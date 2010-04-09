Position Recovery Dashboard MT5

🧠 Position Recovery Dashboard EA for MT5

Position Recovery Dashboard is a simple yet highly useful utility EA, originally developed for the author's own trading needs. Designed with practicality in mind, it provides a fast and intuitive way to manage open trades directly from the chart — making it ideal for active and manual traders.

Its key feature in the recovery trading system, which helps traders recover from losing positions by automatically calculating profit from selected lots.

This EA does not open or manage trades automatically.

Whether you're trying to reduce drawdown or looking for a structured way to manage recovery scenarios, this tool offers a reliable and user-friendly solution.

🔍 Key Features:

✅ Real-Time Position Monitoring:

Displays all current open positions with details: Symbol Order Type (Buy/Sell) Volume Net Profit (including commission and swap) Lots to Close – editable per position Partial P/L – calculates expected profit/loss from selected lots



✅ Dynamic Totals:

Total Net Profit/Loss across all trades

Selected P/L – cumulative result of chosen partial closures

✅ Interactive Trade Control Panel:

Edit lot size to close per position manually

Plus (+) / Minus (–) buttons for quick lot adjustment

Close All Selected button – closes partial positions as configured

✅ Clean Visual Dashboard:

Sleek, customizable overlay on the chart

Colors and layout easily adjustable

Dedicated color schemes for Buy/Sell rows

Optional background coverage

⚙️ Technical Details:

Fast performance – refreshes every second and on market ticks

Auto-updating – removes closed trades from the dashboard in real-time

Fully compatible with all symbols and brokers

Supports hedging accounts

🚫 What It Does Not Do:

This EA does not open or manage trades automatically

It is designed strictly for manual, visual management of existing positions

🧩 Ideal For:

Traders using position recovery , manual scaling , or partial exits

Anyone wanting a visual overview of all open trades with easy control

Upgrade your manual trading with a professional-grade, efficient, and intuitive dashboard.

No more flipping between positions – manage them all visually and directly from your chart.







This tool is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Trading involves risk, and past results do not guarantee future performance. Use at your own risk—you're fully responsible for any financial outcomes.