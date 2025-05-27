Lbarrows no repaint
- Göstergeler
- Dmitrii Eroshikhin
- Sürüm: 1.8
- Güncellendi: 27 Mayıs 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
To get a signal, the indicator uses the linear break formula, the signal is not redrawn, since no indicators based on the moving average are used to get the signal, only price values and chart candles
Indicator settings
1 Line for signal - number of lines for forming a signal breakthrough
2 Up arrow colore - color of the up arrow
3 Down arrow colore - color of the down arrow
4 MTF period in minutes - selection of the period for multi-timeframe display (in minutes)
5 UpArrowCode - code of the up arrow
6 DownArrowCode - code of the down arrow
7 Offset arrow - arrow offset