TripleLine V1

🟡 TripleLine EA – Low-Risk Gold Breakout Trading (5M, Tick-Based)

TripleLine is a smart, precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe. It uses a high/low breakout strategy powered by tick data — no lagging indicators, no unnecessary complexity.

If you're looking for an affordable, low-risk EA built for gold with real market logic and proven performance, TripleLine is your best bet.

🔍 Key Features:

⚡ High/Low Breakout Strategy – Trades clean breakouts based on tick-accurate market structure.

💰 Low-Risk Management – Optimized risk controls with no grid, no martingale.

⏱ Designed for M5 on Gold (XAUUSD) – Fine-tuned for fast-paced action in gold markets.

🧪 1-Year Backtest – Tick-precision tested on real market conditions.

💼 Low Deposit Requirement – Runs efficiently with just $20 starting capital.

🧠 No Indicators Required – Trades purely based on real-time price movement.

📈 Free Demo Version Available – Test before you go live.

📊 Who Is It For?

Whether you're a beginner looking for a solid starting point or an advanced trader wanting a tactical edge in gold, TripleLine fits seamlessly into your portfolio.

🔧 Settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Risk ratio recommended: 1:3 (in points 150:300)

Recommended Broker: ECN/Raw spread preferred for best results

🎁 Try Before You Buy

A free demo version is available to test in the strategy tester. See how TripleLine performs before committing to live trading.











