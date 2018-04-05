TripleLine V1
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ryan Milano Partosa
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
🟡 TripleLine EA – Low-Risk Gold Breakout Trading (5M, Tick-Based)
TripleLine is a smart, precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe. It uses a high/low breakout strategy powered by tick data — no lagging indicators, no unnecessary complexity.
If you're looking for an affordable, low-risk EA built for gold with real market logic and proven performance, TripleLine is your best bet.
🔍 Key Features:
- ⚡ High/Low Breakout Strategy – Trades clean breakouts based on tick-accurate market structure.
- 💰 Low-Risk Management – Optimized risk controls with no grid, no martingale.
- ⏱ Designed for M5 on Gold (XAUUSD) – Fine-tuned for fast-paced action in gold markets.
- 🧪 1-Year Backtest – Tick-precision tested on real market conditions.
- 💼 Low Deposit Requirement – Runs efficiently with just $20 starting capital.
- 🧠 No Indicators Required – Trades purely based on real-time price movement.
- 📈 Free Demo Version Available – Test before you go live.
📊 Who Is It For?
Whether you're a beginner looking for a solid starting point or an advanced trader wanting a tactical edge in gold, TripleLine fits seamlessly into your portfolio.
🔧 Settings:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Risk ratio recommended: 1:3 (in points 150:300)
- Recommended Broker: ECN/Raw spread preferred for best results
🎁 Try Before You Buy
A free demo version is available to test in the strategy tester. See how TripleLine performs before committing to live trading.