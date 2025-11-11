Atomic CHoCH BoS Trend Indicator

Atomic CHOCH BOS Trend Indicator v1.4

TRADING AUTOMATION EXPERTS - MT4 tools designed to enhance trader performance.

Master the Smart Money Strategy with Precision

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Smart Market Structure Analysis

Unlock the power of smart market structure analysis with the Atomic Break of Structure Change of Character (CHOCH) / Break of Structure (BOS) Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for precision, clarity, and flexibility, this advanced tool helps traders visually identify and confirm market trends or potential reversals using a clean and intelligent interface.

 

ZigZag, CHOCH / BOS all in one

Built on the foundation of the ZigZag indicator, the Atomic CHOCH / BOS Trend Indicator intelligently maps swing highs and lows to detect key turning points in the market. Dotted lines connect these pivotal swing points, forming a clear structure that guides your trading decisions with confidence and speed.

 

Smart Detection Logic

What truly sets this indicator apart is its robust Change of Character (CHOCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) detection logic. Whether you're looking to ride the trend or spot an early shift in momentum, our indicator confirms these critical events using either the high/low or closing price of each bar — giving you total control over how you define structure.


Fully Customisable - Flexibility is at the heart of our design. Customize depth, deviation, and backstep settings to fit your trading style, asset class, or timeframe. Combine that with powerful alerting capabilities — including native pop-ups, mobile push notifications, and email alerts — and you’ll never miss a key shift again.

Key Features - Indicator calculation fully customisable including the option to select the Depth, Deviation and backstep settings for the ZigZag . And the detection of CHOCH / BOS’s based on High - Low Prices or Closing Price.

Fully Customisable - ZigZag, BOS and CHOCH lines fully customisable including the line colour, style, weight . As well as text labels.

Smart Alerts - Get notified via the MT4 App, email or on-screen when price is near or at a CHOCH / BOS.

Clear Visuals - Clear trend recognition via the ZigZag structure.

Indicator Package - Forms part of our complete SMC indicator package. But it can be traded as a standalone indicator / strategy

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Understanding Market Trends with Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

In today's fast-paced trading environment, identifying the trend early can be the difference between success and missed opportunity. At the heart of advanced trading strategies lies Smart Money Concepts (SMC) — a modern framework used by professional traders to understand market movements and position themselves on the right side of the trend.

 

Using swing points, the Zigzag indicator, Change of Character (CHOCH), and Break of Structure (BOS), SMC offers a clear, logical method to analyse price action and predict the next moves of the market.

 

1. Swing Points and the Zigzag Indicator: Visualising the Market's True Path

The market rarely moves in straight lines. Price action unfolds in waves — making higher highs and higher lows in uptrends, and lower highs and lower lows in downtrends.

 

The Zigzag indicator helps traders visualise these waves clearly by filtering out minor price noise and highlighting key swing highs and lows. These swing points form the structural skeleton of the market, making it easier to:

  • Identify major turning points
  • See patterns of higher highs or lower lows
  • Focus on meaningful price movements

 Without swing points, understanding the market structure would be like trying to navigate a city without a map. The Zigzag indicator provides that essential map.

 

2. Change of Character (CHOCH): Spotting Trend Reversals

A Change of Character (CHOCH) is the earliest signal of a potential trend reversal.

  • In an uptrend, a CHOCH occurs when price breaks below the most recent higher low (swing low).
  • In a downtrend, a CHOCH occurs when price breaks above the most recent lower high (swing high).

Key point: While BOS confirms continuation, CHOCH warns of change. Recognising a CHOCH  allows traders to prepare for possible trend reversals before the crowd reacts, giving a massive edge in the market.


3. Break of Structure (BOS): Confirming Trend Continuation

A Break of Structure (BOS) happens when price moves beyond a previous swing point, signalling trend continuation.

  • In an uptrend, a BOS occurs when price breaks above a previous swing high.
  • In a downtrend, a BOS occurs when price breaks below a previous swing low.

Key point: A BOS tells us that the current trend is likely strong and ongoing. Traders can use this signal to confidently ride the trend with the "smart money" — the large institutions that drive the market.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


The Workflow: How SMC Traders Identify Trends

 

1. Plot Swing Points: Use the Zigzag indicator to map out swing highs and lows.

2. Watch for BOS: Identify if the market is breaking previous structural highs or lows, confirming the direction of the current trend.

3. Look for CHOCH: Monitor for breaks against the trend to catch early signs of a reversal.

4. Plan and Execute: Align trades with the structure — enter on BOS pullbacks, or prepare for reversals after a CHOCH.

Conclusion: Trade Smarter with Structure

 

By combining the Zigzag indicator, Change of Character and Break of Structure, SMC traders can decode the hidden blueprint of price action.


This method is not just about predicting — it's about reading the story the market is telling, and positioning yourself with those who truly move the market: the smart money - Master structure, master the market.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


SMC

  • Smart Money Concepts
  • Used by professional traders to understand market structure 

ZIGZAG        

  • Uses Swing Points to map out the high and low points of a market
  • Uptrends = Higher highs and higher lows
  • Downtrends = Lower lows and lower highs
  • Helps focus on meaningful price movement

CHOCH

  • Warns of a potential reversal in market trend
  • Reversal Short - Price breaks below the most recent higher low
  • Reversal Long - Price moves above the most recent lower high

BOS

  • Signals a trend continuation
  • Uptrend — BOS above a prior swing high
  • Downtrend — BOS below a prior swing low

 

WORKFLOW

  • Identify Swing Points
  • ZigZag clearly maps out market waves
  • BOS signal a continuation in the trend
  • CHOCH signal a potential trend reversal

 

TRADE SMART - Combining ZigZag, BOS and CHOCH allows SMC traders to quickly and easily decode market structure and direction.

Önerilen ürünler
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Stochastic
Anon Candra N
Göstergeler
Bu işlem aracıyla aynı anda 15 piyasayı tarayabilirsiniz. Karşınızda yeni ticaret göstergesi 2024: ️ Kontrol Paneli Çoklu Para Birimi Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Stokastik. Bu ticaret aracını oluşturmamın en az iki nedeni var: Öncelikle tek piyasayı gözlemlemekten sıkıldım. İkincisi, başka bir pazara giriş anını kaybetmek istemiyorum. Bu yüzden aynı zamanda diğer piyasa koşullarını da bilmek istiyorum. Bu nedenle birden fazla piyasanın koşullarını aynı anda tarayabilecek bir tarayıcıya ihtiyac
Price Detect Volume
Svyatoslav Kucher
Göstergeler
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор  Price Detect   Volume поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Price Detect Volume  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий авторский алгоритм расчета, использующий объемы. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях. Также с помощью индикатора можно наблюдать за коррекцией цены в сторону глобального тренда, определять возможные границы окончания отката
QQE Mod MT4
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
The   Quantitative Qualitative Estimation   (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: (   converted from tradingview   script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - y
Volume Champion
Oleg Rodin
Göstergeler
Volume Champion , piyasa hacmini analiz eden ve verileri histogram şeklinde gösteren bir göstergedir. Pazar analizi teorisine dalmanıza gerek yok. Gösterge okumalarını kolayca takip edebilirsiniz. Gösterge çubukları, piyasa hacmi yapısının analizine dayalı olarak fiyat hareketinin potansiyel yönünü gösterir. Bu gösterge, H4, D1, W1 gibi daha yüksek zaman dilimlerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. SİNYALLER VERİLMEZ! Teknik olarak gösterge, tacir tarafından istenildiği gibi diğer zaman diliml
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Göstergeler
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
Snake NW
Sergei Shishaev
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Канальный индикатор "Snake" . Отлично показывает точки входа и выхода. Не перерисовывает! Хорошо подойдет для стратегий с сетками (усреднения), стратегий с пирамидами (стратегий добора), обычной торговли по тренду, торговли на коррекции. Для любых типов инструментов:   валюты, нефть, металлы, криптовалюты. Для любых таймфреймов:   от M1 до D1 . Для любых стилей торговли:   скальпинг, интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Используйте в сочетании с трендовым индикатором, чтобы исключить риски входа про
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Göstergeler
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
High Volume Zone MT4
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This is an indicator that shows high volume zones and very important points such as V-POC, Average Volume and V-WAP, its use is very similar to the volume Profile but has much more use, You can adjust the time interval in which the zone is to be built, I recommend high compartments type D1, W, M. But if you are using very low time intervals you can also use lower TF zones. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume zone range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Zone  is an advan
Fasb1a
Li Qiang Tang
Göstergeler
欢迎来到本产品界面 指标，简单可观，直接加载即可，对于趋势有一定的把握及反转。 本指标可在Taxcr EA工具中使用，作为开初始单依据，单次运用，非循环开单！伙伴们可以去了解 axcr EA工具。 IWelcome to the product interface Indicators, simple and considerable, can be loaded directly, and have a certain grasp and reversal of the trend. This indicator can be used in Taxcr EA tool as the basis for initial billing, single use, non cyclic billing!
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Momentum Higher Time Frame mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için "HTF Momentum" Kripto Forex Göstergesi. - HTF Momentum, fiyat değişim oranını ölçen önde gelen göstergelerden biridir. HTF, daha yüksek zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. - Bu gösterge, trend yönünü gösterir ve mevcut ve geçmiş değerleri karşılaştırarak fiyat değişim hızını ölçer. - HTF Momentum göstergesi, scalping girişleri olan veya diğer göstergelerle birlikte kullanılan Çoklu Zaman Dilimi işlem sistemleri için mükemmeldir. - Bu gösterge, daha yüksek zaman dilimindeki Momentum'u mevcut
Garuda Empire
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Göstergeler
The Garuda Empire - Binary Options Experience the epitome of trading synthesis where the time-honored Ichimoku methodology seamlessly intertwines with revered Western indicators. It's a harmonious blend—Europe shaking hands with Japan, a true testament to the power of global financial collaboration. With years of dedicated observation and analysis, I've come to one conclusion: Mastery is achieved through specialization. My journey with the EURJPY has been transformative, leading to the birth of
Brilliant Oscillator BOS
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator. This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS Fast and reliable signals Purpose The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends. The inputs In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only. Currency p
Trend Colored Average
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Göstergeler
Using colors that reflect the prevailing market direction, the indicator is designed to show when the current trend is still dominant. This helps to filter out potential market noise and guides the trader to avoid false signals. By clearly visualizing trend strength and consistency, the tool assists in identifying higher-probability trade setups. It enhances precision by allowing traders to focus on movements that align with the broader market context. As a result, decision-making becomes more
Volume Profile Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want. You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting
Volume MA
Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
Göstergeler
After 7 years I decided to release some of my own indicators and EAs for free. If you find them useful please  Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback keeps the free tools coming! See other my free tools as well here _________________________________ Volume Moving Average (Volume MA) Indicator for Advanced Forex Market Analysis Introducing the Volume Moving Average (Volume MA) Indicator, meticulously developed in MQL4, a pivotal tool for enhancing your forex trading strat
FREE
Drawing Pack
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Göstergeler
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Forex Gump Dot
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Forex Gump Dot is a ready-made mechanical trading system for the +10 pips strategy. This strategy has been actively discussed and developed on the Internet for several years. The essence of this strategy is to open trade operations during the day and fix the minimum profit on each trade operation. That is, scalp. Our development team decided to adapt the indicators of the Forex Gump family and release a new product that will best match the scalping trading strategy. This product is Forex Gump Do
Pair Spread Indicator
Vladislav Ostashenkov
Göstergeler
Pair Spread Indicator The indicator shows the difference in price between the two instruments. : Graph in the form of a histogram of the difference in price between the two instruments in a separate window. Ideal for related tools for example:  BRN -- WTI,   GOLD -- 50* Silver, DJ -- 14*S&P500, etc; Calculation method: closing price (open, high, low) N-bars back; Moving average on the histogram; Averaging options for the moving average: simple, exponential, smoothed, etc; The negative coefficie
Rhino NW
Sergei Shishaev
Göstergeler
Нестандартный индикатор определения текущего тренда. Альтернативный подход к определению текущей рыночной тенденции. В основе лежит уникальный алгоритм. Не используются   скользящие средние , осцилляторы , супер-тренды и прочие стандартные индикаторы. Для таймфреймов:   от M15 до D1 . Для стилей торговли:  интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Может стать готовой торговой стратегией совместно с любым канальным индикатором. Например таким, как индикатор   "Snake" . Внимание! Это индикатор, а не советник,
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Göstergeler
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
GANN Forecaster Multipair Scanner
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Göstergeler
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets. Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clea
RSI Basket Currency Strenght
Dario Pedruzzi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The  RSI Basket Currency Strenght  brings the RSI indicator to a new level.  Expanding the boundaries of TimeFrames and mono-currency analysis, the RSI Multi Time Frame Currency Strenght take the movements of each currency that composes the cross and confront them in the whole basket of 7 crosses.  The indicator works with any combination of  AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD  pairs and with full automation takes in account every RSI value for the selected Time Frame.  After that, the ind
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Dynamic SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Göstergeler
Dynamic SR Trend Channel Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (144)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.88 (17)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Atomic Fair Value Gap Indicator
Neil Simon Beaney
Göstergeler
Atomic Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator v1.10 TRADING AUTOMATION EXPERTS - MT4 tools designed to enhance trader performance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Say goodbye to the hassle of manual FVG identification. Our FVG indicator does the heavy lifting, pinpointing potential trades setups so you can focus on precise entries, Stop Loss and Take Pro
Atomic Market Session and Kill Zone Indicator
Neil Simon Beaney
Göstergeler
Atomic Market Session and Kill Zone Indicator v1.20 TRADING AUTOMATION EXPERTS - MT4 tools designed to enhance trader performance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________   Master the Smart Money Strategy with Precision The Atomic Session and Kill Zone Indicator is designed for traders who follow the Smart Money Concept (SMC) . It allows you to define a
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt