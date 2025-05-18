FVG MuskX MTF MT4

Unlock precision trading with the FVG MUSKX MTF —a next-generation tool engineered to transform your market analysis on MetaTrader 4. Designed with accuracy and usability in mind, this powerful indicator identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) across multiple timeframes, giving traders a clear advantage in spotting institutional footprints and potential price imbalances.

🔍 Key Features

  • 🎯 Sharp FVG Detection
    Detect Fair Value Gaps with high precision across selected timeframes. Never miss a critical market imbalance again.

  • ⏱️ Multi-Timeframe Visualization
    Instantly visualize FVGs from M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1—all displayed directly on your active chart. Get a layered market perspective without switching timeframes.

  • 🎛️ Interactive Toggle Controls
    Clean up your workspace and focus on what matters. Intuitive ON/OFF buttons allow you to show or hide FVGs for each timeframe with a single click.

💡 Why Choose FVG MUSKX MTF?

Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, the FVG MUSKX MTF Indicator adapts to your strategy. Its clean design, customizable controls, and advanced detection logic make it an essential tool for traders looking to harness the power of market structure.

 Boost Your Edge. Stay Ahead.

With the FVG MUSKX MTF Indicator, you're not just observing the market—you’re understanding it. Equip yourself with clearer signals, smarter visual cues, and time-saving functionality that lets you trade with confidence.


Perfect for traders seeking a robust, flexible, and intuitive tool, the FVG MUSKX MTF enhances your trading strategy with clear, actionable insights. Take control of your market edge today!




Önerilen ürünler
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Göstergeler
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Breakout Pro Scalper Solution
Remi Passanello
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Breakout Pro Scalper Çözümü Bu gösterge, RPTrade Pro Solutions sistemlerinin bir parçasıdır. Breakout Pro Scalper Solution, Fiyat Hareketi, Dinamik Destek ve Dirençleri kullanan günlük bir trend göstergesidir. Herkes tarafından kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır, ticarete yeni başlayanlar bile kullanabilir. ASLA yeniden boyamaz. Endikasyonlar yakından kapana doğru verilmiştir. Tek başına kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır, başka bir göstergeye gerek yoktur. Günün başında size trend ve potansiyel T
Prosperium Indicator Binary Forex UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Göstergeler
PROSPERIUM , analiz ve işlem yürütmede maksimum güvenilirlik arayan yatırımcılar için geliştirilmiş kapsamlı bir teknik göstergedir. MetaTrader 4 ve 5 için oluşturulmuş olup, entegre bir alım (CALL) ve satım (PUT) sinyali üretme sistemi içinde bir dizi köklü göstergeyi (RSI, OBV, MACD, Bollinger Bantları, ADX, Ichimoku ve Yerçekimi Hareketli Ortalama) birleştirir. Gelişmiş istatistik paneli ve otomatik başarı oranı hesaplaması ile PROSPERIUM, gerçek zamanlı performansın net bir görünümünü sağla
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Göstergeler
TMA AI Bands göstergesi, dinamik üst ve alt bantlar ile grafiğe doğrudan çizilen net alım/satım okları içeren Üçgensel Hareketli Ortalama (TMA) temellidir. Adaptif optimizasyon için entegre AI özelliği sunar ve yeniden boyama yapmaz, fiyat bantlara dokunduğunda hassas tersine dönüş sinyalleri sağlar. * Pariteler: Tüm döviz pariteleriyle çalışır * Önerilen zaman dilimleri: D1 / W1 / MN * Yapılandırılabilir harici değişkenler:   * TimeFrame – hesaplama periyodu   * HalfLength – ortalamanın y
Non Repainting XY Trend
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
İşte "Uneveiling the Non-Repainting XY Trend Indicator: Your Ultimate Guide to Forex and Binary Options Success" metninin Türkçe çevirisi: Başlık: Yeniden Boyamayan XY Trend Göstergesinin Gizemini Çözmek: Forex ve Biner Opsiyonlarda Başarının Kapsamlı Kılavuzu Forex ve ikili opsiyon ticareti gibi dinamik bir dünyada, eğrinin önünde kalmak çok önemlidir. Yatırımcılar, kendilerine rekabet avantajı sağlayabilecek araçlar için sürekli arayıştadır. Ticaretim camiasında dalgalar yaratan bu tür güçlü b
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Market Swing Scanner Board
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Reversal Area Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Reversal Area Indicator (MT4) Pinpoint Reversals: High-Probability Entries with Smart S/R & Re-Entry Signals for MT4! The Reversal Area Indicator is a powerful trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , engineered to identify good  reversal points at the top and bottom of price swings. By intelligently detecting dynamic support and resistance areas , this forex tool generates precise trading signals designed for logical entries with incredibly small stop losses and high risk-to-reward ratios .
FFB Isis Scalper
Andre Camara De Mattos -
Göstergeler
Introducing ISIS SCALPER for MetaTrader 4: Innovation Beyond the Traditional! Discover the future of trading strategies with our innovative indicator, carefully designed to transcend the limitations of conventional products. This is not just another indicator, but a flexible and powerful tool that empowers traders to explore the full potential of the market. Exceptional Features: Unlimited Versatility: Designed to adapt to any asset and time frame, our indicator allows you to create custom strat
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Night Ghost - İkili opsiyonlar için ok göstergesi. Bu, gelecekte sizin için güvenilir bir yardımcıdır! - Grafikte yeniden çizim yok -Tüm döviz çiftlerinde harika çalışıyor! -%90'a varan gösterge doğruluğu (Özellikle geceleri) -Uzun süre kurulum yapmaya gerek yok (İkili Opsiyonlar için mükemmel kurulum) - Geç olmayan sinyaller - Mevcut mum üzerinde bir sinyalin görünümü -M1 dönemi için mükemmel (Artık Yok!) - Göz dostu mum rengi (Kırmızı ve Mavi) -Yüklü Uyarı Onunla çalışmak: - Mavi
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Perfect Trend Hit
Mohit Dhariwal
Göstergeler
30% DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ONLY FOR 5 USERS at125$ valid for 1 day only.Grab it The PERFECT TREND HIT creates   BUY and SELL  perfect trend   arrow signals based on ADX EMA AND RSI And all filters inbuilt with accurate trend entries. Furthermore, the indicator and template display the trend direction, strength, and trade recommendation for independent price charts. ROCK WITH THE TREND Moreover, it shows the final trade recommendation to BUY or SELL with all filters and displays that info
Super support and resistance breakout
Indra Lukmana
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Trade with super Support and Resistance Breakout system. are you looking for the most sophisticated tools for your daily trading ? this tools are perfect for you, it has a most comprehensive breakout identification spot on all market (Forex, CFD, indice, etc) Limited offer :  10 copy for 30$ Indicator parameter: Depth: to arrange how deep to calculates the support and resistance zone Deviation Back-step the demonstration result you can see on the media file below.
Hot option premium
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Hot option premium - A reliable dial indicator that does not draw and shows accuracy. The signal appears on the previous candle. Very easy to set up, select a currency pair and adjust the frequency of signals in the “period” settings. You can also customize the color of the candle yourself; the default is: -Blue arrow up signal -Red arrow down signal Hot option premium is multi-currency and works on all charts. A very large percentage of good deals. The best timeframes are M1-M5. On a l
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Göstergeler
Binary Scalper 6 – MT4 için Güçlü İkili Opsiyon Göstergesi Binary Scalper 6, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş bir trend analiz ve ikili opsiyon ticaret aracıdır. Her seviyeden yatırımcı için uygundur ve net sinyaller ile detaylı istatistikler sunar. Ana Özellikler: Trend Tespiti : Trend piyasalarını hassas bir şekilde belirler ve yatırımcıyı yönlendirir. Her Türlü Döviz Çifti ile Uyumluluk : Sevdiğiniz piyasalarda işlem yapma özgürlüğü sağlar. Her Zaman Diliminde Çalışır : 1 dakika
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Göstergeler
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Binary Option Fire
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
This indicator is designed for scalping in the Forex market and trading binary options. A signal appears at the opening of a new candle. Usage Recommendations: For Binary Options: It is recommended to open trades when a signal appears on the first candle. A buy signal appears when the blue X replaces the red one, while a sell signal occurs when the red X replaces the blue one, as shown in the screenshots. For the Forex Market: Enter a trade when a signal appears as described above. It is advisa
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Black Zone Premium Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
The BLACK ZONE PREMIUM INDICATOR is a powerful all-in-one trading assistant built to bring clarity, precision, and consistency to forex trading. It combines multi-timeframe market structure, trade forecasting, risk management, and live monitoring into one professional-grade tool. From planning trades to managing them with discipline, this indicator equips traders with everything they need to make informed and confident decisions. If you’ve been looking for a professional solution that simplifies
Advanced Trend Regime
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Göstergeler
The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.   This regime filter will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. It quickly reacts to changes in market dynamics using a series of advanced calculations. The user is able to select whether the calculation remains standard, or if a further filter constraint is added to the calculation.   A Yellow moving average of the signal has been included for the trader to smoot
Magic Reversion Indicator
Giordano Bruno Rodrigues Machado
Göstergeler
Indicator that indicate where the best point of reverse market.This indicator is a reactive or lagging signal, because the strategy uses a formation of an odd number of bars being the middle bar the highest or lowest in the formation, and the indicator draws when the all bars in the fractal close. However, traders with a pre-existing directional bias will find this indicator extremely useful, picking up early entry points.This indicator is not a boiled-down signals indicator nor a complete tradi
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Göstergeler
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı (The Trend Catcher): Uyarı göstergesine sahip Trend Catcher Stratejisi, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerini ve olası giriş-çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına göre uyum sağlayan dinamik Trend Catcher Stratejisi, trend yönünün net bir görsel temsilini sunar. Yatırımcılar, tercihleri ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trend tespiti yapar, olası dönüşleri sinyaller, bir takip eden du
FREE
Follow signal
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Indicator for effective binary options trading. Complete lack of redrawing The arrow indicates the direction of the next candle and the possible direction. signal accuracy. Complete lack of redrawing. works great with support and resistance levels it has an alert, it can be turned on or off in the settings the accuracy of this tool is perfect All successful trading. Also see my other indicators
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Pro indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Göstergeler
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Pro Indicator Kangaroo Tail Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Kangaroo Tail is a multi-bar pattern. The Kangaroo Tail pattern is very effective and is very simple to trade. The strategy that comes with the Kangaroo Tail is based on price action. The indicator does what it was designed for: displaying Kangaroo Tail patterns.   Don't expect to follow the up and down arrows and make money
Bank Trade Levels
Sandeep Bhardwaj
Göstergeler
1.Indicator gives key trade levels with red and green arrows. 2. You need to manually mark these trade levels on higher time frame with horizontal line or area and take the trades based on price action on  lower timeframe at these trade levels. For example, see rejection or violation of these trade levels to go along or reverse the trade. (See attached screenshot) 3. You need to manually turn off signals for lower timeframes you comfortable working with. 4. Please note that you need to manually
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Göstergeler
GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali göstergesi, XAU/USD'de yüksek hızlı, kısa vadeli scalperlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış hassas, gerçek zamanlı trend analizi sağlar. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimi için özel olarak tasarlanan bu araç, net giriş noktaları için yön okları gösterir ve scalper'ların değişken piyasa koşullarında güvenle hareket etmelerini sağlar. Gösterge, PRIMARY ve SECONDARY uyarı oklarından oluşur. PRIMARY sinyalleri, trend yönündeki değişikliği gösteren Beyaz ve
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Göstergeler
ENIGMERA: Pazarın Kalbi Önemli: MQL5.com demosu Strategy Tester'da çalışır ve Enigmera'nın tüm işlevlerini tam olarak yansıtmayabilir. Daha fazla bilgi için açıklamayı, ekran görüntülerini ve videoyu kontrol edin. Herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, bana mesaj göndermekten çekinmeyin! Göstergenin kodu tamamen yeniden yazılmıştır. 3.0 sürümü, yeni işlevler ekler ve göstergenin başlangıcından bu yana biriken hataları giderir. Giriş Bu gösterge ve ticaret sistemi, finansal piyasalara dikkat çekici bir ya
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır. Bu sistem zirve veya dip noktaları tahmin etmeye çalışmaz. Aşağıdaki üç koşul aynı anda karşıl
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precision Index Osilatörü (Pi-Osc) - Precision Trading Systems'dan Roger Medcalf Sürüm 2, grafiklerinizde hızlı bir şekilde yüklenmek üzere dikkatle yeniden kodlandı ve deneyimi artırmak için bazı teknik geliştirmeler de içerdi. Pi-Osc, herkesin stoplarını almak için zorlanan pazarların gitmek zorunda kaldığı aşırı yorgunluk noktalarını bulmak için tasarlanmış doğru ticaret zamanlama sinyalleri sunmak amacıyla oluşturuldu. Bu ürün, aşırı noktaların nerede olduğunu bilmek gibi yaşlı bir sorun
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Göstergeler
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Ticaret Başarınız için Araç! Çok şey vaat eden ama az şey sunan araçlardan bıktınız mı? MT4 için Ultimate Arrow Indicator, ticaretinizi bir sonraki seviyeye taşıyan nihai çözümünüzdür. Bu gösterge, size net, güvenilir ve tavizsiz sinyaller sunmak için cerrahi bir hassasiyetle tasarlanmıştır. İşte bu yüzden Ultimate Arrow Indicator, deneyimli trader'lar ve yeni başlayanlar için ideal bir seçimdir: Olağanüstü Performans - Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlar 1 yıl detaylı geri test: %9
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Göstergeler
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Göstergeler
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal tamamen yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Belirli bir TP-SL ve hangi ÇİFTLER/TF'lerde en iyi performansı gösterdiğini önceden değerlendirmek isteyenler için idealdir. Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal stratejisi, her trader ve her tür ticaret için temel bir araçtır çünkü yalnızca yeniden çizim yapmayan kesin sinyaller sağlamakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda her Parite ve TF için başarı oranının ayrıntılı bir kaydını tutar ve önceden t
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Göstergeler
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, H.M.Gartley'in ("Borsadaki Kârlar", 1935г) gelişmelerine göre harmonik kalıpları (XABCD) tanımlar. Perspektif projeksiyonunda D noktasını bir nokta olarak yansıtır (ayarlarda ProjectionD_Mode = true değerini belirtin). Yeniden çizilmez. Çalışma zaman dilimine ait bir çubuk kapandığında, eğer belirlenen formasyon noktası Patterns_Fractal_Bars çubukları sırasında hareket etmediyse grafikte (beklenen fiyat hareketi yönünde) bir ok belirir. Bu andan itibaren ok kalıcı olarak grafikte ka
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Göstergeler
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Precision Oscillator – Trend Analizinde İnce ve Hassas Yaklaşım Trend Precision Oscillator , finansal piyasalarda fiyat hareketlerini yüksek çözünürlükte ve derinlemesine analiz etmek amacıyla tasarlanmış bir göstergedir. Sahip olduğu özel algoritma sayesinde volatilite, yönsel dinamikler ve mikro-iyilemelere bağlı fiyat yapısını analiz ederek –10 000 ile +10 000 arasında değerler üretir. Mutlak değer hareketin gücünü yansıtırken, işaret (pozitif ya da negatif) hâkim yönü belirtir. Bu saye
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Göstergeler
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Göstergeler
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
SuperTrend MTF
Yu Fan Zhang
Göstergeler
The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe. Input parameters :  ATR period used at chart timeframe     
Opening Range Breakout with targets
AK Capital Markets Limited
Göstergeler
Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 3 copies. then back to 350 $ Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator. This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well. The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly a
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Purpose of the indicator: Oracle Flow is designed to identify BUY/SELL market entry points using a combination of technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart to signal possible trend reversals or continuations. Main elements used: Exponential moving averages (EMAs) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. These are used to identify crossovers that confirm the strength of the movement. RSI (Relative Strength Index): – assesses the strength of the trend.
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
FVG SuperTrend
Habibu Asini Shabani
Göstergeler
Overview Not all gaps are created equal — and this indicator knows it. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator goes beyond basic imbalance detection by filtering only high-probability gaps that align with market structure. Each FVG is validated by the next candle, confirming the prevailing trend before plotting — giving traders fewer false signals and more meaningful setups. This is the perfect tool for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or ICT-style trading and want precision over clutte
FVG Master
Habibu Asini Shabani
Göstergeler
FVG MASTER Indicator — Smart Money Gaps with Trend, Momentum & Session-Aware Alerts Unlock the Power of Smart Money with Precise Gap Detection Gaps happen all the time — but only a select few matter. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is engineered to pinpoint high-probability Fair Value Gaps that align with market structure, trend, and momentum. Using advanced filtering techniques like MACD, ADX (60 angle), and user-defined trading hours, this tool ensures you only get the most meaningful and
FVG MuskX MTF MT5
Habibu Asini Shabani
Göstergeler
Unlock precision trading with the FVG MUSKX MTF —a next-generation tool engineered to transform your market analysis on MetaTrader 5. Designed with accuracy and usability in mind, this powerful indicator identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) across multiple timeframes, giving traders a clear advantage in spotting institutional footprints and potential price imbalances. Key Features Sharp FVG Detection Detect Fair Value Gaps with high precision across selected timeframes. Never miss a critical
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt