Four hour open line with high mid low
- Indicatori
- Jerome Asiusin
- Versione: 1.0
📊 4H Open Line Indicator - Settings Overview
This custom indicator is used to draw and visualize the opening price, midline, and high/low ranges of 4-hour candles on smaller timeframes. It's particularly useful for intraday traders who want to see higher-timeframe levels.
🔧 Indicator Inputs and Descriptions
|Parameter
|Value
|Description
|OpenLineColor
|White
|Color of the line indicating the open price of the 4H candle.
|OpenLineWidth
|1
|Width of the open price line.
|OpenLineStyle
|Solid
|Line style (Solid) for the open line.
|ShowMidLine
|true
|Enables the display of a midline between the high and low.
|MidLineColor
|Yellow
|Color of the midline.
|MidLineWidth
|1
|Width of the midline.
|MidLineStyle
|Dash
|Line style for the midline (Dashed).
|ShowHighLow
|true
|Enables visualization of the high and low of the 4H candle.
|HighLineColor
|Lime
|Color for the high line.
|LowLineColor
|Red
|Color for the low line.
|HighLowLineWidth
|1
|Width of the high and low lines.
|HighLowLineStyle
|Dot
|Dotted style for high/low lines.
|ShowLabels
|true
|Toggles on/off the display of price labels.
|LabelFont
|Arial
|Font used for displaying price level labels.
|LabelFontSize
|10
|Font size for labels.
|LabelColor
|White
|Color of the price labels.
|Max4HCandles
|1
|Number of past 4H candles to analyze and draw levels from (set to 1).
📌 Use Case
This indicator is ideal for:
-
Intraday traders seeking precision entry/exit based on H4 levels.
-
Breakout strategies where open/high/low levels are critical.
-
Support and resistance mapping from a higher timeframe.