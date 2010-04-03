Jesse Livermore Price Action WickExtremePrinter

WickExtreme Price Printer — Trade Where Price Tells the Truth

Introducing the WickExtreme Price Printer, a precision tool designed for serious traders who believe that price wicks are not noise—they are signals.

Built on the timeless principles of Jesse Livermore's price-reading tactics, this indicator reveals real-time market intent by printing key high and low wick prices directly on the chart, with clean, vintage-style visuals.

Features:

  • Wick Price Printing: Automatically prints the price of every candle that forms a higher high or lower low wick.

  • Accurate Extremes: Focused only on wick behavior—not body—helping you identify where liquidity is hunted or protected.

  • Price Labels & Lines: Each valid wick has a labeled price and a subtle vertical line showing its exact position (It shows on real market movements while you are in or not in the trade).

  • Classic Aesthetic: Inspired by Livermore's tape-reading era, it fits traders who want simplicity, clarity, and raw price data.

  • Customizable Inputs: Choose how many candles to scan, font size, line color, and price offset.

  • Demo Version: Works exclusively on Strategy Test only.

Who is this for?

  • Traders who use Dow Theory, Livermore logic, or mental frameworks.

  • Price action scalpers, intraday traders, or swing traders looking for entry confirmation or liquidity trap detection.

  • Anyone who appreciates the purity of price—no moving averages, no lagging indicators, just the truth of the candle.

How to Use:

  • Apply on any time frame.

  • Look for repeated wick rejections to identify hidden support/resistance.

  • Combine with your existing strategy to time precise entries or exits.


