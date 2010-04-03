Jesse Livermore Price Action WickExtremePrinter

WickExtreme Price Printer — Trade Where Price Tells the Truth

Introducing the WickExtreme Price Printer, a precision tool designed for serious traders who believe that price wicks are not noise—they are signals.

Built on the timeless principles of Jesse Livermore's price-reading tactics, this indicator reveals real-time market intent by printing key high and low wick prices directly on the chart, with clean, vintage-style visuals.

Features:

Wick Price Printing : Automatically prints the price of every candle that forms a higher high or lower low wick.

Accurate Extremes : Focused only on wick behavior—not body—helping you identify where liquidity is hunted or protected.

Price Labels & Lines : Each valid wick has a labeled price and a subtle vertical line showing its exact position (It shows on real market movements while you are in or not in the trade).

Classic Aesthetic : Inspired by Livermore's tape-reading era , it fits traders who want simplicity, clarity, and raw price data.

Customizable Inputs : Choose how many candles to scan, font size, line color, and price offset.

Demo Version: Works exclusively on Strategy Test only.

Who is this for?

Traders who use Dow Theory , Livermore logic , or mental frameworks .

Price action scalpers, intraday traders, or swing traders looking for entry confirmation or liquidity trap detection .

Anyone who appreciates the purity of price—no moving averages, no lagging indicators, just the truth of the candle.

How to Use:

Apply on any time frame.

Look for repeated wick rejections to identify hidden support/resistance.

Combine with your existing strategy to time precise entries or exits.



