SindiX Margin Index

this indicator will help you see the following :


first , price levels that shows :

1. breakeven level for all open positions ( BEA shown in blue line )

2. breakeven level for all open buy positions ( BEB shown in green line )

3. breakeven level for all open sell positions ( BES shown in red line )

4. draw a line at Margin level 100% ( violet color line )

5. draw a line at Margin call level ( violet color line )

6. draw a line at StopOut ( violet color line )


second , to the left :

1. it will show the current margin level as percentage

2. it will show the current Balance , pending profit/loss , equity , margin used & margin free

3. it will show the margin level 100% , margin call , stop out, all as percentages


this indicator is very dynamic

it will give you a clear visualization of your breakeven levels , margin 100% level , margin call levels , stop out levels that will help you easily manage your trade

and know your limits


Disclaimer

THIS INDICATOR ONLY WORKS AND GIVE CORRECT RESULTS

IF YOU USE IT FOR USD CURRENCY PAIRS ONLY

IF YOU HAVE POSITIONS ON SINGLE USD CURRENCY PAIR ONLY




