Atomic CHOCH BOS Trend Indicator v1.4

Master the Smart Money Strategy with Precision

Smart Market Structure Analysis

Unlock the power of smart market structure analysis with the Atomic Break of Structure Change of Character (CHOCH) / Break of Structure (BOS) Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for precision, clarity, and flexibility, this advanced tool helps traders visually identify and confirm market trends or potential reversals using a clean and intelligent interface.

ZigZag, CHOCH / BOS all in one

Built on the foundation of the ZigZag indicator, the Atomic CHOCH / BOS Trend Indicator intelligently maps swing highs and lows to detect key turning points in the market. Dotted lines connect these pivotal swing points, forming a clear structure that guides your trading decisions with confidence and speed.

Smart Detection Logic

What truly sets this indicator apart is its robust Change of Character (CHOCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) detection logic. Whether you're looking to ride the trend or spot an early shift in momentum, our indicator confirms these critical events using either the high/low or closing price of each bar — giving you total control over how you define structure.





Fully Customisable - Flexibility is at the heart of our design. Customize depth, deviation, and backstep settings to fit your trading style, asset class, or timeframe. Combine that with powerful alerting capabilities — including native pop-ups, mobile push notifications, and email alerts — and you’ll never miss a key shift again.

Key Features - Indicator calculation fully customisable including the option to select the Depth, Deviation and backstep settings for the ZigZag . And the detection of CHOCH / BOS’s based on High - Low Prices or Closing Price.

Fully Customisable - ZigZag, BOS and CHOCH lines fully customisable including the line colour, style, weight . As well as text labels.

Smart Alerts - Get notified via the MT4 App, email or on-screen when price is near or at a CHOCH / BOS.

Clear Visuals - Clear trend recognition via the ZigZag structure.

Indicator Package - Forms part of our complete SMC indicator package. But it can be traded as a standalone indicator / strategy

Understanding Market Trends with Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

In today's fast-paced trading environment, identifying the trend early can be the difference between success and missed opportunity. At the heart of advanced trading strategies lies Smart Money Concepts (SMC) — a modern framework used by professional traders to understand market movements and position themselves on the right side of the trend.

Using swing points, the Zigzag indicator, Change of Character (CHOCH), and Break of Structure (BOS), SMC offers a clear, logical method to analyse price action and predict the next moves of the market.

1. Swing Points and the Zigzag Indicator: Visualising the Market's True Path

The market rarely moves in straight lines. Price action unfolds in waves — making higher highs and higher lows in uptrends, and lower highs and lower lows in downtrends.

The Zigzag indicator helps traders visualise these waves clearly by filtering out minor price noise and highlighting key swing highs and lows. These swing points form the structural skeleton of the market, making it easier to:

Identify major turning points

See patterns of higher highs or lower lows

Focus on meaningful price movements

Without swing points, understanding the market structure would be like trying to navigate a city without a map. The Zigzag indicator provides that essential map.

2. Change of Character (CHOCH): Spotting Trend Reversals

A Change of Character (CHOCH) is the earliest signal of a potential trend reversal.

In an uptrend , a CHOCH occurs when price breaks below the most recent higher low (swing low).

In a downtrend, a CHOCH occurs when price breaks above the most recent lower high (swing high).

Key point: While BOS confirms continuation, CHOCH warns of change. Recognising a CHOCH allows traders to prepare for possible trend reversals before the crowd reacts, giving a massive edge in the market.





3. Break of Structure (BOS): Confirming Trend Continuation

A Break of Structure (BOS) happens when price moves beyond a previous swing point, signalling trend continuation.

In an uptrend , a BOS occurs when price breaks above a previous swing high.

In a downtrend, a BOS occurs when price breaks below a previous swing low.

Key point: A BOS tells us that the current trend is likely strong and ongoing. Traders can use this signal to confidently ride the trend with the "smart money" — the large institutions that drive the market.

The Workflow: How SMC Traders Identify Trends

1. Plot Swing Points: Use the Zigzag indicator to map out swing highs and lows.

2. Watch for BOS: Identify if the market is breaking previous structural highs or lows, confirming the direction of the current trend.

3. Look for CHOCH: Monitor for breaks against the trend to catch early signs of a reversal.

4. Plan and Execute: Align trades with the structure — enter on BOS pullbacks, or prepare for reversals after a CHOCH.

Conclusion: Trade Smarter with Structure

By combining the Zigzag indicator, Change of Character and Break of Structure, SMC traders can decode the hidden blueprint of price action.



This method is not just about predicting — it's about reading the story the market is telling, and positioning yourself with those who truly move the market: the smart money - Master structure, master the market.

