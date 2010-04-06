Ultra Fast Trading Panel

FastTradingPanel - Features Overview

 Core Features

  • One-Click Trading - Execute market orders instantly with BUY/SELL buttons
  • Editable Magic Number - Manage multiple strategies with custom magic numbers
  • Quick Lot Adjustment - Increase/decrease lot size with + / - buttons
  • Real-Time Price Display - Live Bid/Ask prices updated every second

 Pending Orders Management

  • 4 Order Types - Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit
  • Auto-Fill Prices - Automatically calculate pending order prices
  • Quick Offset Buttons - Set order distance: +10, +20, +50, +100 points
  • Manual Price Entry - Full control over exact order placement

 Quick Actions

  • Delete All Pending - Remove all pending orders with one click
  • Close All Orders - Close all positions and pending orders instantly
  • Magic Number Presets - Switch between 3 pre-configured magic numbers
  • Status Updates - Visual feedback with color-coded messages

 Key Benefits

  • Speed Optimized - Designed for fast execution in volatile markets
  • Clean Interface - All controls in one compact 270x430 pixel panel
  • MT4 & MT5 Compatible - Identical functionality on both platforms
  • No External Dependencies - Works immediately after installation


    Let me know if you want to request indicator, script, and EA! :)

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Ultra Fast Trading Panel MT5
Muhammad Rafi
Yardımcı programlar
FastTradingPanel - Features Overview  Core Features One-Click Trading   - Execute market orders instantly with BUY/SELL buttons Editable Magic Number   - Manage multiple strategies with custom magic numbers Quick Lot Adjustment   - Increase/decrease lot size with + / - buttons Real-Time Price Display   - Live Bid/Ask prices updated every second  Pending Orders Management 4 Order Types   - Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit Auto-Fill Prices   - Automatically calculate pending order prices
FREE
