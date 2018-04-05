TripleLine V1

🟡 TripleLine EA – Low-Risk Gold Breakout Trading (5M, Tick-Based)

TripleLine is a smart, precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe. It uses a high/low breakout strategy powered by tick data — no lagging indicators, no unnecessary complexity.

If you're looking for an affordable, low-risk EA built for gold with real market logic and proven performance, TripleLine is your best bet.

🔍 Key Features:

  • High/Low Breakout Strategy – Trades clean breakouts based on tick-accurate market structure.
  • 💰 Low-Risk Management – Optimized risk controls with no grid, no martingale.
  • Designed for M5 on Gold (XAUUSD) – Fine-tuned for fast-paced action in gold markets.
  • 🧪 1-Year Backtest – Tick-precision tested on real market conditions.
  • 💼 Low Deposit Requirement – Runs efficiently with just $20 starting capital.
  • 🧠 No Indicators Required – Trades purely based on real-time price movement.
  • 📈 Free Demo Version Available – Test before you go live.

📊 Who Is It For?

Whether you're a beginner looking for a solid starting point or an advanced trader wanting a tactical edge in gold, TripleLine fits seamlessly into your portfolio.

🔧 Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Risk ratio recommended: 1:3 (in points 150:300)
  • Recommended Broker: ECN/Raw spread preferred for best results

🎁 Try Before You Buy

A free demo version is available to test in the strategy tester. See how TripleLine performs before committing to live trading.

 




