Atomic Fair Value Gap Indicator

Atomic Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator v1.10

Say goodbye to the hassle of manual FVG identification. Our FVG indicator does the heavy lifting, pinpointing potential trades setups so you can focus on precise entries, Stop Loss and Take Profit positions.

For novice traders it can be combined with our Trend - Change of Character (CHOCH) / Break of structure (BOS) Trend Indicator. Or for experts used as a stand-alone indicator.

Fully customizable and comes with one suggested simple strategy to get you started.

FVG’s offer several possibilities to enhance our trading Performance:

  • Highlights areas of interest where price is likely to pullback to before continuing in the direction of the overall trend.
  • Provides future areas of liquidity where price is likely to be drawn to.
  • Intuitive and easy to use. Traded as a stand-alone indicator designed to help be consistently profitable.


Real-time Insights - Automatically highlights FVGs as they form.

Customisable Filters - Adjust FVG size thresholds to suit your trading strategy

Smart Alerts - Get notified via the MT4 App, email or on-screen when price is retracing near to a FVG

Clear Visuals - FVG are colour coded Long or Short and to differentiate whether they are still active versus filled / touched

Flexible Display Options - Customise how the FVG’s high and low values are displayed on the chart

Indicator Package - Forms part of our complete SMC indicator package. But it can be traded as a standalone indicator/ strategy

CUSTOMISATION OPTIONS:

FVG (Tapped and untapped) - The indicator colour codes each FVG to show whether it is a bullish or bearish FVG and whether price has touched it. Making it easy to see where liquidity still remains, whether the FVG is bullish or bearish and where price is likely to be drawn towards in the near future.

Draw filled FVG as Outline  - You can configure the FVG's as solid blocks of colour or just as an outline.

Min/Max size FVG - You can specify the minimum and maximum sized FVG's to show. This helps eliminate small FVGs where there is likely to be very limited liquidity or very large FVG's where the R:R of an entry maybe too poor.

Show FVG for \ bars - Once a new and untapped FVG is drawn you can define how many bars it is projected across the chart. Setting it to too many bars may affect the performance of your terminal. Setting it too small may mean hardly any FVG's are filled.

Skip FVG created over the weekend - Price gaps formed over a weekend can form a FVG. So this option allows you to hide these gaps.

FVG Price levels - The value of the top and bottom of a FVG can be displayed on the chart (text value)and are completely customisable. Allowing you to select whether to show the high, low or both values as well as the font size and colour.

Alerts - You can set a heads-up alert to notify you ahead of time when price is nearing an unfilled FVG. Alerts can be sent as an on-screen (Native) message, sound, push notification to the MT4 App or as an email (email push notifcation needs to be setup in the MT4 terminal).

What is a Fair Value Gap?

 

A Fair Value Gap (FVG) occurs when there is a significant imbalance between buying and selling activity, leading to a rapid price movement. These gaps are sometimes referred to as Price Value Gaps or simply imbalances.

An FVG highlights instances where the market experiences a disparity between buyer demand and seller supply. When one significantly outweighs the other, it can drive prices sharply in the direction of the excess activity. On a price chart, the FVG marks the area where this swift movement took place.


Fair Value Gaps are visually identifiable as large candles with price ranges that are not fully overlapped by the wicks of adjacent candles. This pattern involves three candles and can be classified as either bullish or bearish:

  • Bullish Fair Value Gap: Forms when there is a visible gap between the high of the first candle and the low of the third candle.
  • Bearish Fair Value Gap: Forms when the low of the first candle and the high of the third candle leave a gap.

 

These gaps signify a market irregularity, where prices deviate from their fair value. Since markets typically strive to revert to fair value, traders can use this knowledge to their advantage when anticipating the next move in the market i.e. they provide areas where we can enter on a pullback to a trend. Or expect price to move to in the future.


Fair Value Gap

  • FVG’s Form when there is rapid price movement due to an imbalance between buyers and sellers
  • FVG’s are a 3 bar pattern. Visible as a large candle not fully covered by the 2 adjacent candles

  

Bullish FVG

  • Form during uptrends. Breakouts that pull back down to the top of Bullish FVG’s are seen as great entries for a continuation Long

  

Bearish FVG

  • Form during downtrends. Breakdowns that run back up to the   bottom of Bearish FVG’s are seen as great entries for a continuation Short

 

Liquidity Draw

  • Where FVG’s are left untouched they tend to create a price draw. Where price will move down to seek Bullish FVG’s (Liquidity) and up to find bearish FVG’s (Sellers)


