Atomic Fair Value Gap Indicator

Atomic Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator v1.10

TRADING AUTOMATION EXPERTS - MT4 tools designed to enhance trader performance.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Say goodbye to the hassle of manual FVG identification. Our FVG indicator does the heavy lifting, pinpointing potential trades setups so you can focus on precise entries, Stop Loss and Take Profit positions.

For novice traders it can be combined with our Trend - Change of Character (CHOCH) / Break of structure (BOS) Trend Indicator. Or for experts used as a stand-alone indicator.

Fully customizable and comes with one suggested simple strategy to get you started.

FVG’s offer several possibilities to enhance our trading Performance:

  • Highlights areas of interest where price is likely to pullback to before continuing in the direction of the overall trend.
  • Provides future areas of liquidity where price is likely to be drawn to.
  • Intuitive and easy to use. Traded as a stand-alone indicator designed to help be consistently profitable.


Real-time Insights - Automatically highlights FVGs as they form.

Customisable Filters - Adjust FVG size thresholds to suit your trading strategy

Smart Alerts - Get notified via the MT4 App, email or on-screen when price is retracing near to a FVG

Clear Visuals - FVG are colour coded Long or Short and to differentiate whether they are still active versus filled / touched

Flexible Display Options - Customise how the FVG’s high and low values are displayed on the chart

Indicator Package - Forms part of our complete SMC indicator package. But it can be traded as a standalone indicator/ strategy

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

 

CUSTOMISATION OPTIONS:

FVG (Tapped and untapped) - The indicator colour codes each FVG to show whether it is a bullish or bearish FVG and whether price has touched it. Making it easy to see where liquidity still remains, whether the FVG is bullish or bearish and where price is likely to be drawn towards in the near future.

Draw filled FVG as Outline  - You can configure the FVG's as solid blocks of colour or just as an outline.

Min/Max size FVG - You can specify the minimum and maximum sized FVG's to show. This helps eliminate small FVGs where there is likely to be very limited liquidity or very large FVG's where the R:R of an entry maybe too poor.

Show FVG for \ bars - Once a new and untapped FVG is drawn you can define how many bars it is projected across the chart. Setting it to too many bars may affect the performance of your terminal. Setting it too small may mean hardly any FVG's are filled.

Skip FVG created over the weekend - Price gaps formed over a weekend can form a FVG. So this option allows you to hide these gaps.

FVG Price levels - The value of the top and bottom of a FVG can be displayed on the chart (text value)and are completely customisable. Allowing you to select whether to show the high, low or both values as well as the font size and colour.

Alerts - You can set a heads-up alert to notify you ahead of time when price is nearing an unfilled FVG. Alerts can be sent as an on-screen (Native) message, sound, push notification to the MT4 App or as an email (email push notifcation needs to be setup in the MT4 terminal).

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


What is a Fair Value Gap?

 

A Fair Value Gap (FVG) occurs when there is a significant imbalance between buying and selling activity, leading to a rapid price movement. These gaps are sometimes referred to as Price Value Gaps or simply imbalances.

An FVG highlights instances where the market experiences a disparity between buyer demand and seller supply. When one significantly outweighs the other, it can drive prices sharply in the direction of the excess activity. On a price chart, the FVG marks the area where this swift movement took place.


Fair Value Gaps are visually identifiable as large candles with price ranges that are not fully overlapped by the wicks of adjacent candles. This pattern involves three candles and can be classified as either bullish or bearish:

  • Bullish Fair Value Gap: Forms when there is a visible gap between the high of the first candle and the low of the third candle.
  • Bearish Fair Value Gap: Forms when the low of the first candle and the high of the third candle leave a gap.

 

These gaps signify a market irregularity, where prices deviate from their fair value. Since markets typically strive to revert to fair value, traders can use this knowledge to their advantage when anticipating the next move in the market i.e. they provide areas where we can enter on a pullback to a trend. Or expect price to move to in the future.


Fair Value Gap

  • FVG’s Form when there is rapid price movement due to an imbalance between buyers and sellers
  • FVG’s are a 3 bar pattern. Visible as a large candle not fully covered by the 2 adjacent candles

  

Bullish FVG

  • Form during uptrends. Breakouts that pull back down to the top of Bullish FVG’s are seen as great entries for a continuation Long

  

Bearish FVG

  • Form during downtrends. Breakdowns that run back up to the   bottom of Bearish FVG’s are seen as great entries for a continuation Short

 

Liquidity Draw

  • Where FVG’s are left untouched they tend to create a price draw. Where price will move down to seek Bullish FVG’s (Liquidity) and up to find bearish FVG’s (Sellers)


Prodotti consigliati
Currency StrengtT
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicatori
What Is Currency StrengtT Indicator? A currency strengthT indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency. Therefore, a currency strength matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this strength with the
Smooth Strength Lines
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
Currencies Strength Meter Smooth Lines   Currencies Strongest Weakest   SMOOTH STRENGTH METER INDICATOR (SMOOTH LINE) it draws Currencies TREND Volatility Power / Strength lines : -          Detects the 2 highly TRENDED Volatile pairs  ( will be the Bold Lines ) - A very Helpful Indicator - It draws smooth lines for up to 20 currencies pairs representing Volatility  strength and power - First it indicates the most powerful trended direction pairs : Strongest / Weaker -          MAIN FUNCTION  :i
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilità
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicatori
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Gann Box è uno strumento potente e versatile progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare e sfruttare i livelli chiave del mercato. Questo indicatore consente di disegnare un rettangolo sul grafico, che viene automaticamente suddiviso in più zone con livelli strategici 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 . Quando il prezzo tocca uno di questi livelli, si attivano degli avvisi, offrendo così un aiuto prezioso per le decisioni di trading. Sapete immediatamente come si sta evolvendo il mercato ri
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Buy and sell zones
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (2)
Indicatori
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT5 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70409 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
JagzFX OnePin Basic Edition
JAGZFX LTD
Indicatori
Transform indicators into trading signals JagzFX OnePin Basic allows a wide range of MT4 Custom Indicators to be transformed into multi-symbol trading signals without the need to write any code. You can use OnePin to create 'At A Glance' dashboards showing your preferred technical indicators and even send buy/sell signals to a PIN compatible dashboard just as JagzFX pinTrader. Whilst I have tried to limit the amount of technical jargon needed to use this PIN, there are a few terms that might nee
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Trade History Drawer
David Leander Tschacher
Indicatori
Trade History Drawer is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It shows trades on the chart and draws them in customized colors. Furthermore, the indicator shows a trade summary and saves a CSV history file for either one selected pair or all pairs. Inputs General Settings Number Trades : Number of trades to be drawn on the chart, if -1 then all trades Magic Number : Only trades with this magic number, if -1 then ignore Line Style : Line Style Line Thickness : Line Thickness Arrow Size : Arrow Size
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Candle Pattern Finder MT4
Dwi Nur Prasetyo
Indicatori
Candle Pattern Finder Candle Pattern Finder is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders easily detect key candlestick patterns in real-time. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, or consolidations, this tool highlights important price action signals directly on the chart — helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions. Detects popular candlestick patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Hammer & Inverted Hammer Shooting Star & Hanging Man Three White Soldiers Three Black
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Indicator Notify
Kritchavatchara Datchkanakorn
Utilità
With this Expert Advisor you will never miss an indicator event, you will receive notifications on your mobile phone when the chart matches the conditions you have set. Indicators in the Expert Advisor Moving Average(MA) Bollinger Bands(Bands)   Stochastic Oscillator(Stochastic)   MACD   Relative Strength Index(RSI)   Before use the Expert Advisor Install "MetaTrader 4" on your mobile phone. Enable Push Notifications in "MetaTrader 4" on your PC, go to menu bar Tools -> Options -> Notifica
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Renko Star è un indicatore di tipo freccia mt4 progettato per scambiare grafici renko, questo indicatore ha un dashboard di backtest che fornisce al trader informazioni utili come tasso di vincita e punti vinti, fornisce anche tp e sl nella moltiplicazione atr x, questo indicatore dà il suo segnale sulla barra aperta o intra bar e ha un segno giallo che segnerà il prezzo esatto in cui è stato dato il segnale, il modo per utilizzare questo indicatore è aprire un acquisto o una vendita secondo la
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicatori
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilità
Prendi facilmente il controllo della tua routine di trading con il rivoluzionario Trades Time Manager. Questo potente strumento automatizza l'esecuzione degli ordini in orari prestabiliti, trasformando il tuo approccio al trading. Crea elenchi di attività personalizzati per diverse azioni di trading, dall'acquisto all'impostazione degli ordini, il tutto senza intervento manuale. Trades Time Manager Guida all'installazione e agli input Se desideri ricevere notifiche sull'EA, aggiungi il nostro UR
Forex Dead Line Lite
Mikhail Kontsevoy
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator can help traders to assess in advance the number of Lots, Balance and Equity, if the price deviates from the current levels. The indicator will be useful for those who trade using Martingale. Features The indicator belongs to the category of risk management. The indicator helps to assess in advance the account change that would happen in case of possible price change from the current value to a threshold. It also recalculates swap, lock, pending orders, take profit and stop loss.
FREE
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
Break Moment
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (2)
Indicatori
Break Moment is a unique proprietary indicator with extensive capabilities and a variety of settings. It can be used as a signal generator or as an auxiliary tool. For the calculations, the price channel is determined. When it is broken, if all conditions of the additional filter are met, it displays a signal in the form of a histogram. Break Moment can be used to determine the main trend, as it has 2 filters for determining it in addition to everything else. If these filters are activated, the
RFX Forex Strength Meter
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (1)
Indicatori
RFX Forex Strength Meter is a powerful tool to trade 8 major currencies in the Forex market, U.S. Dollar ( USD ) European Euro ( EUR ) British Pound ( GBP ) Swiss Franc ( CHF ) Japanese Yen ( JPY ) Australian Dollar ( AUD ) Canadian Dollar ( CAD ) New Zealand Dollar ( NZD ) The indicator calculates the strength of each major currency using a unique and accurate formula starting at the beginning of each trading day of your broker. Any trading strategy in the Forex market can be greatly improved b
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (144)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.88 (17)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicatori
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Altri dall’autore
Atomic Market Session and Kill Zone Indicator
Neil Simon Beaney
Indicatori
Atomic Market Session and Kill Zone Indicator v1.20 TRADING AUTOMATION EXPERTS - MT4 tools designed to enhance trader performance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________   Master the Smart Money Strategy with Precision The Atomic Session and Kill Zone Indicator is designed for traders who follow the Smart Money Concept (SMC) . It allows you to define a
Atomic CHoCH BoS Trend Indicator
Neil Simon Beaney
Indicatori
Atomic CHOCH BOS Trend Indicator v1.4 TRADING AUTOMATION EXPERTS - MT4 tools designed to enhance trader performance. Master the Smart Money Strategy with Precision _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Smart Market Structure Analysis Unlock the power of smart market structure analysis with the Atomic Break of Structure Change of Character (CHOCH) / Break of Str
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione