CRT Candle Range Theory

Candle Range Theory - CRT


Mark Candle Range Theory - CRT  bars on the chart.


Options:

  • choose between   2 bar CRT or  CRT that include inside bars
  • Show higher time frame CRT on lower time frame chart
  • show current time frame CRT on chart with higher time frame CRT
  • Alert when new CRT has formed
  • Show / Hide Labels
  • Button Menu to select Options

for more information on using Candle Range Theory - CRT look on X for

@Romeotpt

@SpeculatorFL


Manual










