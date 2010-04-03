FVG SuperTrend

Overview

Not all gaps are created equal — and this indicator knows it. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator goes beyond basic imbalance detection by filtering only high-probability gaps that align with market structure. Each FVG is validated by the next candle, confirming the prevailing trend before plotting — giving traders fewer false signals and more meaningful setups.



This is the perfect tool for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or ICT-style trading and want precision over clutter.

Key Features

· ✅ Validated FVGs Only – Plots gaps only when the next candle confirms direction

· ✅ Auto Detection of Bullish & Bearish Imbalances

· ✅ One-Time Alerts – No spam; get notified once per unique FVG

· ✅ Clean Visuals – Optional filled rectangles, color-coded for clarity

· ✅ Fast & Lightweight – Optimized for low-lag performance

How It Works

This advanced indicator scans for Fair Value Gaps using Smart Money logic:

- A Bullish FVG is confirmed only if the next candle supports upward movement

- A Bearish FVG is confirmed only if the next candle supports downside continuation



By waiting for this confirmation, the indicator filters out noise — so you're only alerted to gaps that have real institutional intent behind them.

Trading Strategy

📥 Entries: FVG that appears right after CHoCH, BOS, or Order Blocks use them directly as entry while others wait for price to return to a valid FVG and show rejection or reaction for entry.

🎯 Profit Targets: Use swing highs/lows or liquidity pools as TP zones

Perfect For

· 👤 ICT / Smart Money Traders

· 👤 Price Action Traders looking for real edge

· 👤 Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders across all assets

Smart, Clean, Efficient

· 🛡️ One FVG = One Alert – Prevents double notifications

· 🛡️ No Repainting

· 🛡️ Easy Customization – Colors, fills, alerts, and more



