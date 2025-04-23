Quanta EurUsd Mt4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Christian Thomas Stiles
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Quanta is a premium Expert Advisor designed for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe only, focused on quality over quantity.
This system uses a flexible, logic-driven entry method that adapts to changing market conditions by entering only when multiple criteria align avoiding the noise and aiming for high-quality, high-conviction trades.
Built for long-term performance, it has been tested on 10+ years of M1 data with real spreads and has passed extensive robustness testing. This includes multi-segment Out-Of-Sample tests, Monte Carlo simulations and slippage stress tests.
This EA trades with fixed monetary risk per trade (e.g., $50), holds trades through news and weekends. This also avoids all forms of high-risk recovery methods like martingale or grid. Ideal for traders who are building or adding to a robust, diversified portfolio. This EA has been built specifically to be traded as part of a portfolio and not on its own. You will see from the screenshots the type of returns which can be achieved through a portfolio of EAs built by myself.
- Designed for EURUSD H1, built for portfolio diversification
- Logic-based entries trades only when multiple conditions align
- Fixed monetary risk per trade (e.g., $50/trade)
- Trades approximately 3 times per month
- Fully tested on 10 years of high-quality M1 data
- Passed Monte Carlo
- Passed slippage
- Passed multiple out of sample segments
- No martingale
- No grid
- No scalping
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Custom Comments - this is the comment that will appear next to each trade
- MagicNumber - unique number you associate with this EA. Remember, every EA you run needs a unique magic number
- mmRiskedMoney - This is the amount you are risking for each trade (my example screenshots show $50 per trade based on a $10,000 account)
- mmLotsIfNoMM - This is the position size the EA will default to if no position size can be calcuated from your risked money. This usually happens if it is too small or too big.
- This EA is built for traders who prefer low-frequency, high-quality trading and long-term capital growth.
- This EA is built for serious traders who are looking to build a diversified and un-correlated portfolio.
- If you’re looking for fast-paced scalping or frequent signals, this EA may not suit your style.
- Always test on demo before going live. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.