The Same Price

Cycle Orders Manager Pro is a unique and innovative trading expert advisor (EA) designed to execute and

manage a structured cycle of buy and sell trades from a single price level, using a smart stop loss sequencing mechanism.

This EA implements a non-traditional trading strategy that offers both flexibility and control over your trade  cycles.

🔧 Core Features:

  • Cycle-Based Trading: Opens a predefined number of Buy and Sell trades from the current market price, starting a new trading cycle.

  • Smart SL Ladder: Each trade is assigned a unique Stop Loss level at a defined distance (step), creating a ladder of SLs.

  • Profit Target Per Cycle: Once the total floating profit reaches the set target, all trades are closed, and the cycle ends.

  • Auto Restart Option: Automatically begins a new cycle after the previous one is completed (optional).

  • Recover Lost Trades (Optional): Trades that were stopped out by SL can be re-added as pending orders at the same price level they were closed.

  • User-Friendly Settings: Easily configurable parameters to suit different trading styles and market conditions.

  • Compatible with All Symbols and Timeframes.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

  • OrdersPerSide – Number of Buy and Sell orders to open per cycle.

  • SL_Step_Points – Step (in points) between each trade’s Stop Loss.

  • CycleTargetProfit – Total profit to reach before closing all trades.

  • EnableCycleRestart – Automatically restart the cycle after closing.

  • ReAddStoppedAsPending – Restore stopped-out trades as pending orders at the same level (optional).

  • LotSize – Trade volume per order.

🎯 Use Case:

This EA is perfect for traders looking to benefit from market volatility while maintaining control over risk through staggered Stop Loss levels and automated cycle management. The optional pending order recovery mechanism adds an extra layer of strategy for capturing repeated price action patterns.


