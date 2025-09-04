CRT Candle Range Theory
- Göstergeler
- Barend Paul Stander
- Sürüm: 1.4
- Güncellendi: 4 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Candle Range Theory - CRT
Mark Candle Range Theory - CRT bars on the chart.
Options:
- choose between 2 bar CRT or CRT that include inside bars
- Show higher time frame CRT on lower time frame chart
- show current time frame CRT on chart with higher time frame CRT
- Alert when new CRT has formed
- Show / Hide Labels
- Button Menu to select Options
for more information on using Candle Range Theory - CRT look on X for
@Romeotpt
@SpeculatorFL