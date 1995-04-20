Four hour open line with high mid low

📊 4H Open Line Indicator - Settings Overview

This custom indicator is used to draw and visualize the opening price, midline, and high/low ranges of 4-hour candles on smaller timeframes. It's particularly useful for intraday traders who want to see higher-timeframe levels.

🔧 Indicator Inputs and Descriptions

Parameter Value Description OpenLineColor White Color of the line indicating the open price of the 4H candle. OpenLineWidth 1 Width of the open price line. OpenLineStyle Solid Line style (Solid) for the open line. ShowMidLine true Enables the display of a midline between the high and low. MidLineColor Yellow Color of the midline. MidLineWidth 1 Width of the midline. MidLineStyle Dash Line style for the midline (Dashed). ShowHighLow true Enables visualization of the high and low of the 4H candle. HighLineColor Lime Color for the high line. LowLineColor Red Color for the low line. HighLowLineWidth 1 Width of the high and low lines. HighLowLineStyle Dot Dotted style for high/low lines. ShowLabels true Toggles on/off the display of price labels. LabelFont Arial Font used for displaying price level labels. LabelFontSize 10 Font size for labels. LabelColor White Color of the price labels. Max4HCandles 1 Number of past 4H candles to analyze and draw levels from (set to 1).

📌 Use Case

This indicator is ideal for:

Intraday traders seeking precision entry/exit based on H4 levels.

Breakout strategies where open/high/low levels are critical.

Support and resistance mapping from a higher timeframe.



