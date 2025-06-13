Trading Dashboard MT4

Trading Dashboard MT4 – Fast & Practical Forex Panel

📅 Version: 1.0

🚀 Overview

Trading Dashboard MT4 is a lightweight and powerful control panel for MetaTrader 4. It allows traders to manage all trades directly from the chart — no extra windows, no delays. With one click, you can open or close positions, secure profits, adjust Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, or perform partial closes. Designed for speed, simplicity, and full control, this panel is the perfect tool for both beginners and professional traders.

⚡ Key Features

  • 🔴 One-Click Close All – Exit all trades instantly.

  • 🌓 Partial Close (%) – Secure profits step-by-step by closing a percentage of lots.

  • ⚖️ Break-Even Function – Move SL to entry price after reaching your defined pip profit.

  • 📈 Fast Buy/Sell Buttons – Enter lot size and place trades instantly.

  • 🔒 SL/TP Quick Edit – Apply new Stop-Loss and Take-Profit to all open trades at once.

  • ⏱️ Real-Time Info – Spread, total long/short lots, and local time updated every second.

  • 🖤 Modern Clean Design – Dark theme with vibrant accents, fits both desktop & mobile MT4 charts.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • Panel Position: LabelCorner , PanelX , PanelY

  • Button & Font Size: fully adjustable

  • Partial Close %: customizable (default 50%)

  • Break-Even Threshold: set profit trigger in pips

📥 Installation

  1. Copy TradingDashboard.ex4 into MQL4/Experts folder.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh Navigator → Expert Advisors.

  3. Drag Trading Dashboard MT4 onto your chart.

  4. Start trading with one-click speed and control.

(⚠️ Note: This product is for MT4 only. For MT5 version, please contact support.)


💡 Tip: Trading Dashboard MT4 does not open trades automatically. Use it together with your own strategy to maximize control and efficiency.



Filtrele:
toyga1
21
toyga1 2025.09.25 12:17 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Fatih Selim Demir
465
Geliştiriciden yanıt Fatih Selim Demir 2025.09.25 14:44
Thank you very much for your feedback and kind words. I’m glad you find the EA easy and fast. I’ll definitely work on adding a profit/loss display in the next update.
İncelemeye yanıt