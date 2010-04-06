Ultra Fast Trading Panel
- Muhammad Rafi
- Sürüm: 2.10
FastTradingPanel - Features Overview
Core Features
- One-Click Trading - Execute market orders instantly with BUY/SELL buttons
- Editable Magic Number - Manage multiple strategies with custom magic numbers
- Quick Lot Adjustment - Increase/decrease lot size with + / - buttons
- Real-Time Price Display - Live Bid/Ask prices updated every second
Pending Orders Management
- 4 Order Types - Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit
- Auto-Fill Prices - Automatically calculate pending order prices
- Quick Offset Buttons - Set order distance: +10, +20, +50, +100 points
- Manual Price Entry - Full control over exact order placement
Quick Actions
- Delete All Pending - Remove all pending orders with one click
- Close All Orders - Close all positions and pending orders instantly
- Magic Number Presets - Switch between 3 pre-configured magic numbers
- Status Updates - Visual feedback with color-coded messages
Key Benefits
- Speed Optimized - Designed for fast execution in volatile markets
- Clean Interface - All controls in one compact 270x430 pixel panel
- MT4 & MT5 Compatible - Identical functionality on both platforms
- No External Dependencies - Works immediately after installation
