 Trading end hour on Monday
TuesdayStartHour 1 Trading start hour on Tuesday
TuesdayEndHour 22 Trading end hour on Tuesday
WednesdayStartHour 1 Trading start hour on Wednesday
WednesdayEndHour 22 Trading end hour on Wednesday
ThursdayStartHour 1 Trading start hour on Thursday
ThursdayEndHour 22 Trading end hour on Thursday
FridayStartHour 1 Trading start hour on Friday
FridayEndHour 11 Trading end hour on Friday
EnableFridayClose true Enable/disable forced closing on Friday night
FridayCloseHour 23 Forced close hour on Friday
UseAlertOnClose true Enable/disable alert on closing all positions
MagicNumber 754322 Magic number (for EA identification)
RetryCount 5 Order retry count
RetryWaitMs 1000 Order retry wait time (milliseconds)
ChartCorner LeftBottom Display position of chart label
ShowChartInfo true Enable/disable chart info label display
TextColor clrWhite Label text color
TextFontSize 12 Label font size
LabelX 5 Label X offset
LabelY 5 Label Y offset


