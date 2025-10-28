Volume Data In Number on Candles

Volume Data on Candles Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Maximize your trading insights with the Volume Data on Candles indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool provides real-time volume data directly on each candle, allowing you to identify significant shifts in market activity. When the volume of a candle exceeds the average of the last 50 candles, it will be clearly highlighted, ensuring you don't miss out on potential high-volume movements.

Key Features:

  • Real-Time Volume Data: Displays volume information directly on the candles, giving you instant insights into market activity.

  • Highlight High-Volume Candles: Any candle with volume greater than the average of the previous 50 candles will be highlighted, making it easy to spot significant trading volumes.

  • Customizable Volume Settings: Adjust the volume threshold to match your preferred trading style and strategy.

  • Easy-to-Use: A simple yet effective way to visualize volume trends, helping you enhance your trading analysis.

  • Works on All Timeframes: This indicator is versatile and can be used across various timeframes for both short and long-term analysis.

  • Usefull For all Pairs. 

Perfect for traders who want to incorporate volume analysis into their strategy, this indicator helps you identify key market movements and make more informed decisions.

Give a rating and positive feedback!
If this indicator has helped improve your trading, please leave a rating and share your feedback. Your support helps others discover effective tools!


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Hammer and Doji Scanner
Vikash Yadav
Göstergeler
The Hammer and Doji Scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader platforms, such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), to detect and highlight key candlestick patterns, specifically the Hammer and Doji . These patterns are widely used by traders to identify potential trend reversals or periods of indecision in the market. Hammer: The Hammer is a bullish reversal candlestick pattern that appears after a downtrend. It is characterized by a small body near the top o
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt