Jesse Livermore Price Action WickExtremePrinter
- Indicatori
- Hussein Al Foj
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
WickExtreme Price Printer — Trade Where Price Tells the Truth
Introducing the WickExtreme Price Printer, a precision tool designed for serious traders who believe that price wicks are not noise—they are signals.
Built on the timeless principles of Jesse Livermore's price-reading tactics, this indicator reveals real-time market intent by printing key high and low wick prices directly on the chart, with clean, vintage-style visuals.
Features:
-
Wick Price Printing: Automatically prints the price of every candle that forms a higher high or lower low wick.
-
Accurate Extremes: Focused only on wick behavior—not body—helping you identify where liquidity is hunted or protected.
-
Price Labels & Lines: Each valid wick has a labeled price and a subtle vertical line showing its exact position (It shows on real market movements while you are in or not in the trade).
-
Classic Aesthetic: Inspired by Livermore's tape-reading era, it fits traders who want simplicity, clarity, and raw price data.
-
Customizable Inputs: Choose how many candles to scan, font size, line color, and price offset.
-
Demo Version: Works exclusively on Strategy Test only.
Who is this for?
-
Traders who use Dow Theory, Livermore logic, or mental frameworks.
-
Price action scalpers, intraday traders, or swing traders looking for entry confirmation or liquidity trap detection.
-
Anyone who appreciates the purity of price—no moving averages, no lagging indicators, just the truth of the candle.
How to Use:
-
Apply on any time frame.
-
Look for repeated wick rejections to identify hidden support/resistance.
-
Combine with your existing strategy to time precise entries or exits.